hotelnewsme.com
MEREX INVESTMENT SIGNS DEAL WITH M MANAGEMENT TO ADD TO THE SQUARE’S OFFERING WITH AWARD-WINNING F&B OUTLETS
Merex Investment, the owner and operator of City Walk, The Beach and La Mer, has partnered with M Management, the hospitality brand developing people-centric concepts, to expand its portfolio of F&B outlets at The Square in City Walk with the scheduled opening of two award-winning dining concepts, Mythos Urban Greek Eatery and Nola Bijou Bistro & Bar.
hotelnewsme.com
COYA COLLABORATES WITH UAE-BASED JEWELLERY BRAND CHOUETTE TO DESIGN AND CREATE BESPOKE NECKLACES EXCLUSIVELY FOR THE PERUVIAN LIFESTYLE BRAND
COYA, the immersive global 360-degree lifestyle brand, is proud to announce its recent collaboration with Cherifa Eissa, founder of Dubai-based carabiner jeweller Chouette. The collaboration saw Cherifa design and create two stunning necklaces for the female reception team members of COYA Dubai and cocktail waitresses at chanca by COYA, COYA Dubai’s new ultra-lounge and club.
hotelnewsme.com
A GLITTERING SKYLINE VIEW SERVED UP WITH SUSHI AND COCKTAILS: HYDE DUBAI’S KATSUYA TERRACE IS NOW OPEN FOR THE SEASON
A firm favourite amongst fans of Japanese cuisine, the award-winning restaurant Katsuya has been serving inventive dishes and impressing visitors since it launched at Hyde Hotel Dubai. With an enviable backdrop of the stunning Burj Khalifa and the breathtaking Dubai canal, the renowned celebrity hotspot has just reopened its breezy outdoor dining space complete with a new cocktail bar promising a fresh take on Japanese flavors, an elevated beverage menu and premium shisha flavours served in the adjacent lounge.
hotelnewsme.com
GET READY FOR A FULL HOLIDAY SEASON OF ACTIVITIES AT MEGAMIX HOSPITALITY
MEGAMIX Hospitality Group, a Dubai-based multi-national management company, whose mission is to create world-class entertainment destinations, is gearing up well for the much-awaited holiday season. OMNI Dubai is throwing a party experience unlike any other to welcome the festive season, starting with National Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New...
hotelnewsme.com
FISH MARKET LAUNCHES NEW TASTING MENU WITH CHEF IVAN VIDAL INSPIRED BY THE FLAVOURS OF THE MEXICAN PACIFIC COAST
Opening in 1989, Fish Market has become a firm favourite for the foodies of Dubai, some-what of a hidden gem, the restaurant is located in Deira, and overlooks Dubai’s old quarter, heritage village and the charming creek. Based on a market concept, guests dining from the a la carte menu can choose from fresh and ethically sourced produce, adding their choice of vegetables to their basket and selecting flavours, sauces and sides recommended by the team to create their final dish. The recently installed hydroponic farm in the restaurants also adds to the farm to table concept.
hotelnewsme.com
AMERICAN EXPRESS SAUDI ARABIA AND MARRIOTT BONVOY LAUNCH SAUDI ARABIA’S FIRST HOSPITALITY CREDIT CARD
American Express Saudi Arabia and Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International, today announced the launch of the Marriott Bonvoy American Express Credit Card; the first credit card to offer lodging rewards in Saudi Arabia. The new Card issued by American Express Saudi Arabia allows Cardmembers the chance to earn Marriott Bonvoy points on their daily spend while giving them access to exclusive benefits, offers and experiences across Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands and over 8,100 hotels and resorts, as well as more than 65,000 premium home rentals on Homes & Villas by Marriott International, in some of the most memorable destinations in the world.
hotelnewsme.com
RADISSON HOTELS TO LAUNCH FOOTBALL FAN ZONES ACROSS THE UAE THIS NOVEMBER WITH A CHANCE FOR ONE LUCKY CUSTOMER TO WIN A TRIP TO SANTORINI
With 10 match zone venues planned, Radisson Hotels will be welcoming local residents, tourists and guests planning onward travel to Qatar to enjoy entertainment, drinks deals and more at their dedicated venues. Competitions, loyalty prizes and unique special offers will also be available on the Taste my UAE app across all participating venues. App users will have the opportunity to check in at each of the participating venues during match days. Those who watch a minimum of 8 matches across the tournament will qualify for double points, watching 15 matches will get you a complimentary brunch voucher in your app wallet to be used at select venues. But for the football fanatics who manage to check in on the app and watch every match day across any of the participating venues, there will be a prize draw with a chance to win a trip to Santorino. Flights will be covered and the lucky winner will be staying at the Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort, located on the island.
hotelnewsme.com
MOUSTAFA SAKR PROMOTED TO AREA GENERAL MANAGER OF MARRIOTT’S LUXURY HOTELS & RESORTS, ABU DHABI
Marriott Hotels is delighted to announce that it has promoted Moustafa Sakr to Area General Manager of Luxury Hotels & Resorts in Abu Dhabi. A distinguished hotelier and highly regarded expert in the market of luxury, Moustafa has over 20 years of hospitality experience spanning lavish, unique and unforgettable properties in the UAE and across the globe. Highly ambitious and determined, he gained his first General Manager position before he turned 40, and he is widely acknowledged to be one of the region’s most impressive and monumental hospitality talents.
hotelnewsme.com
AZIZI DEVELOPMENTS HOSTS RIVIERA RÊVE III AND PARK AVENUE III UNIT RELEASE EVENT
Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, is hosting an event dedicated to Riviera Rêve III, within the fourth and most prestigious phase of its French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront lifestyle community, and Park Avenue III, the third of its serene, outstandingly well-connected mid-rise Park Avenue project in MBR City. The event, held at the developer’s Sales Gallery on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, on the 4th of November from 10:00am to 7:00pm, grants visitors the unique opportunity to snap up the new units that will be released throughout the day.
