Roman Reigns Tells Saudi Arabian WWE Fans They Do Not Deserve Sami Zayn
WWE is producing its eighth premium live event in Saudi Arabia — Crown Jewel — on November 5. The main event has Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against social media influencer Logan Paul in only Paul's third professional wrestling match ever. During the match, Paul will have real-life brother, Jake Paul, in his corner as Reigns will likely be accompanied by Paul Heyman and perhaps the Usos and Solo Sikoa as well. One member of The Bloodline who will be absent though is the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.
MVP Not Traveling To WWE Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia To Avoid Punishable Offence From His Past
Crown Jewel is set to air tonight from Saudi Arabia. Several WWE superstars are gearing up to deliver a thrashing to their opponent. Obviously, supporters are ecstatic and have higher expectations following the press conference. Braun Strowman will face Omos in the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia tonight, but MVP will not be around.
Injury Announced To WWE Champion Ahead Of Match
Ahead of their championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, one WWE champion has been announced as having an injury but will still compete. WWE’s premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia rolls on with a massive Undisputed WWE Tag Team match, but is one of the champs already working hurt?
Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Week 11/3: WWE Crown Jewel, New Women’s Tag Champs, Jarrett to AEW, More
Welcome back, TJR readers! Did you spend all day Friday trying to ignore political ads and missed WWE Smackdown? Perhaps you spent all day Monday trying to figure out if you wanted to go as Slutty Doink or Slutty Brutus Beefcake for Halloween, and missed Raw. Worry not for I...
New Challengers Emerge For Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships
While the Usos came to the ring on WWE SmackDown ahead of the match at WWE’s premium live event, Crown Jewel, they were interrupted. While they may be set to face the Brawling Brutes on Saturday, September 5 at WWE’s upcoming premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel, the Usos were looking ahead.
Latest Update on the Status of Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel
As PWMania.com previously reported, the ongoing situation between Saudi Arabia and Iran raises concerns about WWE Crown Jewel 2022. As of Thursday morning, plans for the event were moving forward, and WWE talent had arrived in Saudi Arabia, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. According to Mike Johnson of...
WWE Star Reportedly Extremely Sick During Match At Crown Jewel
The stars of WWE traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel premium live event and Drew McIntyre faced off against Karrion Kross in a steel cage match. PWInsider is reporting that Drew McIntyre had been extremely sick with the flu over the last few days. It was noted that McIntyre gutted through the steel cage match even though he was ill.
MBS Chant Breaks Out At WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference
They say anything can happen in WWE, and a first happened at the Crown Jewel press conference this afternoon, where chants for Mohammed bin Salman, the controversial Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, broke out. On the stage at the press conference, after WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque had presented Turki Al-Sheikh a replica WWE Championship belt, the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority for Saudi Arabia made reference to the Crown Prince, which prompted a large portion of fans in attendance to chant "MBS," the initials of Mohammed bin Salman. This happens at about 12:20 into the linked video.
Live Coverage of the WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference with Roman Reigns, Damage CTRL, Others
– The WWE Crown Jewel press conference was scheduled to begin at 10:05 but the “coming soon” graphic didn’t change until 10:15. The presser finally kicks off at 10:20 as Michael Cole welcomes us to the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh. The venue outside of Mrsool Park is packed with fans and local media as Cole hypes Saturday’s big event. He then introduces WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon. They come out to Triple H’s theme song.
Stephanie McMahon Reveals First Look At Crown Jewel Setup
With WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia now just hours away from kicking off, Stephanie McMahon has given fans a first look inside the stadium for the event. Crown Jewel 2022 takes place in Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as WWE returns to the Middle East for the second time this year. Elimination Chamber took place in the country in February 2022 with that event headlined by Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Championship in the demonic structure.
WWE Announces Crown Jewel Press Conference For Friday November 4
Details have emerged on WWE’s plans for Friday’s (November 4) press conference ahead of the Crown Jewel premium live event. WWE Crown Jewel will emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday (November 5). Ahead of the event, WWE will hold a press conference for fans to tune into.
Backstage News On WWE Monitoring Security Threat Ahead Of Crown Jewel
Earlier this week the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabi has shared knowledge of an imminent threat from Iran with the United States. The stars of WWE will be heading to Saudi Arabia this weekend for Crown Jewel, and it was reported that the company has security protocols and an emergency plan in place.
WWE Clash At The Castle Nets Huge Multi-Million Live Gate
WWE’s first big event in Wales was a success both critically and commercially. Clash At the Castle took place on September 3rd, 2022. It was one the first PLE to emanate from the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992. It has been considered a success thanks to a loud crowd, a solid main event in Reigns vs. McIntyre, and a show-stealing performance in GUNTHER vs. Sheamus.
