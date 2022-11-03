They say anything can happen in WWE, and a first happened at the Crown Jewel press conference this afternoon, where chants for Mohammed bin Salman, the controversial Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, broke out. On the stage at the press conference, after WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque had presented Turki Al-Sheikh a replica WWE Championship belt, the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority for Saudi Arabia made reference to the Crown Prince, which prompted a large portion of fans in attendance to chant "MBS," the initials of Mohammed bin Salman. This happens at about 12:20 into the linked video.

