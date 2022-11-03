Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Week 11/3: WWE Crown Jewel, New Women’s Tag Champs, Jarrett to AEW, More
Welcome back, TJR readers! Did you spend all day Friday trying to ignore political ads and missed WWE Smackdown? Perhaps you spent all day Monday trying to figure out if you wanted to go as Slutty Doink or Slutty Brutus Beefcake for Halloween, and missed Raw. Worry not for I...
tjrwrestling.net
History Made During WWE Crown Jewel Title Match
The new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions made history when they found a way to regain the titles they recently lost. At WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th, the Damage CTRL duo of Dakota Kai & IYO SKY became the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. What was historic...
411mania.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns & Ronda Rousey Advertised for Next Week’s SmackDown, US Title Match Locally Advertised for Raw, New Asuka Vlog
– The Gainbridge Fieldhouse is locally advertising WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for the November 11 edition of Friday Night SmackDown in Indianapolis, Indiana. WWE.com has Roman Reigns listed for the show, but not Rousey at the moment. This will be the first edition of SmackDown in Indianapolis in over three years.
tjrwrestling.net
NFL’s Lamar Jackson Reacts To Chris Jericho: “I Got Called Out!”
NFL’s Lamar Jackson got called out by the legendary Chris Jericho, and he’s loving it!. On this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho was in the ring giving a promo, where he would call several different kinds of champions. After calling out professional wrestlers, Jericho then shifted his attention to a particular football player.
tjrwrestling.net
Logan Paul Wants To Face WWE Legend If He Wins Undisputed Universal Title
Logan Paul has named the WWE legend that he wants to face if he becomes the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The matchup between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel was officially announced on September 16th and for nearly two months, WWE has been building up the possibility that Logan could win with “one lucky punch” on Reigns.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Explains WWE’s New Creative Direction
The man behind WWE’s creative vision is Triple H, who has opened up about the company’s creative process during a recent conference call. When Vince McMahon retired as WWE’s Chairman & CEO on July 22nd following a scandal involving several hush money payments, that left a big void in the company that was filled partly by WWE Hall of Famer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque.
Yardbarker
Paul Heyman: I Wanted To Have Logan Paul Join WWE When I Was The Executive Director Of WWE RAW
Paul Heyman says he wanted to bring Logan Paul into WWE when he was the Executive Director of WWE RAW. At WWE Crown Jewel, Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his third match; the social media star previously made his in-ring debut at WWE WrestleMania 38, and he later faced The Miz at SummerSlam. He started feuding with Reigns on the road to WWE Crown Jewel, and the two stars will collide at the high-profile show.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Discusses Jeff Jarrett’s Arrival To AEW
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy spoke about the arrival of Jeff Jarrett to AEW as he made his promotional debut on Wednesday’s Dynamite where he will be working behind the scenes.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Crown Jewel Match Order Confirmed (SPOILERS)
With Crown Jewel about to kick off the match order for the event has been revealed with a huge bout to kick off the show. WWE has confirmed that Brock Lesnar will kick off proceedings in Saudi Arabia as he does battle with Bobby Lashley. The Beast Incarnate will be hoping to avenge his loss to Lashley at the 2022 Royal Rumble where he was dethroned as WWE Champion.
tjrwrestling.net
“ICE COLD” – Sami Zayn Responds To Roman Reigns Shutting Down Chants For Him
Sami Zayn loved the way Roman Reigns handled some vocal fans prior to the WWE Crown Jewel event. The man known as the “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn is gaining in terms of popularity among WWE fans. Every week on Smackdown and during appearances, there are more chants for Sami as he continues to prove his loyalty to WWE’s top group, The Bloodline.
tjrwrestling.net
Jake Paul Names WWE Legend He Wants As Tag Team Partner
Jake Paul has a specific WWE legend in mind if he ever decides to have a match in the squared circle on a big stage like his brother. At WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul was in the biggest wrestling match of his life when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Logan put on an incredible performance in the match as he nearly defeated Reigns to win the title. In the end, there was enough chaos at ringside that caused a bit of a distraction to allow Reigns to hit Logan with a Superman Punch and Spear to retain the title.
tjrwrestling.net
Sasha Banks & Naomi Back In WWE’s Signature
A recent development could mean that the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi are back in the company or it could mean something else entirely. It was back on May 15th, 2022 when Sasha Banks and Naomi left WWE due to being frustrated over their creative direction as the Women’s Tag Team Champions.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Worked Crown Jewel While ‘Extremely Sick’
One of WWE’s biggest stars showed incredible guts and dedication by competing while sick. Drew McIntyre had a big match at Crown Jewel when he wrestled Karrion Kross in a steel cage match. It was a hard-hitting and physical affair, but McIntyre managed to win by climbing over the cage wall and jumping down before Kross could escape via the cage door.
tjrwrestling.net
New Champions Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel
New champions have been crowned at WWE Crown Jewel after Nikki Cross shockingly interjected herself in one of the huge matches on the show. Just days after winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship from Damage CTRL, Asuka and Alexa Bliss put their title on the line against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Another Ex-Competitor
WWE is looking back to the future once again as they consider bringing in another former star to bolster the company’s women’s division says a new report. In 2020 and 2021, WWE’s roster was decimated through a series of cuts that saw dozens and dozens of stars released from their contracts. Put down to budget cuts at the time, the cuts ceased and many have since been reversed ever since Triple H took over as the company’s Chief Content Officer following the retirement of Vince McMahon.
tjrwrestling.net
Former AEW Star Slams “Stale” AEW Programming
A former AEW wrestler thinks that Dark has gotten worse with time. Joey Janela was one of the first wrestlers to sign with AEW and stayed with the company until May of this year. He wrestled on the company’s first PPV events and once Dynamite was launched, Janela wrestled on both Dynamite and Dark.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Retains Title At WWE Crown Jewel
The reign continues as Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns was already running SmackDown as The Tribal Chief and Universal Champion when he added the WWE Title to his collection at WrestleMania 38. Since then he had defended his undisputed title against the likes of Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle, and Drew McIntyre before facing a very different type of challenge in Logan Paul.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Says “If I Wanted Them To Fire Me, I’d Quit”
An AEW star has said that he’d quit rather than wait to be fired from AEW amid rumours of their unhappiness in the company. It was reported prior to AEW Dynamite in early October that an “altercation” had occurred backstage between Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara, who’d been going back and forth on social media. Andrade was sent home as a result and was removed from his scheduled Rampage match. It was reported that Guevara did not fight back during the incident and Andrade has not been seen in AEW since.
PWMania
NJPW Announces Full Card For NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Event
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced the full card for the NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Event in Tokyo at the Ariake Arena on November 20. The show will be headlined by KAIRI vs Mayu Iwatani in a match that will determine the inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion. In addition, one other...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Schiavone Claims Chris Jericho’s AEW Role Is To Be Locker Room Leader
Chris Jericho is a real pro wrestling veteran who has always managed to stay relevant over the past thirty years. He has also continuously reinvented himself over the years. Tony Schiavone recently revealed Chris’ role in AEW. Tony Schiavone answered fan questions on AdFreeShows.com. Schiavone was asked what Chris...
Comments / 0