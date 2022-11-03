Jake Paul has a specific WWE legend in mind if he ever decides to have a match in the squared circle on a big stage like his brother. At WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul was in the biggest wrestling match of his life when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Logan put on an incredible performance in the match as he nearly defeated Reigns to win the title. In the end, there was enough chaos at ringside that caused a bit of a distraction to allow Reigns to hit Logan with a Superman Punch and Spear to retain the title.

4 HOURS AGO