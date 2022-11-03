Read full article on original website
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
L.A. Weekly
Best Of L.A. Cannabis 2022: Brand Spotlight
From the dankest flower to the drippiest oil to the best smoking accessories and the coolest THC and CBD products, you’ll find everything you need and more in this year’s Best Of L.A. Cannabis 2022 by LA Weekly! If you’re looking for the good smoke and want to save some coin ahead of the holidays, be sure to check these out:
earmilk.com
Zohh reps his city in "Locced In"
Hailing from Los Angeles County (South Central and Compton to be exact), upcoming hip-hop artist Zohh is preparing to turn heads with his music, while showing love for his city. Growing up in LA, Zohh was surrounded by all types of different artists, and the cities' strong impact on music culture. "I knew I wanted to become an artist when I saw the impact that music can have on all types of different individuals", the artist stated. With a versatile background, Zohh was easily able to create music based on where he's from while tapping into a music genre some call "backpack rap".
kcrw.com
40 years of Cat and Fiddle: How a British bassist gave LA a proper pub
A British rocker lands in LA. When he discovers there are no pubs, he decides to open one himself. It was 40 years ago when bassist Kim Gardner opened The Cat & Fiddle with his then-pregnant wife, Paula. It became an institution, serving fish and chips, bangers and mash, and countless pints of beer. Kim passed away in 2001, but Paula and their daughter Ashlee keep his legacy alive in the restaurant’s newest location on Highland and Melrose. The Cat & Fiddle is the subject of this week’s “In the Weeds.”
Metropolis Magazine
The Dark Side of Rick Caruso’s Fantasy Worlds
The developer, now a candidate for mayor of Los Angeles, has created beloved developments that often substitute for missing public spaces. But at their heart they are anything but civic.
kcrw.com
Puerto Rican food, Little Ethiopia, Nigella Lawson
“Diasporican,” the first cookbook by food columnist Illyanna Maisonet, explores Puerto Rican cuisine off the island. Lulady Moges brings Ethiopian dishes to the table in under an hour. In an excerpt from his three-part KCRW series “Exploring Africa in LA: A Little Ethiopia Story,” independent producer and LA native Shaka Mali Tafari introduces listeners to Mr. Fekere, owner of Rosalind’s, the city’s first Ethiopian restaurant on Fairfax Ave. Nigella Lawson brings her infinite kitchen wisdom to her new book, “Cook, Eat, Repeat.” What happens when a British rocker lands in LA and there are no pubs to be found? He opens one himself. LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison reviews Saffy’s, the latest spot from Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis. And Good Food remembers New York restaurant critic Gael Greene, who passed away this week at the age of 88.
kcrw.com
Meet Mr. Fekere of Rosalind’s, LA’s first Ethiopian restaurant
In an excerpt from his KCRW series “Exploring Africa in LA: A Little Ethiopia Story,” independent producer Shaka Mali Tafari visits with Mr. Fekere, owner of Rosalind’s, who brought the first Ethiopian restaurant to Fairfax Ave. Fekere encouraged other African businesses to set up shop on the street, and was dubbed “the Godfather of Little Ethiopia.” Along with Berhanu Asfaw and his brother Getahan, owners of Messob, Mr. Fekere gathered other entrepreneurs in 2000 to meet at Rosalind’s to discuss the future of Ethiopians in Los Angeles. Two years later, Little Ethiopia became the first neighborhood in the world to be named after an African nation.
15 Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Living In L.A. This Week: Oct. 31-Nov. 4
Los Angeles is full of beauty, culture, and everything in between. We have an incredible music scene, and gorgeous views that stretch to the sea, the weather is always perfect, and the people are full of creativity. With so much to love about L.A., how can we possibly make fun of it? Even the stereotypes about us can be quite annoying… but sometimes, they’re so true we can’t help but laugh at ourselves. From the obnoxious traffic on the 405 to our obsession with iced lavender lattes (I know it’s not just me, okay!) to Halloween in L.A. and the rain, we’ve collected all the best memes that perfectly describe living in Los Angeles this week: October 31 to November 4, 2022. Sit back and laugh with us: Have some Los Angeles memes to share with us? Send it over to @secret.losangeles on Instagram. See more: 37 Incredible Things To Do In L.A. This November
kcrw.com
Shawarma and soft serve: Bill Addison reviews Saffy’s
Husband and wife restaurateurs Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis opened their latest venture Saffy’s in June. Serving kebabs and small plates in the shadow of the large, blue Church of Scientology in East Hollywood, LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison calls out a few favorites from the menu, including a ham and cheese biscuit, hummus tahini, a lamb kebab threaded with mint and marjoram, and beef or lamb schwarma.
beverlypress.com
Cirque du Soleil comes to L.A.
“Corteo,” one of the most enchanting productions from Cirque du Soleil, is heading to Los Angeles, set to charm audiences with an alluring storyline, magnificent acrobatic feats and an atmosphere like never experienced before. Tickets for the chair gripping, yet mystical production are available to Club Cirque members as of today.
Five Great Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles Right Now
Los Angeles is known for many things, but one of its most famous exports is the breakfast burrito. With so many places to choose from, how can you find the best breakfast burrito in LA today?
Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 4 - 6
Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos with Self Help Graphics. Explore ancient Egyptian artifacts through a new multimedia exhibition. Shop at a BIPOC craft fair. View art at a Henry Taylor retrospective.
Compton’s Own Avenging Angel Returns to the L.A. Opera
Angel Blue turned down one of opera’s most coveted roles in a protest over blackface. Now the hometown diva is back in town in L.A. opera’s production of Tosca The post Compton’s Own Avenging Angel Returns to the L.A. Opera appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Beloved Brentwood Restaurant Closes Due to Rent Hike
After 25 years hosting such regulars as Harrison Ford, Rob Reiner, Ted Danson, Diane Keaton and Frank Gehry, the much-loved Italian eatery Vincenti Ristorante shuttered Oct. 15. Opened in 1997 by Maureen Vincenti (whose late husband owned the famed Rex Il Ristorante, featured in Pretty Woman) and chef Nicola Mastronardi, its Brentwood building was purchased by L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s group years ago. They continued to thrive until the lease ran out and new terms were presented. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere Matty Matheson, the Only Real Chef on 'The Bear,' Eats in TorontoThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in...
kcrw.com
Thai Town pop-up brings crowds for classic cuisine with ambience
In the middle of the block on Hollywood Boulevard in Thai Town is a food stand that’s drawing a lot of attention. Rad Na Silom is a temporary pop-up run by Rungthip Sathirathiwat and her four sons: Sathit, Teerawat, Arthit, and Sakorn. There are only 8 dishes on the menu, but the family has been serving traditional Thai plates to throngs of people since 2020.
Thrillist
The Best Happy Hour in Your LA Neighborhood
For a minute there, it looked like we may have seen the end of Happy Hour. With fewer people working 9-5 jobs in person, and with the rising costs of ingredients and corresponding lower profit margins for bars and restaurants, giving discounts focused on an after-work crowd seemed like a losing proposition. But then, little by little, they started coming back—both workers to offices and happy hours to bars.
hypebeast.com
Crenshaw Skate Club Expands Its Catalog With FW22 Collection
Crenshaw Skate Club has been busy lately. Last month, the Los Angeles-based brand linked up with Pharrell’s BBC ICECREAM for a skateboarding-focused capsule collection. Now as temperatures have started to drop, Crenshaw Skate Club has revealed its new collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. The latest offering from Tobey...
thecorsaironline.com
L.A. Gets a Taste of Soul
On Oct. 15, 2022 the Taste of Soul Festival was held on Crenshaw Boulevard, between Stocker Street and Obama Boulevard. Created by Danny Blakewell in 2005, it is known as Los Angeles' biggest street festival. Every year, Taste of Soul celebrates different Black cultures, food, and local vendors. Although it...
kcrw.com
From gangs to galleys, one Cambodian chef’s journey
Visoth Tarak Ouk is the child of Cambodian refugees who grew up in Long Beach’s Cambodia Town in the 1990’s. In his teens, he joined a gang, seeking protection from bullies. Eventually, he pulled himself out of the gang life and into the galley, finding a new path in the kitchen. This month, Ouk (commonly known as Chef T,) published his first book. It’s a memoir and cookbook called: “Kroeng: Cambodian Cooking with Chef T”.
luxury-houses.net
A Brand New Los Angeles Home with Sophisticated East Coast Style and Modern California Flair Hits The Market for $13.7 Million
430 S Bundy Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 430 S Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, California is a masterpiece of both design and function on a rare half-acre lot blending sophisticated East Coast style and modern California flair. This Home in Los Angeles offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 430 S Bundy Drive, please contact F. Ron Smith (Phone: 310-500-3931) & David Berg (Phone: 310-500-3931) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Careful When Getting the Mail
The late Paul Morantz and I were on our high school basketball team but I hadn’t seen him again until 1978 when he was on the TV news having been nearly murdered in a shocking manner. Paul was a lawyer whose practice involved liberating people kept against their will in cults. One case involved Synanon here in Santa Monica, a so-called drug rehab founded by Charles Dederich. He may have started with good intentions but power and money (estimated as high as $30 million) turned Dederich into a tyrant.
