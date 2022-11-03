ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Dorcas Baker
6d ago

these kids when found will be crying right along with their parents wondering Y! no need for that cause ur going bye-bye for a while.

John H
6d ago

build a jail on the vacant lot. put all the thugs that get caught there on display behind glass doors.

common'cents'matters
6d ago

Babies having babies is the #1 reason for all this. Tax payers foot the bill from the cradle to the grave. Birth control , birth control, birth control!

ktoe.com

One Dead As Stolen Vehicle Crashes Near Mall Of America

(Bloomington, MN) — One person is dead after a vehicle crashed at an on-ramp near the Mall of America. Bloomington police say the vehicle was stolen and was being chased by officers yesterday before crashing at the ramp to I-494 east from Lindau Lane. Two other adults in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries. The investigation is continuing.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

One dead following Brooklyn Park home invasion

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A woman was killed following a home invasion in Brooklyn Park early Tuesday morning, according to police. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said they were called to the Eden Park Apartment Complex located at the 6000 block of Zane Avenue North around 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, where they found an apartment door that appeared to be forced open.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Champlin man charged in Salvation Army arson, vandalism

A Champlin man faces multiple criminal charges after he allegedly broke into the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army and started a fire, causing hugely expensive damages ahead of a winter coat drive this month. Jack Douglas Heinrich, 33, was allegedly captured on security cameras shattering numerous windows and setting donated winter...
CHAMPLIN, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Man Sentenced to 9.5 Years in Prison for Violent Armed Carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Hennepin County man has been sentenced to over nine years in prison for a violent armed carjacking. According to court documents, on June 5, 2021, 21-year-old Jerome Swanson approached an individual who was driving a 2005 Buick LaCrosse in Minneapolis. Swanson asked for a ride to a nearby location and, when the victim and Swanson arrived, Swanson pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim, and demanded they give Swanson the vehicle. A struggle ensued and the victim was shot in the hip.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Couple charged in 17-month-old's overdose death

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — A Minnesota couple faces multiple charges for the death of a 17-month-old boy, who died from a lethal exposure to heroin and fentanyl. Court documents show 31-year-old Andrea Intveld, the child's mother, is charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter. Joseph Compton, 28, is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jerome Swanson sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for violent carjacking in Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Ham Lake man has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison for a violent carjacking in Minneapolis.On Tuesday, the U.S Attorney's Office for Minnesota announced that 21-year-old Jerome Lee Swanson was sentenced to 115 months - 9.5 years - in prison in connection to the June 5, 2021 incident. Court documents say that Swanson was armed with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol when he allegedly used force and violence to steal a 2005 Buick LaCrosse from a victim. During the struggle, the victim was shot in the hip. In July, Swanson pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man stabbed during drug deal in south Minneapolis, police sayMan stabbed during drug deal in south Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man in his 20s was stabbed during a drug deal in south Minneapolis early Sunday morning.Officers responded to a reported stabbing at 33rd Street West and Pillsbury Avenue South around 1:50 a.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said.They found a man in a vehicle with stab wounds. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.Investigators believe a dispute during a drug deal led to a physical fight, which then ended in a stabbing.No one has been arrested, and police said they're investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Thieves steal infant's ashes from car: "We just want to get Sophie back"

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis woman is asking for the public to be on the lookout after a box containing her daughter's ashes was stolen from her car.Speaking on behalf of her sister Jennifer, Christine Rucci says her sister is staying with her as she waits to move into her new place. On Thursday, she says Jennifer's car was parked on 2nd Ave South near 3rd Ave South in the Whittier neighborhood, outside her apartment. Sometime overnight, she says someone broke into Jennifer's car and stole all the moving boxes she had left to bring inside."They smashed the passenger side window over...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Minneapolis man caught with drugs after high speed chase in Freeborn County pleads guilty

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man arrested for drugs after a high speed chase in southern Minnesota is pleading guilty. Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36 of Minneapolis, was charged with first-degree controlled substance crime, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a stun gun, two counts of third-degree DWI, and driving after revocation. The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper tried to pull Ingram over just before 11:30 pm on August 10, 2021, after observing his vehicle crossing the fog line twice on Interstate 90.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: Crash with injuries backs up traffic in Blaine

BLAINE, Minn. -- A crash with injuries is backing up traffic in the north metro Wednesday morning.Authorities say two cars were involved in the crash at Highway 65 and 117th Avenue. There was no word on how many people were injured, or how severe the injuries were.Traffic on the southbound side of 65 was down to a single lane.Authorities did not have an estimate of how long it would take to clear the scene.
BLAINE, MN
wiproud.com

Nurse charged after removing patient’s foot without permission

ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) – A Wisconsin nurse is charged after a patient’s foot was amputated without permission, according to criminal charges filed on Nov. 3 in Pierce County Circuit Court. 38-year-old Mary K. Brown of Durand is charged with physical abuse of an elder person intentionally causing great...
SPRING VALLEY, WI
KARE 11

Blaine police say a missing teen has been found

BLAINE, Minn. — A 16-year-old girl last seen on Monday has been found, according to Blaine Police. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension asked for the public's help in locating the teen, reporting that she had last been seen the morning of Nov. 3. An alert sent out by...
BLAINE, MN

