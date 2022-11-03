ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

city-countyobserver.com

New Stationery Store Adds To Growing Retail Scene

The shop features a wide array of cards, letter-pressed stationery, vintage-inspired Christmas décor and wrapping paper, fountain pens, gift-worthy bound notebooks, and more. Memo will hold various art classes and have a custom stationery department starting in early 2023. Heather Vaught is the store’s owner and has been designing custom wedding and business stationery for more than a decade. Community members can shop at Memo during the Holiday Open House hosted by the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District (EID) on Saturday, November 5, or during their regular hours.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

New stationary store open for business in downtown Evansville

There's a new stationary store open to customers in downtown Evansville, Indiana. The store, "Memo," is downtown Evansville's latest retail addition, and is now open to customers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its location at 209 Main St. Officials with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District say the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
evansvilleliving.com

A Fresh Start

Mixing a family restaurant and a sports bar, Bubba’s 33 restaurant chain that came to Evansville’s East Side in April has roots in Texas Roadhouse but a style — and menu — all its own. Kent “Bubba” Taylor, the founder of Texas Roadhouse, founded Bubba’s in 2013 and the 33 in the chain’s name comes from the year the prohibition ended, 1933.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Fun Holiday Activities Happening at Boonville’s Christmas in Boonvillage 2022

Each year, the Square in Boonville is transformed into a winter wonderland. Get ready for Christmas in Boonvillage 2022!. Boonville is always hosting fun events all throughout the year on the Square. These events allow families to go out, have a great time with food, games, and entertainment, all while meeting and greeting business owners and other members of the community. Whether it be the Square Flair, parades, or Boo in Boonville, there's no shortage of fun to be had. The next big event that will be hosted on the Square will be coming up in December, and you might want to mark your calendars to be a part of it. Oh, and this year, we will have a new activity for families in Boonville that will surely be a hit!
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Foreigner is coming to Evansville in 2023

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Foreigner is bringing The Greatest Hits Tour to Old National Events Plaza this spring. Officials say with 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world. Officials say Foreigner’s musical arsenal continues to sell-out tours and album sales, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street

Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Epic $2.3 Million Evansville, IN Mansion is Only Missing 1 Luxurious Feature

With 8 bathrooms and 5 fireplaces, this Newburgh Rd mansion has almost everything on a luxury home bucket list. You can get a lot of nice features in a home at pretty reasonable prices here in the Evansville area. But when you are able to bump your budget up into the million dollars or even 2 million range, you should be able to check every box on your wishlist.
EVANSVILLE, IN
owensboroliving.com

An Owensboro Tradition Lives On

For over 50 years, Briarpatch Restaurant has been a landmark for the community. In August of 2021, Mike Courtney, Grady Harreld and Joel White purchased the restaurant knowing they would have to renovate the interior but also wanting to keep the iconic location and offerings of the restaurant. Previous owner...
OWENSBORO, KY
Inside Indiana Business

USI board approves property sales

The University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees has approved the sale of three surplus properties in the Posey County town of New Harmony; the Theater Barn, Keppler House and Bentel Hop House. USI says the goal of the sale was to find better ways for the properties to be used to benefit the community.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We could get more information on a deadly crash in Evansville. It happened on North St. Joseph Avenue Thursday afternoon. Emotions are still running high for those affected by the Weinbach Avenue house explosion. The family of the couple killed says they now have more questions than answers...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Officials give reason for upcoming Broadway Avenue closure

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Roadwork has become a common sight during our daily drive, but sometimes you can be prepared so you’re not caught in a traffic jam. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility has issued a “traffic alert” for November 9 on the city’s westside. Officials say Broadway Avenue will be closed to thru […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Jasper officials announce initiative to bring new visitors to the city

City officials in Jasper, Indiana, say they've launched a new tourism initiative. The City announced the new initiative on Wednesday and said it was a "multi-faceted outreach program" to bring leisure travel visitors to the city. In its announcement, the City says its priority was creating a brand - and...
JASPER, IN
WBKR

Indiana Dance Studio Rises from the Ashes into Amazing New Training Center

Over the past few years, Heather Cross has learned the power of hashtags. Her favorite is this one- #DreamsDoComeTrue. Heather has had a love affair with dance her entire life. She danced at Kentucky Wesleyan College when she was in undergraduate school in Owensboro. She then coached the dance team at Apollo High School for four years before moving back to Indiana. Today, she's not only dancing, she's sharing her love of it and teaching others at her own dance studio.
TELL CITY, IN
WBKR

WBKR

