Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fall Rummage Sale Features Thousands of $1 Items This Weekend in Owensboro
If you're looking for a great way to save money on winter clothes for your family this weekend is the perfect time to do it. There's a huge Fall Rummage Sale with $1 items. The sale will benefit a local homeless shelter and you're invited. ALL ABOUT MY SISTER'S KEEPER.
city-countyobserver.com
New Stationery Store Adds To Growing Retail Scene
The shop features a wide array of cards, letter-pressed stationery, vintage-inspired Christmas décor and wrapping paper, fountain pens, gift-worthy bound notebooks, and more. Memo will hold various art classes and have a custom stationery department starting in early 2023. Heather Vaught is the store’s owner and has been designing custom wedding and business stationery for more than a decade. Community members can shop at Memo during the Holiday Open House hosted by the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District (EID) on Saturday, November 5, or during their regular hours.
Love Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes? One Kentucky Mom is Churning Out Cheesecake Versions
Wanna talk about a delicious tradition? Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are probably one of the yummiest guilty pleasures. We found a mom who makes cheesecake versions of them right here in Kentucky. ALL ABOUT DOOZIE DOEZ. Meet the talented, the wonderful, the amazing, Hanna Bailey. Hanna is the owner...
wevv.com
New stationary store open for business in downtown Evansville
There's a new stationary store open to customers in downtown Evansville, Indiana. The store, "Memo," is downtown Evansville's latest retail addition, and is now open to customers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its location at 209 Main St. Officials with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District say the...
evansvilleliving.com
A Fresh Start
Mixing a family restaurant and a sports bar, Bubba’s 33 restaurant chain that came to Evansville’s East Side in April has roots in Texas Roadhouse but a style — and menu — all its own. Kent “Bubba” Taylor, the founder of Texas Roadhouse, founded Bubba’s in 2013 and the 33 in the chain’s name comes from the year the prohibition ended, 1933.
Spectacular Eyeballerz Toys for Tickets Fundraiser Helps Those in Need
Eyeballerz is at it again. Whether you want to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles around, there's something for everyone at the Eyeballerz Cruise-In/Toy Drive at O'Charley's in Owensboro. It benefits the Christmas Wish program. Friends and family will gather once again to celebrate...
Fun Holiday Activities Happening at Boonville’s Christmas in Boonvillage 2022
Each year, the Square in Boonville is transformed into a winter wonderland. Get ready for Christmas in Boonvillage 2022!. Boonville is always hosting fun events all throughout the year on the Square. These events allow families to go out, have a great time with food, games, and entertainment, all while meeting and greeting business owners and other members of the community. Whether it be the Square Flair, parades, or Boo in Boonville, there's no shortage of fun to be had. The next big event that will be hosted on the Square will be coming up in December, and you might want to mark your calendars to be a part of it. Oh, and this year, we will have a new activity for families in Boonville that will surely be a hit!
Foreigner is coming to Evansville in 2023
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Foreigner is bringing The Greatest Hits Tour to Old National Events Plaza this spring. Officials say with 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world. Officials say Foreigner’s musical arsenal continues to sell-out tours and album sales, […]
10 of the Hottest Toys for the 2022 Holiday Season According to Toys R Us
Ep. 9 - Macy's Inc Insider: Toys "R" Us Launch from Macy's, Inc. on Vimeo. KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys. LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born. With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the...
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
Fast Lane Auto Repair Adds Second Location in Owensboro, Hosts Bike Drive
Fast Lane Auto Repair shared some exciting news yesterday. They've purchased a second location to better serve the community. They're also back once again hosting a bike drive to benefit area children. Every year so many kind-hearted community members roll up to Christmas Wish with brand-new bikes for the kiddos....
Indiana woman celebrates 103rd birthday
(WEHT) - Evelyn Bernard celebrated her 103rd birthday in Newburgh on Wednesday.
Epic $2.3 Million Evansville, IN Mansion is Only Missing 1 Luxurious Feature
With 8 bathrooms and 5 fireplaces, this Newburgh Rd mansion has almost everything on a luxury home bucket list. You can get a lot of nice features in a home at pretty reasonable prices here in the Evansville area. But when you are able to bump your budget up into the million dollars or even 2 million range, you should be able to check every box on your wishlist.
owensboroliving.com
An Owensboro Tradition Lives On
For over 50 years, Briarpatch Restaurant has been a landmark for the community. In August of 2021, Mike Courtney, Grady Harreld and Joel White purchased the restaurant knowing they would have to renovate the interior but also wanting to keep the iconic location and offerings of the restaurant. Previous owner...
Inside Indiana Business
USI board approves property sales
The University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees has approved the sale of three surplus properties in the Posey County town of New Harmony; the Theater Barn, Keppler House and Bentel Hop House. USI says the goal of the sale was to find better ways for the properties to be used to benefit the community.
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - We could get more information on a deadly crash in Evansville. It happened on North St. Joseph Avenue Thursday afternoon. Emotions are still running high for those affected by the Weinbach Avenue house explosion. The family of the couple killed says they now have more questions than answers...
Officials give reason for upcoming Broadway Avenue closure
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Roadwork has become a common sight during our daily drive, but sometimes you can be prepared so you’re not caught in a traffic jam. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility has issued a “traffic alert” for November 9 on the city’s westside. Officials say Broadway Avenue will be closed to thru […]
wevv.com
Jasper officials announce initiative to bring new visitors to the city
City officials in Jasper, Indiana, say they've launched a new tourism initiative. The City announced the new initiative on Wednesday and said it was a "multi-faceted outreach program" to bring leisure travel visitors to the city. In its announcement, the City says its priority was creating a brand - and...
Indiana Dance Studio Rises from the Ashes into Amazing New Training Center
Over the past few years, Heather Cross has learned the power of hashtags. Her favorite is this one- #DreamsDoComeTrue. Heather has had a love affair with dance her entire life. She danced at Kentucky Wesleyan College when she was in undergraduate school in Owensboro. She then coached the dance team at Apollo High School for four years before moving back to Indiana. Today, she's not only dancing, she's sharing her love of it and teaching others at her own dance studio.
WBKR’s “Messages in the Sand” Can Win You an Amazing Trip to Florida
It's Day #2 of our contest called "Written in the Sand." Those messages, which we are literally writing in the sand in PCB, are your keys to unlocking the chance to win some really cool prizes. First, we're giving you the chance to win tickets to see Old Dominion in...
WBKR
Owensboro, KY
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0