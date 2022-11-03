Staying warm with slightly less humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The humidity will slowly decrease during the afternoon, but it’ll still feel warm. Highs reach the mid 80s, which is about five degrees above average for early November.

A nice northeast breeze will help create a 20% chance of passing showers this afternoon and early this evening. It dries out tonight, and skies become mostly clear. We wake up to more refreshing conditions Friday morning with temperatures in the 60s.

Friday will still be warm, but the lower humidity will make it a bit more comfortable. Highs still reach the mid 80s.

There is a 10% chance of an afternoon shower Saturday as the humidity begins to increase. Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday afternoons. The rain chance goes up to 20% Sunday.

An area of low pressure may develop in the Atlantic early next week and drift toward Florida’s east coast. Depending on how close it gets to Florida, our rain chances will increase for the middle of next week.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Lisa has made landfall in Central America, and Hurricane Martin is transitioning into a post-tropical system in the cooler waters of the northern Atlantic.

The low pressure that may impact Florida next week has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical system.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app . You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.