ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Staying warm with slightly less humidity

By Leigh Spann
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NuIi7_0iwsvRbh00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The humidity will slowly decrease during the afternoon, but it’ll still feel warm. Highs reach the mid 80s, which is about five degrees above average for early November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QSOYl_0iwsvRbh00

A nice northeast breeze will help create a 20% chance of passing showers this afternoon and early this evening. It dries out tonight, and skies become mostly clear. We wake up to more refreshing conditions Friday morning with temperatures in the 60s.

Friday will still be warm, but the lower humidity will make it a bit more comfortable. Highs still reach the mid 80s.

There is a 10% chance of an afternoon shower Saturday as the humidity begins to increase. Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday afternoons. The rain chance goes up to 20% Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LXvh7_0iwsvRbh00

An area of low pressure may develop in the Atlantic early next week and drift toward Florida’s east coast. Depending on how close it gets to Florida, our rain chances will increase for the middle of next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cnkI9_0iwsvRbh00

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Lisa has made landfall in Central America, and Hurricane Martin is transitioning into a post-tropical system in the cooler waters of the northern Atlantic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ffHB_0iwsvRbh00

The low pressure that may impact Florida next week has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JNSqB_0iwsvRbh00

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app . You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Passing afternoon showers, watching the tropics

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It will still be warm and a bit humid for early November today. Watch for a 30% chance of afternoon showers to push toward the Gulf of Mexico in the evening. Afternoon highs reach the mid-upper 80s, so it will feel quite warm during the Bucs game. Remember, the sun sets […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Warm weekend, Watching the tropics next week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The lower humidity will make for a pleasant evening and mostly dry evening. A quick passing shower is possible but most areas will not see any rain. Temperatures will feel a little nicer this evening dropping into the 70s but the humidity will build over night. Temperatures will drop into the […]
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Hot & humid Sunday then possible tropical system

The heat will continue on Sunday, with added humidity as well. Feels like temperatures will max out in the low to mid 90s. So if you are heading to the Bucs game and are planning on being there to tailgate, expect hot and humid weather. Temperatures will cool down after kick-off time. But quick passing […]
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Will November bring cooler weather to South Florida?

MIAMI -- Halloween has come and gone. And even though Christmas decorations have been popping up in some South Florida store aisles and neighborhoods, we still have the month of November to enjoy. Consider it as a transitional month: it's not too hot, not too cold, and most of the time it's just right.But here are a few things to keep in mind:Our daylight hours are getting shorter as we lose one minute and three seconds per day, which is about 30 minutes for the month.And now add the loss of Daylight-Saving Time on Nov. 6.For some, it will feel like they...
MIAMI, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando

If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

WFLA

111K+
Followers
23K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy