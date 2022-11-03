Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Five arrested for allegedly assaulting San Jose police officer after traffic stop
(KRON)– Five people were arrested on Saturday after police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the South Bay, according to the San Jose Police Department. Police say that last night two officers in a patrol car saw three vehicles that appeared to be racing. Police proceeded with a traffic enforcement stop with one of the […]
Stolen car with sleeping driver, assault rifle found in middle of Oakland street
OAKLAND -- Police on the lookout for a stolen vehicle in Oakland came across the vehicle in the middle of the roadway with the driver asleep inside the vehicle, the department said.Just before midnight Thursday, officers discovered the stolen vehicle on the 2500 block of 26th Avenue and saw a male driver who appeared to be asleep in the driver's seat. The department's tactical emergency vehicle responded to the scene, and officers issued a number of commands to the driver.Police the suspect complied with the verbal commands and he was safely taken into custody. Police did not disclose his identity.A search of the stolen vehicle produced an assault rifle and tools associated with catalytic converter theft.No other information was immediately available.
NBC Bay Area
SF Store Employee Pistol Whipped During Armed Robbery
A violent armed robbery and assault was caught on camera in San Francisco’s Mission District. The incident happened Thursday night at a convenience store near Mission and 26th streets. According to store employees, a light-colored sedan pulled up outside the business. The driver stayed inside the car while three...
NBC Bay Area
Family Searching for Answers After Man Fatally Hit by a SamTrans Bus in South San Francisco
Nemesio Isorena's smile is what his family says they will always remember most about him. The man died a day before his 63rd birthday on Halloween night after he was hit by a SamTrans bus in South San Francisco. "We were actually going to celebrate his birthday," his niece Alyssa...
Press Banner
Suspect Arrested Following Spate Of Break-ins Throughout Scotts Valley
Police say they believe a man arrested by Fremont police is responsible for a number of break-ins at Scotts Valley small businesses. Eight local restaurants were hit in recent weeks—on top of other establishments further afield—according to the Scotts Valley Police Department. “After we had a couple over...
Buried Car in Dead Owner’s Silicon Valley Backyard May Have Been Insurance Fraud
NBC Bay Area via YouTubeThe owner of the Mercedes, and previous owner of the home, had been convicted of a slew of crimes including insurance fraud.
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in Fatal Beating at SF 7-Eleven Charged With Murder, Several Felonies: DA
A man arrested in the fatal beating of a 73-year-old man at a San Francisco 7-Eleven store Tuesday has been charged with 14 felony counts, including murder, in what prosecutors say was a prolonged attack involving multiple victims, according to the District Attorney. Charles Short, 32, went on an unprovoked...
Fremont man killed in hit-and-run collision
NEWARK, Calif. (BCN) — Newark police investigators are looking for a suspect responsible for the hit and run death of a Fremont man early Wednesday morning. Preliminary information from the police investigation indicated the victim, a 29-year-old Fremont man, was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Central Avenue. The suspect vehicle left the scene […]
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, missing Bay Area woman, found months after her disappearance
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, a Bay Area woman who has been missing since January, have been found in Amador County.
Armed robbery suspect involved in chase, Hayward officer injured
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested by Hayward police after he was accused of committing and armed robbery and leading officers on a chase, the Hayward Police Department (HPD) said on Friday. An officer was hospitalized for an injury he suffered in the incident. According to HPD, a victim called 9-1-1 to report […]
Armed robber holds up two women in Menlo Park
MENLO PARK (CBS SF/BCN) – An armed robber held up two women in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, according to police.Police received reports of the robbery around 7:15 p.m., which occurred near the railroad tracks at Bayfront Expressway, also known as state Highway 84.Officers found the two women, ages 35 and 39, who reported being approached from behind by a suspect who elbowed one of them in the stomach and took out a firearm, causing her to fall to the ground, police said.The suspect grabbed a purse from one woman and took a backpack from the other and fled toward the marshland area off of Willow Road, according to police.One of the women was taken to a hospital to be treated for a complaint of pain to her stomach and was later released.The suspect remains at large and was described as a Black man around 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and wore all black clothing and a black ski mask, police said.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Menlo Park police at (650) 330-6300 or a tip line at (650) 330-6395.
KSBW.com
Salinas police arrest suspected drunk driver who crashed on center median
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas police arrested a driver after she crashed into a tree in the median, all while drunk behind the wheel, police reported on Friday. According to Salinas police, Vanessa Diaz, 51, was driving under the influence when she crashed into a planted tree on N Sanborn Road.
californiapublic.com
San Jose Police Arrest Suspected Hit-And-Run Driver
San Jose police arrested a woman in connection to a hit-and-run crash involving a grandmother and a child, officials said Wednesday. According to police, they received tips from residents as they located the vehicle involved in the crash. Police said the tips led them to arrest 20-year-old Alexa Hadjilatiph. The...
Car hits, kills pedestrian walking along I-880 in Hayward
HAYWARD (CBS SF/BCN) – A car hit and killed pedestrian early Friday morning as he walked along northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said. Officers were called at 3:24 a.m. following a report of two people in the center divider south of the A Street off-ramp. Officers arrived and located one woman who was placed on a mental health hold, Officer Zachary Hunter said. Officers then passed a gray Ford in the gore point. An occupant in the Ford said their vehicle hit something that jumped out in front of it. That something turned out to be a person, Hunter said.The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Hunter said it's unclear whether the collision killed the other person seen in the center divider.A homeless encampment is nearby, Hunter said. The name of the person killed was not immediately available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau.
2 arrested for car thefts in American Canyon
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – The American Canyon Police Department recovered two stolen vehicles within a span of two hours on Thursday, the ACPD announced on Facebook Friday. At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the ACPD was alerted to a stolen 2006 silver Chevrolet 4×4 pickup truck that had entered city limits. The vehicle was […]
NBC Bay Area
Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Woman's Car at San Jose Gas Station
A South Bay mother managed to record the moment a knife-wielding man attacked her car while she was at a gas station in San Jose. Isabel Cruz said she just paid for gas at a Quik Stop on Lucretia Avenue when the man, who was previously yelling obscenities while at a nearby bus stop, came up behind her car, punched a window and then slashed a tire with a large knife.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspected catalytic converter arrested after string of thefts, gunfire in Berkeley hills
BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police have arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of a string of catalytic converter thefts in the hills, including one where he is accused of shooting a gun at a witness. Oscar Cerrato-Garcia was taken into custody on Oct. 27 after police tracked him to an Oakland...
$3K worth of items stolen from Ulta, Safeway in Brentwood: police
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested after a retail theft over this past weekend, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. Police said merchandise was stolen from a Safeway and Ulta Beauty — totaling $3,000. Brentwood police responded to a call from an Ulta store saying that two women […]
Flames, chaos following I-80 tow truck chase past Oakland
"As you well know, rubber gets hot."
Gilroy shooting suspect still at large
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – The Gilroy Police department is investigating a shooting that resulted in life-threatening injuries Thursday night, the GPD said in a Facebook post Friday. At approximately 10:00 p.m. GPD officers responded to the 1200 block of Juniper Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers located a woman suffering from at least […]
Comments / 0