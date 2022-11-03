Where are the best free beer tastings in the city? The Beer Bar at Time Out Market Montréal is featuring another of our favourite local microbreweries this November: Jukebox. In 2012, Renaud Gouin—a young rocker dressed as a banker—created the Jukebox beer brand after noticing an absence of hoppy American beers on the local scene. The goal was to create a line of beers that showcases American trends, especially generously hopped beers. Jukebox merged with its sister company, Avant-Garde Artisans Brasseurs in 2018, and the two brands—now inextricably linked—took control of their own production facilities and erected a beautiful new brewery in the former home of the iconic Bingo Hochelaga.

