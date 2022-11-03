Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball Confirms Three $50,000 Winners in Louisiana
An Acadiana sold ticket is one of three Powerball tickets sold in the state for Saturday's drawing that are worth $50,000. In the bigger picture, there was no jackpot winner for the November 5th Powerball game, which means on Monday night the estimated jackpot will be $1.9 billion dollars. I...
Daylight Saving Ends Nov. 6. Will Louisiana Time Change?
Will Louisiana end Daylight Saving Time like most of the country this year? To answer the question, yes. However, this may be the last year the state will do so. For now, Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states in the nation that have permanent Daylight Saving time. Meaning they don't change their clocks at all.
Texas Has Three New Professional Football Teams
Three Texas cities (Houston, Arlington, and San Antonio) are the newest homes for three professional football teams. The three teams are in the XFL. The league was the brainchild of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The XFL debut in 2001 and ceased operations at the end of their first season. McMahon brought the league back in 2020, but that was cut short by the COVID pandemic and the XFL had to file for bankruptcy.
Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Harassment of Fishermen
Louisiana Department of Wildlife agents arrested two men on charges of harassing fishermen last week. It was alleged that the men were disrupting anglers by throwing glass bottles at other anglers as they attempted to fish in nearby waters. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife website, Casey Russell of...
The Most Common Fast Food Chain in Louisiana Isn’t What You Think
A recent survey by the website Stacker seems to suggest that Louisiana loves fast food however the most common fast food franchise in the state isn't the one you probably thought of first. The Stacker study used data that was collected at Georgia Tech University. Which by the way is home to one of my favorite fast food places, Waffle House, but no, the Waffle House didn't top the list in Louisiana.
Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed
If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
Traffic Alert! I-10 Construction Begins Nov. 6 In Iowa
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has issued a traffic alert for area motorists. Highway road crews are gearing up for major construction work that will result in an extended road closure. The map below highlights the upcoming lane and on-ramp that will be affected on I-10 in red.
Power Rankings: The Best Pizza Joints In SW Louisiana
Our Sports Director, Patrick Frey, loves food and I do too, so today we'll cover his top five pizza joints in SWLA. A great pizza has to be slightly greasy and made with quality fresh ingredients. The make-or-break for me is the pizza sauce. I don't mind a hint of sweetness in the sauce, but you got my return business if your sauce is savory and slightly spicy.
The Top 10 Amazing Things About Louisiana [VIDEO]
Most people know that Louisiana is the only state in the nation that has "parishes" instead of counties. The Bayou State is well known for being both the Crawfish and Frog Capitals of the World. Louisiana is an amazing place loaded with wonderful traditions, delicious cuisines, and unique ethnic groups such as Acadians or Cajuns and Creoles, home of Jazz, Zydeco, and Cajun music.
Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers
Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
Powerball Draws for $637 Million – Here are the Results
The multi-state lottery game Powerball held a drawing last night just before 10 pm Louisiana time in hopes of finding a winner for what turned out to be a jackpot valued at $637 million dollars. Game organizers had originally estimated last night's top prize would be closer to $610 million but I guess a few more folks decided to plunk down a few dollars and take a chance on life-changing wealth.
Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Among the Top 10 Highest Ever
If tonight's multi-state Powerball lottery game produces a jackpot winner that ticket holder or ticket holders will be able to lay claim to one of the largest Powerball lottery prizes in game history. Powerball has not produced a jackpot winner since August 3rd of this year and those who follow lottery games say "Powerball is due".
Stormy Friday to Usher in Beautiful Weather for Louisiana Weekend
Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office say Louisiana should have a wonderful weekend of weather. But to get to those bright blue skies and fall temperatures we're going to have to go through a few bumpy thunderstorms between now and Saturday. Across many parishes, in Louisiana, high school football...
Early Voting Guide For November 8, 2022 Midterm Election
The law of the land is in the hands of voters in the ever-so-important United States Midterm Election on November 8, 2022. Hundreds of thousands of voters across the country have already voted either by mail or the early voting process in their state. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Louisiana voters...
Line of Storms Marching Across Louisiana This Morning
A strong cold front and associated storms are just now entering the western sections of Louisiana this morning. The front and associated rain and thunderstorms should push across the state during the course of the day. For the most part showers and thunderstorms will be moderate to heavy as the system moves through.
Major Convenience Store Chain To Sell Cannabis In Florida
In the near future Circle K customers will be able to purchase more than gas, soda, and chips. The international convenience store chain just inked a deal with Green Thumb Industries to sell its cannabis products exclusively. The marijuana company sells Rise Dispensaries products nationally and is set to roll out new locations inside select Circle K gas stations in Florida.
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT
Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cajunradio.com
Comments / 0