Louisiana State

Texas Has Three New Professional Football Teams

Three Texas cities (Houston, Arlington, and San Antonio) are the newest homes for three professional football teams. The three teams are in the XFL. The league was the brainchild of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The XFL debut in 2001 and ceased operations at the end of their first season. McMahon brought the league back in 2020, but that was cut short by the COVID pandemic and the XFL had to file for bankruptcy.
HOUSTON, TX
The Most Common Fast Food Chain in Louisiana Isn’t What You Think

A recent survey by the website Stacker seems to suggest that Louisiana loves fast food however the most common fast food franchise in the state isn't the one you probably thought of first. The Stacker study used data that was collected at Georgia Tech University. Which by the way is home to one of my favorite fast food places, Waffle House, but no, the Waffle House didn't top the list in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed

If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
LOUISIANA STATE
Traffic Alert! I-10 Construction Begins Nov. 6 In Iowa

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has issued a traffic alert for area motorists. Highway road crews are gearing up for major construction work that will result in an extended road closure. The map below highlights the upcoming lane and on-ramp that will be affected on I-10 in red.
IOWA, LA
Power Rankings: The Best Pizza Joints In SW Louisiana

Our Sports Director, Patrick Frey, loves food and I do too, so today we'll cover his top five pizza joints in SWLA. A great pizza has to be slightly greasy and made with quality fresh ingredients. The make-or-break for me is the pizza sauce. I don't mind a hint of sweetness in the sauce, but you got my return business if your sauce is savory and slightly spicy.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Top 10 Amazing Things About Louisiana [VIDEO]

Most people know that Louisiana is the only state in the nation that has "parishes" instead of counties. The Bayou State is well known for being both the Crawfish and Frog Capitals of the World. Louisiana is an amazing place loaded with wonderful traditions, delicious cuisines, and unique ethnic groups such as Acadians or Cajuns and Creoles, home of Jazz, Zydeco, and Cajun music.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers

Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
LOUISIANA STATE
Powerball Draws for $637 Million – Here are the Results

The multi-state lottery game Powerball held a drawing last night just before 10 pm Louisiana time in hopes of finding a winner for what turned out to be a jackpot valued at $637 million dollars. Game organizers had originally estimated last night's top prize would be closer to $610 million but I guess a few more folks decided to plunk down a few dollars and take a chance on life-changing wealth.
LOUISIANA STATE
Line of Storms Marching Across Louisiana This Morning

A strong cold front and associated storms are just now entering the western sections of Louisiana this morning. The front and associated rain and thunderstorms should push across the state during the course of the day. For the most part showers and thunderstorms will be moderate to heavy as the system moves through.
LOUISIANA STATE
Major Convenience Store Chain To Sell Cannabis In Florida

In the near future Circle K customers will be able to purchase more than gas, soda, and chips. The international convenience store chain just inked a deal with Green Thumb Industries to sell its cannabis products exclusively. The marijuana company sells Rise Dispensaries products nationally and is set to roll out new locations inside select Circle K gas stations in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Lake Charles, LA
