Retired? Empty Nester? Kids at school during the day? Bored, need something to do? Want to make new friends? Would you like to do something for your community?. Well, we have just the solution. The Banner Health Churchill Community Hospital Auxiliary has a volunteer job for you that will fit the bill. The auxiliary has been providing services and support to the Fallon/Churchill community since 1957. In addition to providing volunteer services to the patients and staff at the hospital we also own and operate the Stuf ‘n Such Thrift Store at 99 S. Nevada St., and the Rainbow Treasures Gift Shop in the hospital lobby.

FALLON, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO