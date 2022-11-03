Read full article on original website
Nevada Appeal
Photo gallery: Churchill County Parks and Recreation haunted house
The Churchill County Parks and Recreation did something new with its annual haunted house. This year's Haunted Jail experienced a zombie outbreak at the county's old jail on North Maine Street. The ghoulish prisoners were played by Churchill County High School volunteers, CCHS seniors finishing their senior projects, CCHS Honor...
Nevada Appeal
Banner Health Churchill Community Hospital Auxiliary seeks volunteers
Retired? Empty Nester? Kids at school during the day? Bored, need something to do? Want to make new friends? Would you like to do something for your community?. Well, we have just the solution. The Banner Health Churchill Community Hospital Auxiliary has a volunteer job for you that will fit the bill. The auxiliary has been providing services and support to the Fallon/Churchill community since 1957. In addition to providing volunteer services to the patients and staff at the hospital we also own and operate the Stuf ‘n Such Thrift Store at 99 S. Nevada St., and the Rainbow Treasures Gift Shop in the hospital lobby.
Fallon, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Spring Creek High School football team will have a game with Churchill County High School on November 04, 2022, 19:00:00.
2news.com
Churchill County Deputies Say 2 Kids Killed in Off-Roading Crash at Sand Mountain
The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office says two kids were killed in an off-roading crash at the Sand Mountain Recreation Area this past weekend. Deputies say the kids were riding in a Can-am side-by-side driven by an adult when it rolled over. Deputies say one kid died on scene, while...
mynews4.com
One person dead after head-on crash on US-50 in Fallon
FALLON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after a head-on crash on US-50 in Fallon Sunday afternoon. According to Trooper Amanda Powell with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol, the crash involved a heavy duty drilling truck and a sedan. The truck was travelling...
