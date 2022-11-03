ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

UN weather report: Climate woes bad and getting worse faster

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Earth’s warming weather and rising seas are getting worse and doing so faster than before, the World Meteorological Organization warned Sunday in a somber note as world leaders started gathering for international climate negotiations.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Cameroonian President Paul Biya marks 40 years in power

YAOUNDE, Cameroon — (AP) — President Paul Biya of Cameroon marked 40 years in power Sunday but stayed out of the spotlight as questions swirled about the 89-year-old who is the only leader most of the country's people have ever known. Biya has not appeared in public since...
SFGate

Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at an international fleet review Sunday that his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities as security risks increase including threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile advancement and Russia’s war on Ukraine. Eighteen warships from...
SFGate

Tanzania: Small passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A small passenger plane crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania, and regional authorities said at least three people died. Local authorities said 26 of the 43 people on board the Precision Air flight from the coastal city of...
SFGate

Pope in Bahrain: Treatment of prisoners a measure of society

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — Pope Francis wrapped up the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain on Sunday by encouraging priests and nuns to keep ministering to the Gulf kingdom’s tiny Catholic flock. He specifically mentioned its prisoners, saying “the way in which these ‘least ones’ are treated is a measure of the dignity and the hope of a society.”

