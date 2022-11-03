Read full article on original website
Missing Wabash man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
WABASH, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a man missing from Wabash, Indiana. The Wabash Police Department confirmed 86-year-old Ernest Dehart was found safe Wednesday morning. Dehart was last seen in Wabash on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 11 p.m. The Silver Alert was issued shortly...
'I had no clue how expensive it would be' | Richard Allen requests public defender in Delphi murders case
CARROLL COUNTY, Indiana — Richard M. Allen, the suspect in the murders of two girls in Delphi, is asking for the court to provide him with a public defender. Allen made the request saying, "I, Richard M. Allen, hereby throw myself at the mercy of the court." Allen goes...
73-year-old man's death ruled homicide, Lafayette police investigating
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating a homicide that happened Oct. 31. Police responded to a report of a fight in the 500 block of Bellingham Avenue, near South Ninth Street and Ortman Lane. According to an initial investigation, police determined 73-year-old Mark Belange, of Lafayette, was the...
Carmel police searching for missing 24-year-old man
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are looking for 24-year-old Bernard Caillouet who is missing from Carmel's far west side. Caillouet was last seen walking away from his home in the 3700 block of Abney Point Drive, west of Shelbourne Road near 116th Street, around 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Dog with over 500 days in Indiana shelter sets out to find forever home
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County's longest resident is on a quest to find his forever home, and the shelter wants you to follow along. Waylon has waited for more than 500 days for someone to come to the shelter to adopt him. Now the shelter and Waylon have decided to take matters into their own paws.
Delphi Murders Investigation | Arrest Special
Six years after two girls went missing, a man has been arrested for their murders. A closer look at the timeline, as well as more on Richard Allen's back story.
RSV cases starting to peak in Indiana, family warns parents to stay vigilant about symptoms
INDIANAPOLIS — "You just feel like you're never going to be in this position, you never think this is going to be your family story," said Kelsey Wilson of Westfield. Inside Riley Hospital for Children, 4-year-old Evan Wilson carefully packs his Play-Doh from his hospital bed. These silly, fun moments between Kelsey and Evan feel all the more special as Evan slowly starts to recover from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
New HSE school board members to be sworn in on Jan. 11
FISHERS, Ind. — Parents will soon see four new faces on the Hamilton Southeastern school board. The newly elected members said they felt called to get involved after noticing what they said was a shift in their child's education, especially when students were engaged in remote learning during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
