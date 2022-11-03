ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logansport, IN

WTHR

Missing Wabash man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

WABASH, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a man missing from Wabash, Indiana. The Wabash Police Department confirmed 86-year-old Ernest Dehart was found safe Wednesday morning. Dehart was last seen in Wabash on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 11 p.m. The Silver Alert was issued shortly...
WABASH, IN
WTHR

Carmel police searching for missing 24-year-old man

CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are looking for 24-year-old Bernard Caillouet who is missing from Carmel's far west side. Caillouet was last seen walking away from his home in the 3700 block of Abney Point Drive, west of Shelbourne Road near 116th Street, around 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

RSV cases starting to peak in Indiana, family warns parents to stay vigilant about symptoms

INDIANAPOLIS — "You just feel like you're never going to be in this position, you never think this is going to be your family story," said Kelsey Wilson of Westfield. Inside Riley Hospital for Children, 4-year-old Evan Wilson carefully packs his Play-Doh from his hospital bed. These silly, fun moments between Kelsey and Evan feel all the more special as Evan slowly starts to recover from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

New HSE school board members to be sworn in on Jan. 11

FISHERS, Ind. — Parents will soon see four new faces on the Hamilton Southeastern school board. The newly elected members said they felt called to get involved after noticing what they said was a shift in their child's education, especially when students were engaged in remote learning during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

