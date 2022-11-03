Read full article on original website
KVAL
High School GameDay: It's playoff time for high school football teams
EUGENE, Ore. — It's the final week of High School GameDay with Week 10 of the high school football season - the first week of the payoffs. Check out scores and highlights from around the region in our High School GameDay roundup:
KVAL
Oregon State Men's Basketball: Beavers a work in progress
CORVALLIS, Ore. — In Corvallis, the Oregon State Men are having some issues of their own to start the year. But issues were expected for a team who returned just four players; from a 3 - 28 team last year. Head Coach Wayne Tinkle may have one of the...
KVAL
Ducks showcase creativity on offense in rout of Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. — An offensive lineman scoring the first points of the game. A quarterback with a touchdown reception. A linebacker with a rushing touchdown. Oregon football could do no wrong Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder, putting 49 points on the board and allowing just one touchdown as the Ducks start the month of November with a lopsided pac-12 victory over Colorado.
KVAL
Oregon Men's Basketball: Ducks expect 5 players to be out due to injuries
EUGENE, Ore. — All four teams will be in action Monday including Dana Altman's new men's squad. The Ducks Men’s Basketball Team will be the main course of the night in Eugene. But due to injuries through camp, and the offseason, Altman expects at least five players to...
KVAL
Oregon Football: Starting the right way, Lanning hopes for fast start vs. Colorado
The Oregon football team has just four games remaining in the regular season. November will be a pivotal month for the Ducks, and it starts Saturday afternoon in Colorado. It's an uncommon trip for the Ducks here to Boulder. Saturday will be the first time Oregon has played at Folsom Field since 2015.
KVAL
Festival of Bands returns to Autzen Stadium for first time since 2019
EUGENE, Ore. — High school students from all over the Pacific Northwest made their way to Autzen Stadium Saturday to participate in the first Festival of Bands competition since 2019. 29 bands from Oregon and Washington competed at this weekend’s event. Bands participated in a preliminary round before...
KVAL
No. 8 Ducks whip Colorado 49-10 in Pac-12 football
BOULDER, Colo. — The Oregon football team extended its winning streak to eight games Saturday, and the Ducks had some fun doing it, University of Oregon Athletics reported. But in the race to reach the Pac-12 Championship Game, things are about to get serious. Bo Nix accounted for five...
KVAL
Oregon Horse Center builds indoor mountain trail for competitive, non-competitive riders
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Horse Center in Eugene is gearing up for the National Indoor Mountain Trail championship Thursday through Sunday. The regular horse arenas have been transformed into forest wonderlands with trees, a mountain, a trail and even a waterfall and stream with a walking bridge. Contestants...
KVAL
Gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson makes stop in Springfield to visit with mayor
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The topic of downtown Springfield's revitalization came up during coffee between gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson and Springfield mayor Sean VanGordon Thursday morning. This is part of Johnson's state tour to meet Oregonians and talk about local government, which Johnson says is vital information for lawmakers in...
KVAL
OSU to hold workshop that teaches steps in reforestation after a fire
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Forestry & Natural Resources team of Oregon State University Extension Service is holding a new workshop that teaches key steps in reforesting land after experiencing a fire. The workshop will focus on topics such as the reforestation process, vegetation management, overhead obstacles, and developing...
KVAL
Roseburg Fire announces Tyler Christopherson promoted to Fire Chief
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Tyler Christopherson has been promoted to Fire Chief, the Roseburg Fire Department announced in a news release. Christopherson assumed the role November 1. He replaces retired Chief Monte Bryan who retired on June 30. According to the Roseburg Fire Department,. Chief Christopherson was born and raised...
KVAL
Lane County Shelter options for cold weather nights below 30 degrees
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Night-time temperatures are dropping steadily and looking ahead to the start of next week there are several days where overnight temperatures are forecasted to be at, or below 30 degrees. We've told you about the need for volunteers at St. Vincent De Paul, as they...
KVAL
Newly renovated Sheldon Pool reopens after closure of more than a year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Sheldon Community Center has reopened its newly renovated pool in the Cal Young neighborhood in Eugene. The 55-year-old pool closed in late spring 2021 and recently reopened at the end of September with funding from a Parks and Recreation bond measure passed in the 2018 primary election.
KVAL
ODOT announces pedestrian safety construction in three areas; drivers may see delays
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is alerting drivers of possible delays as they make pedestrian safety and other improvements in three areas. On Thursday, November 3, ODOT started work on OR 99 that will restrict traffic to one lane in each direction. ODOT will add striping for the lanes of travel in each direction. Striping is weather-dependent, so work may be delayed in the event of rain.
KVAL
Eugene Ballet kicks off 2022-2023 season with 'The Sleeping Beauty' at the Hult Center
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Ballet is kicking off their 2022-2023 season with "The Sleeping Beauty" at the Hult Center's Silva Concert Hall this weekend. The show features sets that Artistic Director Toni Pimble describes as "eye candy." Plus, brand new costumes like tutus and tiaras. Thirty young performers from...
KVAL
Eugene Public Works crews prepare for possible stormy weather
Eugene Public Works are on standby this weekend, prepared to respond to any storm-related damage. Public Works officials say strong winds and heavy rains could lead to clogged storm drains, broken branches and fallen trees. "So, we're going to areas that we know historically where we've seen that localized flooding....
KVAL
LTD encourages bus riders to 'Be Seen' in darker mornings after Daylight Savings Time ends
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Transit District (LTD) is reminding bus riders to take steps to make themselves more visible to bus drivers and other motorists as Daylight Savings Time ends Sunday, November 6 and mornings get darker with more rain and fog. LTD is encouraging bus passengers and bike...
KVAL
Lane County Elections to live stream ballots being processed
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With less than a week until Election Day, Lane County Elections is introducing its YouTube channel, which will live stream ballots being processed on the big night to increase transparency and educate voters. Voters will be able to watch from the comfort of their own...
