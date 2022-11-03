ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon State Men's Basketball: Beavers a work in progress

CORVALLIS, Ore. — In Corvallis, the Oregon State Men are having some issues of their own to start the year. But issues were expected for a team who returned just four players; from a 3 - 28 team last year. Head Coach Wayne Tinkle may have one of the...
CORVALLIS, OR
Ducks showcase creativity on offense in rout of Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. — An offensive lineman scoring the first points of the game. A quarterback with a touchdown reception. A linebacker with a rushing touchdown. Oregon football could do no wrong Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder, putting 49 points on the board and allowing just one touchdown as the Ducks start the month of November with a lopsided pac-12 victory over Colorado.
BOULDER, CO
Festival of Bands returns to Autzen Stadium for first time since 2019

EUGENE, Ore. — High school students from all over the Pacific Northwest made their way to Autzen Stadium Saturday to participate in the first Festival of Bands competition since 2019. 29 bands from Oregon and Washington competed at this weekend’s event. Bands participated in a preliminary round before...
EUGENE, OR
No. 8 Ducks whip Colorado 49-10 in Pac-12 football

BOULDER, Colo. — The Oregon football team extended its winning streak to eight games Saturday, and the Ducks had some fun doing it, University of Oregon Athletics reported. But in the race to reach the Pac-12 Championship Game, things are about to get serious. Bo Nix accounted for five...
EUGENE, OR
OSU to hold workshop that teaches steps in reforestation after a fire

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Forestry & Natural Resources team of Oregon State University Extension Service is holding a new workshop that teaches key steps in reforesting land after experiencing a fire. The workshop will focus on topics such as the reforestation process, vegetation management, overhead obstacles, and developing...
CORVALLIS, OR
Roseburg Fire announces Tyler Christopherson promoted to Fire Chief

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Tyler Christopherson has been promoted to Fire Chief, the Roseburg Fire Department announced in a news release. Christopherson assumed the role November 1. He replaces retired Chief Monte Bryan who retired on June 30. According to the Roseburg Fire Department,. Chief Christopherson was born and raised...
ROSEBURG, OR
Newly renovated Sheldon Pool reopens after closure of more than a year

EUGENE, Ore. — The Sheldon Community Center has reopened its newly renovated pool in the Cal Young neighborhood in Eugene. The 55-year-old pool closed in late spring 2021 and recently reopened at the end of September with funding from a Parks and Recreation bond measure passed in the 2018 primary election.
EUGENE, OR
ODOT announces pedestrian safety construction in three areas; drivers may see delays

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is alerting drivers of possible delays as they make pedestrian safety and other improvements in three areas. On Thursday, November 3, ODOT started work on OR 99 that will restrict traffic to one lane in each direction. ODOT will add striping for the lanes of travel in each direction. Striping is weather-dependent, so work may be delayed in the event of rain.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
Eugene Public Works crews prepare for possible stormy weather

Eugene Public Works are on standby this weekend, prepared to respond to any storm-related damage. Public Works officials say strong winds and heavy rains could lead to clogged storm drains, broken branches and fallen trees. "So, we're going to areas that we know historically where we've seen that localized flooding....
EUGENE, OR
Lane County Elections to live stream ballots being processed

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With less than a week until Election Day, Lane County Elections is introducing its YouTube channel, which will live stream ballots being processed on the big night to increase transparency and educate voters. Voters will be able to watch from the comfort of their own...
LANE COUNTY, OR

