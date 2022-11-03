Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Related
Did Donovan Mitchell take swipe at Rudy Gobert after Cavs win?
Donovan Mitchell appeared to have some shade for his toxic ex this week. The Cleveland Cavaliers star Mitchell led the team to a thrilling 114-113 overtime win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. He finished with 25 points and six assists as Cleveland improved to a glowing 6-1 on the season.
Jerami Grant hits last-second shot in Portland Trail Blazers' win
A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from eighth game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.Who needs Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons in the lineup? Not the Trail Blazers on Friday in Phoenix, as Jerami Grant led a gritty team effort and hit a last-second jumper as Portland beat the Suns 108-106. After a Phoenix turnover, a Mikal Bridges travel, the Blazers had the ball with one second left. Grant was hoping for a lob at the rim, but was pushed out of the lane by Deandre Ayton. Grant still caught the in-bounds pass and made a...
Trail Blazers’ Jerami Grant, Justise Winslow and Chauncey Billups discuss buzzer-beater win at Phoenix: Video
The Portland Trail Blazers stole a dramatic 108-106 victory at the heavily-favored Phoenix Suns on Friday night thanks to a buzzer-beater shot from Jerami Grant that was set up by an in-bounds pass from Justise Winslow. Watch Grant, Winslow and coach Chauncey Billups discuss the play that pushed the Blazers...
Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons out again for second game at Phoenix: Source
The Portland Trail Blazers upset the Phoenix Suns, 108-106 on Friday night without the services of Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. They will have to work that same magic Saturday night at Phoenix because both star guards will be out again, a source has told The Oregonian/OregonLive.
CBS Sports
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins says Gonzaga would face 'tremendous awakening' if Bulldogs move to Big 12
Gonzaga has been the top dog in the West Coast Conference for a while now, but a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel noted the program is considering a move to the Big 12. While the Bulldogs have proven to be a national powerhouse on a consistent basis, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins thinks Gonzaga might not be ready for that new level of competition.
Suns update: Cam Johnson in arena, out Saturday against Trail Blazers with right knee injury
Cam Johnson is out Saturday's game against Portland with a right knee injury he suffered in the first quarter of the Suns' 108-106 loss to the Trail Blazers Friday night at Footprint Center. The Suns didn't provide any further update on Johnson's injury, but sources inform The Republic an MRI has been done on Johnson, results will be soon to follow and that Johnson is at the arena Saturday. ...
theScore
NBA L2M Report shows Blazers' Grant traveled on game-winning shot vs. Suns
The NBA's Last Two Minute Report for Friday's games showed that Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant traveled before the shot he scored at the buzzer to beat the Phoenix Suns 108-106. The play was marked as an incorrect non-call on the report, citing that "Grant gathers the ball with...
FOX Sports
Heat host the Trail Blazers for cross-conference game
Portland Trail Blazers (6-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (4-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Portland face off in non-conference action. Miami finished 11-7 overall last season while going 29-12 at home. The Heat averaged 104.2 points per game last season, 17.3 on...
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out again
Lillard (calf) will remain sidelined for Saturday's matchup with the Heat, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports. Lillard is hoping to return at some point during the Trail Blazers' six-game road trip, but it will not be Saturday. His next chance to return will come Monday in Miami. With Anfernee Simons (foot) also out, rookie Shaedon Sharpe should be in line for another healthy workload.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: In health and safety protocols
Gobert won't play in Saturday's game against the Rockets and is listed in the league's health and safety protocols. Gobert was listed as questionable for Friday's game but ultimately played through an illness. He's now been placed in health and safety protocols, preventing him from suiting up for at least a contest. His next chance to play arrives Monday versus the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns should take on increased usage. Naz Reid and Taurean Prince are candidates to see extra minutes and/or join the starting five.
3 questions entering Suns-Blazers rematch as Portland handed Phoenix lone loss last month
Phoenix (6-1) brings a five-game winning streak into Friday’s home game against Portland (5-2) at Footprint Center. The Trail Blazers are the only team to beat the Suns this season. Anfernee Simons hit the game-winner over Mikal Bridges with 7.2 seconds left in overtime. Portland finished plus-16 from the line in last month’s thriller....
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Friday
Powell will join the starting lineup Friday versus the Raptors, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports. Powell has just one start under his belt so far this season, but he will replace JaVale McGee in the starting unit Friday. He could see some additional work as a result but is far from one of the primary scoring options. However, he did finish in double figures (13 points) in his only other start.
Portland Trail Blazers exit Phoenix with split following 102-82 loss at Suns: At the buzzer
Mini-miracles are difficult to repeat. The Portland Trail Blazers went into their second game of a back-to-back at Phoenix on Saturday night hoping to repeat the performance they put forth Friday while upsetting the Suns without Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Available Friday
Coach Monty Williams said Ayton (ankle) will be available for Friday's contest against Portland, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. Ayton was listed as probable due to an ankle injury that sidelined him for the previous two contests, so it's not surprising to see him ultimately available Friday. Before his injury, the big man posted two double-doubles across the season's first four games and averaged 18.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.5 minutes during that stretch.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Tops 20 points again Thursday
Murray had 24 points (8-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 122-110 victory over the Thunder. Murray notched season-high totals in both minutes played and points scored Thursday, a good sign that he is nearing full health. It's been somewhat of a slow start for Murray, as he's currently ranked outside the top 200. However, he has now scored at least 20 points in two straight games, playing at least 30 minutes in both. Managers will be hoping that this is a sign of things to come with his next opportunity coming this Saturday against the Spurs.
NBA
Blazers And Suns Run It Back Saturday In Phoenix
Portland and Phoenix will meet for the third and final time of the regular season on Nov. 5 on the second night of back-to-back matchups. LAST NIGHT: The Trail Blazers came out on top against the Suns with a 108-106 win on Nov. 4. Jerami Grant hit a fadeaway shot at the buzzer to secure the win for Portland.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Remains out Friday
Bertans (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors. Bertans continues to deal with a sore right knee that has kept him off the court to begin the regular season. His next chance to make his season debut will be Monday against the Nets.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Limited results in loss
Gordon chipped in zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Clippers. Gordon returned from a one-game absence Monday against the Clippers and posted 11 points, but he was held scoreless for the first time this year during Wednesday's rematch. While the 33-year-old has glimpses of production in secondary categories, that output usually isn't enough to garner much fantasy appeal if the scoring isn't there. Gordon had scored in double figures in his six appearances leading up to Wednesday's loss, and he'll have a chance to bounce back Saturday in Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Enjoys excellent scoring night
McCollum racked up 29 points (12-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one block and one steal over 41 minutes during Saturday's 124-121 overtime loss to Atlanta. McCollum put up his highest scoring total of the 2022-23 season, narrowly beating his best mark set Oct. 23 against Utah (28 points). The guard also managed to notch his third double-double of the year, the first time he's double-doubled with a combination of points and rebounds.
ESPN
Durant scores 27, leads Nets past Hornets 98-94
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — Kevin Durant scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 98-94 on Saturday night, improving to 2-0 since Kyrie Irving’s suspension. Cam Thomas added 21 points for the Nets and Nic...
Comments / 0