Logansport, IN

Carmel police searching for missing 24-year-old man

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing 24-year-old man. Bernard Caillouet was last seen walking away from his residence in the 3700 block of Abney Point Drive in Carmel, police said, around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. According...
CARMEL, IN
1 dead after Kokomo apartment fire

KOKOMO, Ind. — One person is dead after an apartment fire in Kokomo on Wednesday. The fire happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. at 2105 Joyce Drive. The Kokomo Fire Department said firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke conditions and worked to quickly extinguish the blaze. With the help of a Howard County deputy, crews were able to recover one body from the structure.
KOKOMO, IN
Judge recuses self from Delphi murder suspect case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The same day that Judge Benjamin Diener ordered Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen transferred into state custody for public servants’ protection, Diener recused himself from the case. The Indiana Supreme Court stated they are in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Fran Gull...
DELPHI, IN

