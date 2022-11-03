KOKOMO, Ind. — One person is dead after an apartment fire in Kokomo on Wednesday. The fire happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. at 2105 Joyce Drive. The Kokomo Fire Department said firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke conditions and worked to quickly extinguish the blaze. With the help of a Howard County deputy, crews were able to recover one body from the structure.

KOKOMO, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO