Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs4indy.com
Carmel police searching for missing 24-year-old man
CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing 24-year-old man. Bernard Caillouet was last seen walking away from his residence in the 3700 block of Abney Point Drive in Carmel, police said, around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. According...
cbs4indy.com
Delphi community still hungry for answers after arrest, court case chaos
DELPHI, Ind. — It has been one week since news broke about an arrest in the Delphi murder investigation. Richard Allen, 50, is facing two counts of murder in the 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German. The town of just about 3,000 people has been in the...
cbs4indy.com
1 dead after Kokomo apartment fire
KOKOMO, Ind. — One person is dead after an apartment fire in Kokomo on Wednesday. The fire happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. at 2105 Joyce Drive. The Kokomo Fire Department said firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke conditions and worked to quickly extinguish the blaze. With the help of a Howard County deputy, crews were able to recover one body from the structure.
cbs4indy.com
Judge recuses self from Delphi murder suspect case
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The same day that Judge Benjamin Diener ordered Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen transferred into state custody for public servants’ protection, Diener recused himself from the case. The Indiana Supreme Court stated they are in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Fran Gull...
cbs4indy.com
Lawsuit claiming conscious spread of an STD by former Purdue basketball standout Isaac Haas dismissed
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A lawsuit filed against Purdue and former basketball standout Isaac Haas, accusing him of lying about an STD and claiming the university allowed it, has been dismissed. A summary judgment of the case against Hass and Purdue filed this week says that Haas “is no longer...
Comments / 0