ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logansport, IN

Silver Alert declared for 14-year-old Logansport girl

FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31wnKU_0iwsqtsS00

LOGANSPORT – The Logansport Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Blanca Xona-Vasquez.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 98 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black Los Angeles t-shirt with a ripped blue jeans and a heart/butterfly necklace.

She was last seen on Tuesday, November 1st and is considered to be in extreme danger. Blanca may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Blanca Xona-Vasquez, contact the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Brandi Bare gets 57 years in crash that killed Blackford County grandfather, grandson

BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — A Blackford County woman will serve 57 years in prison for crashing through a home, hitting and killing a little boy and his great-grandfather. Brandi Bare was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to causing death when driving while intoxicated, reckless homicide and causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated. She also pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement and to being a habitual vehicular substance offender.
BLACKFORD COUNTY, IN
casscountyonline.com

CANCELLED: Statewide silver alert for 14-year-old female from Logansport, Indiana

Silver Alert 167-2022 issued on Thursday, November 3, 2022 on Blanca Xona-Vasquez has been cancelled as of November 3, 2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Logansport Police Department is investigating the...
LOGANSPORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Matthew Gilbert Captured Friday Evening

On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a citizen on a potential sighting of Matthew Gilbert. Gilbert has an active Level 3 Felony warrant for Possession of a Narcotic Drug and Possession of Meth. This warrant was issued after Gilbert failed to return to court during a June trial, while he was out on bond and NOT in the custody of the Sheriff’s Office.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Carmel police searching for missing 24-year-old man

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing 24-year-old man. On Friday, Indiana State Police declared a Silver Alert. Bernard Caillouet was last seen walking away from his residence in the 3700 block of Abney Point Drive in Carmel, police said, around 7 p.m. on Saturday, […]
CARMEL, IN
WLFI.com

Man brings gun to former place of employment, none injured

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Clinton County dispatch that a man, currently thought to be a former employee, brought a gun to a business on County Road 350 South to intimidate people there Saturday afternoon. Nobody was injured. Officers left the scene around 6:40...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Woman Dies in Kokomo Apartment Fire

KOKOMO, Ind. – Kokomo police are investigating the death of a 45-year-old woman who died Wednesday afternoon in an apartment fire. Officers were called to help the Kokomo Fire Department around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for a residential fire on Joyce Drive. Witnesses told first responders they were trying to get a woman out of the apartment.
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for missing Darlington woman

UPDATE: Cathy Weliever was found safe. The Silver Alert is canceled. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the disappearance of a 76-year-old woman. Authorities said that Cathy Weliever was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. in Darlington, Indiana. She was last seen wearing a white sweater and […]
DARLINGTON, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled missing 12-year-old girl from Attica

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Police said the girl was found safe. ——————————- ATTICA, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl from Fountain County. According to the Attica Police Department, 12-year-old Hannah Shelton was last seen at 5:42 p.m. on Wednesday in Attica. She was wearing […]
ATTICA, IN
abc57.com

Plymouth man snaps photo of grease fire before escaping home

PLYMOUTH, Ind. --When Jeffery DuVall saw his home in flames, he called 911 and got out of the home, but not before snapping a photo from inside his house. "Making food, deep frying egg rolls, turned everything off, went and sat down to eat, smelled smoke, and heard some popping," DuVall said. "The entire kitchen was engulfed."
PLYMOUTH, IN
FOX59

Anderson man shot by crossbow during dispute

ANDERSON, Ind. — A dispute between two men in Anderson led to a 25-year-old being shot by a crossbow on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Anderson Police Department, the incident occurred at around 12:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Fletcher Street. Officers reported arriving on scene and finding the 25-year-old suffering from a wound […]
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana police superintendent: Delphi murders’ facts will come out at trial

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, in an interview Thursday with I-Team 8, said his agency is still looking for others involved the Delphi murders. Plus, tips on the case are still coming in, Carter said. Abigail “Abby” Williams and LIberty “Libby” German were last seen...
DELPHI, IN
WLKY.com

Delphi murder suspect moved to state prison for security reasons

DELPHI, Ind. — The suspect arrested for the murders of two Indiana teens is now in a state prison. Richard Allen, 50, was moved from the Carroll County jail to an undisclosed Indiana Department of Corrections facility. The sheriff says the move was necessary because Allen's safety was at...
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Loose Carroll County kangaroo found dead in lake

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a loose kangaroo that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been found dead in a lake. According to Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, the kangaroo was found in Lake Freeman and is believed to have died from drowning. The kangaroo originally went missing on […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Two Vehicle Crash Results in Fatality

At approximately 6:43 p.m. Wednesday, Lebanon Police Officers were dispatched to the 140mm northbound exit ramp of I-65 on a report of a two vehicle crash with injury. This accident was witnessed and reported by off-duty Lebanon Police Assistant Chief Amy Dickerson. Officers arrived on scene to find a black...
LEBANON, IN
FOX59

FOX59

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy