Carole Polanchek
3d ago
put some outhouses out and maintain them could be part of the fund maybe a couple dumpsters out may help some of it not all of it
5
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your NeighborsSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
Phoenix Highway Closures This Weekend - Delays on I-17 Southbound in North Phoenix and Loop 101 in North ScottsdaleMark HakePhoenix, AZ
kjzz.org
Phoenix to add 769 beds for emergency shelters and transitional housing
Over the next two years, Phoenix plans to add 769 beds to emergency shelters and temporary housing facilities. That’s in addition to 475 beds added this year. Rather than focusing solely on nonprofits by giving them money, Phoenix has started opening its own shelters and hiring experts to run them.
Creepy Details Revealed of 18 Voter Intimidation Cases in Arizona
The Arizona Secretary of State has referred 18 cases of suspected voter intimidation to federal law enforcement, according to a spokesperson who released copies of each case on Friday. Comprised largely of complaints submitted by voters through the office’s online portal, they include creepy details of the vigilante “ballot watchers” deployed to drop-boxes across the state by a shady group named Clean Elections USA. One voter reported an old man lurking in the bushes “about 30 feet away.” Another said he was recorded simply for walking his dog past a drop box. Others mentioned “camo clad” men watching them through binoculars, taking photos of license plates, calling voters “mules,” and recording voters so closely that the names on their ballots could be seen. “I have never been more intimidated in my life tring [sic] to vote and standing only 3 feet from the box,” one complainant wrote. “...Now that have my Information recorded will they show up at my house... Do I need worry about my family being killed now if the results are not what they wanted.” A judge slapped a restraining order on the vigilantes earlier this week.Read more at The Daily Beast.
18 claims of voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes in Arizona submitted to law enforcement ahead of Election Day
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired in a previous broadcast. Days away from Arizona's midterm election, the Secretary of State's Office says 18 reports of voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes have been submitted to law enforcement as of Friday. In one claim, a voter in Mesa...
Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your Neighbors
Readings will be available at Pagan Pride Day. Pictured: Aquarian Tarot by David Palladini, wood runes, crystals, and a brass bowlPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. The 19th Annual Phoenix Pagan Pride Day takes place Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park near the Circle of Life walkway. This free event includes celebrations at 9 a.m., noon, and 4 p.m. All are invited to observe or take part, if desired. Enjoy free workshops, children’s activities, reiki and other healers, tarot and oracle readers, as well as entertainment. Pagan Pride Day is also an artisan marketplace. Shops from around the Phoenix area will offer a variety of products for sale. Food vendors will be in attendance as well.
AZFamily
Man sentenced to probation for poisoning food at multiple stores in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was accused of putting harmful chemicals in food at retail stores in Phoenix will avoid jail time. According to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, David Lohr will serve 10 years of probation. It was part of a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage and two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food or drink. He also has to pay $390.42 in restitution to Albertsons/Safeway and undergo a mental health evaluation.
East Valley Tribune
New police interference city code advances
In the battle over what constitutes unlawful interference with police officers and what is protected speech, the City of Mesa is considering adding a new tool to limit what law enforcement officials say is a rise in bystanders interfering with police activity – including citizens filming police. At Mesa...
fox10phoenix.com
Operation Flashpoint: Authorities in Arizona demonstrate bombs made with common chemicals
PHOENIX - Officials with the FBI and Homeland Security have a warning for people to be on the lookout for those who may be collecting materials to make homemade bombs. While there are no specific threats at this time, the warning comes amid rising tensions across the country, as well as several big events that are set to take place in the coming weeks, from the Midterm elections to the 2023 Super Bowl and the annual WM Phoenix Open, both of which are held in the Phoenix area.
Phoenix to hire private security guards for city public parks
PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council voted Wednesday to move forward with a pilot program that would hire private security guards to patrol eight city public parks during the overnight hours. The plan calls for the security guards to take over for Phoenix park rangers, who work in the...
Suspect who tampered with food at Valley Target stores gets probation
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast in 2018. A man arrested in 2018 for pouring hydrogen peroxide on food products at local retail stores throughout the Valley has been placed on supervised probation. David Lohr, 52, was sentenced last week to seven years...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
KTAR.com
Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan updates on DOJ investigation, hiring struggles
PHOENIX — It’s been nearly two months since Michael Sullivan took over as interim Phoenix police chief. The 27-year law enforcement veteran was officially sworn in during a ceremony Friday. Sullivan was tapped to lead the department through a Department of Justice civil pattern or practice investigation after...
GOP Mesa Mayor John Giles endorses Democratic nominees, receives blowback
John Giles appeared at a Wednesday rally with Katie Hobbs, Mark Kelly and former President Barack Obama
KTAR.com
Phoenix to unveil street sign to honor late Bishop Alexis A. Thomas Thursday
PHOENIX — The Phoenix intersection of 14th and Jefferson streets will display a Bishop Alexis A. Thomas Street sign to honor the late church and community leader. The ceremonial street sign will be unveiled Thursday at an event hosted by the Phoenix Street Transportation Department and Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, according to a press release.
KTAR.com
Tempe-based nonprofit announces statewide crisis phoneline
PHOENIX — A new statewide behavioral crisis and human services phoneline began operating in Arizona in October. Solari Crisis and Human Services, a Tempe-based nonprofit, replaced separate numbers for the northern, central and southern regions of the state with one line: 844-534-HOPE (4673), according to a press release. Text...
Partisan mailer poses as Catholic newspaper in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Nicole Leonardi initially thought a new newspaper had arrived in her mailbox this week. But a closer look at the “Arizona Catholic Tribune” revealed a different story. While it had all the attributes of a traditional print newspaper, including a tagline that read “Real...
AZFamily
Man says Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s brain cancer scammed him 3 times
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix mother and accused scam artist allegedly faked her child’s brain cancer to rip off donors. She’s now facing fraud charges, and since her arrest, more and more victims keep coming forward with stories of how she reportedly ripped them off. Angel Quihuis told Arizona’s Family that he and his girlfriend, who worked with the suspected fraudster’s husband, moved them into their home because they were living in a motel. In that time period, Quihuis said he was scammed three different times.
kjzz.org
Here’s where and why Phoenix will add overnight patrols at city parks
On Wednesday, the Phoenix City Council approved a pilot program to add overnight security to 11 city parks, along with Cholla Trail at Camelback Mountain. Supporters say unarmed security is needed to enforce park rules and call police on illegal activities like drug use if people don’t leave. Councilmembers Jim Waring and Yassamin Ansari shared different opinions.
Video: Firefighters discourage woman from using ambulance
A Phoenix grandmother showed ABC15 her Ring doorbell camera recording depicting firefighters trying to discourage her from taking an ambulance to a hospital.
12news.com
Tempe teacher seen yelling at student in viral video resigns. Here's the student's response
TEMPE, Ariz. — A Tempe teacher caught berating a student on social media has officially resigned after being placed on administrative leave. The Tempe Union High School District Governing Board approved James Gustafson's resignation "in lieu of dismissal" during their meeting Tuesday night. Gustafson was a teacher at Marcos de Niza High School.
AZFamily
Tempe mayor expects property owners, renters will be fined after shooting at Airbnb
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Halloween house party near Arizona State University spiraled out of control to the point where dozens of gunshots were fired. No one was injured at the party, which took place at a Tempe Airbnb; now, neighbors are furious. “This was a very traumatic incident,”...
