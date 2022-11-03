ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 17

Carole Polanchek
3d ago

put some outhouses out and maintain them could be part of the fund maybe a couple dumpsters out may help some of it not all of it

Reply(7)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.org

Phoenix to add 769 beds for emergency shelters and transitional housing

Over the next two years, Phoenix plans to add 769 beds to emergency shelters and temporary housing facilities. That’s in addition to 475 beds added this year. Rather than focusing solely on nonprofits by giving them money, Phoenix has started opening its own shelters and hiring experts to run them.
PHOENIX, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Creepy Details Revealed of 18 Voter Intimidation Cases in Arizona

The Arizona Secretary of State has referred 18 cases of suspected voter intimidation to federal law enforcement, according to a spokesperson who released copies of each case on Friday. Comprised largely of complaints submitted by voters through the office’s online portal, they include creepy details of the vigilante “ballot watchers” deployed to drop-boxes across the state by a shady group named Clean Elections USA. One voter reported an old man lurking in the bushes “about 30 feet away.” Another said he was recorded simply for walking his dog past a drop box. Others mentioned “camo clad” men watching them through binoculars, taking photos of license plates, calling voters “mules,” and recording voters so closely that the names on their ballots could be seen. “I have never been more intimidated in my life tring [sic] to vote and standing only 3 feet from the box,” one complainant wrote. “...Now that have my Information recorded will they show up at my house... Do I need worry about my family being killed now if the results are not what they wanted.” A judge slapped a restraining order on the vigilantes earlier this week.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Suzy Jacobson Cherry

Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your Neighbors

Readings will be available at Pagan Pride Day. Pictured: Aquarian Tarot by David Palladini, wood runes, crystals, and a brass bowlPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. The 19th Annual Phoenix Pagan Pride Day takes place Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park near the Circle of Life walkway. This free event includes celebrations at 9 a.m., noon, and 4 p.m. All are invited to observe or take part, if desired. Enjoy free workshops, children’s activities, reiki and other healers, tarot and oracle readers, as well as entertainment. Pagan Pride Day is also an artisan marketplace. Shops from around the Phoenix area will offer a variety of products for sale. Food vendors will be in attendance as well.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man sentenced to probation for poisoning food at multiple stores in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was accused of putting harmful chemicals in food at retail stores in Phoenix will avoid jail time. According to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, David Lohr will serve 10 years of probation. It was part of a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage and two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food or drink. He also has to pay $390.42 in restitution to Albertsons/Safeway and undergo a mental health evaluation.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

New police interference city code advances

In the battle over what constitutes unlawful interference with police officers and what is protected speech, the City of Mesa is considering adding a new tool to limit what law enforcement officials say is a rise in bystanders interfering with police activity – including citizens filming police. At Mesa...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Operation Flashpoint: Authorities in Arizona demonstrate bombs made with common chemicals

PHOENIX - Officials with the FBI and Homeland Security have a warning for people to be on the lookout for those who may be collecting materials to make homemade bombs. While there are no specific threats at this time, the warning comes amid rising tensions across the country, as well as several big events that are set to take place in the coming weeks, from the Midterm elections to the 2023 Super Bowl and the annual WM Phoenix Open, both of which are held in the Phoenix area.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix to unveil street sign to honor late Bishop Alexis A. Thomas Thursday

PHOENIX — The Phoenix intersection of 14th and Jefferson streets will display a Bishop Alexis A. Thomas Street sign to honor the late church and community leader. The ceremonial street sign will be unveiled Thursday at an event hosted by the Phoenix Street Transportation Department and Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Tempe-based nonprofit announces statewide crisis phoneline

PHOENIX — A new statewide behavioral crisis and human services phoneline began operating in Arizona in October. Solari Crisis and Human Services, a Tempe-based nonprofit, replaced separate numbers for the northern, central and southern regions of the state with one line: 844-534-HOPE (4673), according to a press release. Text...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Man says Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s brain cancer scammed him 3 times

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix mother and accused scam artist allegedly faked her child’s brain cancer to rip off donors. She’s now facing fraud charges, and since her arrest, more and more victims keep coming forward with stories of how she reportedly ripped them off. Angel Quihuis told Arizona’s Family that he and his girlfriend, who worked with the suspected fraudster’s husband, moved them into their home because they were living in a motel. In that time period, Quihuis said he was scammed three different times.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Here’s where and why Phoenix will add overnight patrols at city parks

On Wednesday, the Phoenix City Council approved a pilot program to add overnight security to 11 city parks, along with Cholla Trail at Camelback Mountain. Supporters say unarmed security is needed to enforce park rules and call police on illegal activities like drug use if people don’t leave. Councilmembers Jim Waring and Yassamin Ansari shared different opinions.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy