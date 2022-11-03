Read full article on original website
BBC
Dover migrant centre attack driven by right-wing ideology - police
The firebombing of an immigration processing centre was motivated by extreme right-wing terrorist ideology, police have said. Andrew Leak, 66, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, threw up to three incendiary devices at the site in Dover, Kent, last Sunday. He is believed to have later taken his own life. Counter Terrorism...
BBC
Manchester Arena victim John Atkinson could have survived attack
The family of a Manchester Arena bombing victim have said he was "totally failed at every stage" after a report found he might have lived but for flaws in the emergency response. Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said it was likely that the emergency services' "inadequacies" had prevented 28-year-old John...
‘Big mistakes were made’: Manchester arena bomb hero says emergency response was ‘all wrong’
A courageous man who fought to save a victim of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing has said “big mistakes” were made on the night of the attack.Survivor Ron Blake is sharing his story for the first time, ahead of a report examining the emergency response to the blast and whether any inadequacies contributed to individual deaths.Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds were injured in a suicide attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22 2017.The report, by Manchester Arena Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders that is due to be published on Thursday, will also focus...
BBC
Manchester Arena's weapon scanning tech questioned
Some of the world's biggest venues, including Manchester Arena, are using weapons scanners "incapable" of detecting some large knives. Evolv, a US-based company that sells artificial-intelligence (AI) scanners, claims they can detect all weapons. But documents shared with BBC News by research firm IPVM suggest they may fail to detect...
Rapper who filmed Holby City actor John Michie's daughter while she died of overdose is banned from driving after refusing to give blood sample to police
A rapper cleared of killing his Holby City star girlfriend, who fatally overdosed at a music festival, has been banned from the roads after refusing to give a blood sample to police. Ceon Broughton, 33 - who performs as CeonRPG - was released from an eight-and-a-half-year prison sentence when the...
Prison librarian, 45, 'molested six male inmates during eight-month stint working in Lancashire jail'
A woman has been accused of molesting six male inmates during her eight-month spell as a prison librarian. Sharon Mawdesley allegedly sexually assaulted a group of men during her short stint at Lancashire prison HMP Kirkham. Before she left in 2018, the 45-year-old was employed by Lanchashire County Council's library...
'My wife isn't deceased, she's in the front room!' Couple were left without money for weeks after their bank told them they were both DEAD
A husband and wife were left without access to any money for weeks after both being told by their bank that the other was dead. Ben Gibson, 63, was 'furious' after being told that his 65-year-old wife Gill was dead when he called the bank up about a card problem.
mailplus.co.uk
How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD
WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
Schoolboy, 12, died in front of horrified parents after crashing toboggan into member of staff on indoor ski slope
A YOUNG boy was killed in a “freak accident” at an indoor ski slope when his sled crashed into a member of staff, it’s been revealed. Louis Watkiss, 12, died while on a night out with pals at the SnowDome in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on September 24, 2021.
Boy, 12, crushed by collapsed wall ‘lay dying for 2hrs before mum found horror scene when she called him for dinner’
A BOY who was crushed by a collapsed wall in a tragic accident reportedly lay dying for two hours before his mum found the scene when she called him for dinner. Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, died at a home in Essex on Friday night with the boy's mum Charmaine Lee making the horror discovery.
A 98-year-old was mistakenly sent a water bill showing she had consumed the equivalent of one million cups of tea in 6 months
A leak caused the smart meter readings to rise, but Thames Water didn't take action for months, the elderly woman's son told the BBC.
BBC
The cold-hearted woman who killed, decapitated and dumped her friend
What would make a woman kill her friend, decapitate her, put her into a suitcase, keep her body for two weeks and then dump her in woodland 200 miles away?. For Jemma Mitchell, the answer was simple. Greed. "Mitchell is a ruthless killer. The motivation was money. The cold facts...
Seoul crowd crush survivor says ‘people filmed while my friends were dying’
An Australian survivor of the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul has told of how people filmed, sang and laughed while his friends were dying.At least 154 people are believed to have died in the Itaewon stampede on Saturday, while 132 others are reported to have been injured, including 37 in serious condition, amid fears this number will rise in the coming days.Those killed or hurt were mostly teenagers and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul‘s Yongsan fire department.Among the 26 foreign nationals who died was film producer Grace Rached, 23, from Sydney, Australia, who...
Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body
Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
Man beats dog with mop in ‘horrendous’ attack
A man has been convicted of punching and kicking his dog because it had soiled the floor of his flat.Adam Wardle, 23, was captured on CCTV attacking Bobby, a three-year-old mastiff cross, with a mop behind a bin store.The video shows Wardle dragging Bobby off the floor on its lead while punching it.He then drags Bobby next to the bin and stops as a pedestrian walks past.But once the passer-by disappears, Wardle continues to kick and hit Bobby with a mop.The attack left Bobby’s face, elbows and hocks bruised and it also suffered a cut on its left eye.Postal...
Radio DJ Koray Alpergin named as victim found dead in woods after being ‘abducted with his girlfriend outside home’
A MAN who was found dead in woodland has been named as radio DJ Koray Alpergin, the owner of Bizim FM. Cops confirmed a body had been found near Loughton, Essex, on Saturday after reports a man and a woman were missing. Police have also arrested three men in Kent...
Lucy Letby trial: Nurse found it ‘quite hard’ when baby she’s accused of killing lived for hours
A nurse accused of multiple baby murders told police she found it “quite hard” when one of her alleged victims lived for several hours after his catastrophic collapse. The newborn boy stopped breathing without warning just days after his premature birth, weighing just 800g, at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.The infant, referred to as child C, is one of seven babies allegedly killed by the 32-year-old who is also said to have attempted to murder 10 others at the hospital’s neo-natal unit.Letby, who denies the charges, is said to have caused the collapse of child C...
Woman Who Murdered Partner With Axe Googled ‘What Part of Body to Go For,’ Court Told
A woman who murdered her partner with an axe made multiple Google searches about killing ahead of the deadly attack, a court in Australia heard. The 34-year-old woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced a sentencing hearing in Sydney on Friday after pleading guilty to chopping her partner to death as he was lying down looking at his iPad in September 2020. The man, who had three previous convictions for violence against his killer, died from multiple chop wounds to his head. Before carrying out the murder, the woman had searched for “Killing someone with axe what part of body to go for,” and “Can you kill someone with hot boiling water?” the court heard. She also looked up “Is it really easy to murder somebody with a knife?” and “What is the fastest part of body to kill someone with the axe?” On the evening of the fatal assault, the woman called a taxi to take her to a hardware store and asked the driver to wait outside while she purchased the murder weapon. Read it at The Guardian
Moment people ‘deliberately shake’ India bridge moments it before collapsed and killed 141
CCTV footage shows at least one person appearing to deliberately shake a bridge in India before it collapsed, killing at least 141 people.The colonial-era suspension bridge in Gujarat snapped, plunging the crowds gathered on it, most of them women, children and the elderly, into the river below.After months of renovations, the 230-metre bridge had just reopened last week. The death toll is expected to continue to rise.Rescue crews have been working at the scene in Morbi since the collapse on Sunday, 30 October.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More India: Emergency services help injured after bridge collapsed kills more than 140 peopleIndia: Rescue teams help injured after bridge collapsed kills more than 140 people11-foot python pulled from school bus in India
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
