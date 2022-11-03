ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Here Are Acadiana’s Favorite Places for Bread/Rolls

In South Louisiana a good piece of bread or a perfect roll to sop up the gravy on a plate, well, life may not get any better than that—a little life kiss, right?. A slice of cajun garlic bread, bread with only butter, a melt-in-your-mouth roll all of those variations of bread add to the thrill of eating a delicious meal.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Severe Weather Threat Moves Into Louisiana Friday

A storm system approaching Louisiana from the west will likely kick off strong showers and storms across the state on Friday, some of those storms could reach severe limits. The Storm Prediction Center is placing a large portion of western Louisiana in the slight risk category for severe storms on Friday. Meanwhile, much of the eastern half of the state will be at a marginal risk of severe storms.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park

WBRZ reports that authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith went hiking Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail along Buffalo National River and has not been seen since. The television station reports that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Timing Louisiana’s Storm Threat Today and Tonight

The Storm Prediction Center's forecast should have Louisiana residents weather aware from later this afternoon through the early morning hours of Saturday. A vigorous low-pressure system will be spinning this way out of the four corners area over the next 24 to 48 hours and that weather system could kick up quite a few showers and storms across the region.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lafayette, LA
