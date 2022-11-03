Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball Confirms Three $50,000 Winners in Louisiana
An Acadiana sold ticket is one of three Powerball tickets sold in the state for Saturday's drawing that are worth $50,000. In the bigger picture, there was no jackpot winner for the November 5th Powerball game, which means on Monday night the estimated jackpot will be $1.9 billion dollars. I...
How Many of These ‘Uniquely’ Louisiana Foods Have You Tried?
Louisiana is home to probably the most culturally diverse cuisine in the country. The differences in dishes and cooking styles along I-10 alone are more diverse than in most places, but there is so much that is unique to the state of Louisiana that it seems impossible to quantify it all.
Here Are Acadiana’s Favorite Places for Bread/Rolls
In South Louisiana a good piece of bread or a perfect roll to sop up the gravy on a plate, well, life may not get any better than that—a little life kiss, right?. A slice of cajun garlic bread, bread with only butter, a melt-in-your-mouth roll all of those variations of bread add to the thrill of eating a delicious meal.
Severe Weather Threat Moves Into Louisiana Friday
A storm system approaching Louisiana from the west will likely kick off strong showers and storms across the state on Friday, some of those storms could reach severe limits. The Storm Prediction Center is placing a large portion of western Louisiana in the slight risk category for severe storms on Friday. Meanwhile, much of the eastern half of the state will be at a marginal risk of severe storms.
2 Former Candidates for Louisiana Governor Endorse Jeff Landry
About a month ago, Jeff Landry decided it was time to throw his name into the race to be Louisiana's next governor. While there are other candidates who have admitted to considering a run for the position - such as Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Treasurer John Schroder, Landry made the announcement with a challenge to Louisiana voters.
Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park
WBRZ reports that authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith went hiking Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail along Buffalo National River and has not been seen since. The television station reports that...
Louisiana State Police Issue Evacuation Orders Due to Train Derailment
The Louisiana State Police have issued an evacuation after a train hauling hazardous chemicals derailed. The derailment occurred this afternoon in St. James Parish and is affecting areas around Louisiana Highway 642. According to WDSU, Louisiana State Highway 44 is inaccessible to through traffic from Louisiana Highway 3193 (Louisiana Avenue)...
3 Local Games to Watch During Final Week of Louisiana High School Football Regular Season
It is Week 10 of the High School football season - the final week of the regular season. Sure, district titles are great no matter when they are won but when these championships are decided during the last week of the regular season, it just adds a whole other layer of excitement for everyone involved - the players, the coaches, and the fans.
Louisiana Has the Highest Violent Crime Rate in the Nation, but One Legislator Has a Plan
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - An FBI report earlier this month put Louisiana at the top of the nation when it came to violent crime. Now, a Louisiana legislator wants to do something about it. In its annual Uniform Crime Report, the FBI's data shows that the Pelican State had the...
Louisiana State Trooper With Millions of TikTok Followers Placed on Leave Over Hit-and-Run Boating Crash
A Louisiana State Trooper who is also a famous TikTok celebrity with millions of social media followers has been placed on leave over his involvement in a hit-and-run boating crash. Justin Chaisson is a law enforcement officer with the Louisiana State Police but is also known under the alias Stalekracker...
St. Landry Parish District Attorney: Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering His Girlfriend
OPELOUSAS, St. Landry Parish (KPEL News): Three years ago, Alana Michelle Zuccaro went missing from Pineville on March 20th. Within two weeks her body was found off Highway 103 after investigators acted on a tip to find a body in the town of Washington. At the time, her boyfriend Robert...
Timing Louisiana’s Storm Threat Today and Tonight
The Storm Prediction Center's forecast should have Louisiana residents weather aware from later this afternoon through the early morning hours of Saturday. A vigorous low-pressure system will be spinning this way out of the four corners area over the next 24 to 48 hours and that weather system could kick up quite a few showers and storms across the region.
Could Low Water Levels Lead to Hidden Louisiana Community in Atchafalaya Basin?
It's no secret that the water levels in the Atchafalaya Basin are really low and some have been out exploring areas that they've never been to before. We've shared a number of photos in recent weeks from the basin and there are areas that are dried up that have not been in years.
Former St. Landry Deputy Arrested on Multiple Other Charges Including Fully Remodeling a Trailer with Public Funds
A former St. Landry Parish deputy who was arrested for allegedly using public money has been arrested again for multiple charges of doing the same thing. What Is 37-Year-Old Eliot Patrick Bertrand Alleged to Have Done?. St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says the allegations against former officer Eliot Bertrand...
Rep. Clay Higgins Faces Blowback For Now-Deleted Tweet About Nancy Pelosi’s Husband
(KPEL News) - Rep. Clay Higgins, the Congressman representing Louisiana's 3rd Congressional District, is in hot water after a tweet mocking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband following a Friday assault. Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was hospitalized after being attacked by a man named David DePape. According to police reports, DePape...
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://talkradio960.com
Comments / 0