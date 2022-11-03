ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NOLA.com

The Saints are about to get a versatile defender back from injured reserve

More reinforcements are on the way for the New Orleans Saints defense. Defensive back P.J. Williams, who has not played since the Saints' Week 4 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London, practiced with the team Thursday afternoon, signaling he will be designated to return from injured reserve. Williams initially went on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokić’s Wife, Natalija Maćešić

This year is proving to be a good one for Nikola Jokić. The Serbian signed the richest deal in NBA history with a $264.0 million supermax contract extension after winning his second MVP award and breaking a triple-double record this season. In addition to his professional success, the basketball star is a freshly minted dad. Nikola Jokić’s wife, Natalija Maćešić, gave birth to their first child shortly after his MVP honor, but that news slipped under the radar. The couple is very low-key and don’t often share much about their personal lives. But fans have seen Maćešić at her husband’s games and want to know more about who she is. So we reveal her background in this Natalija Maćešić wiki.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Old Michael Thomas tweet resurfaces after toe injury news

An old tweet from Michael Thomas resurfaced on Thursday after the injury news about the wide receiver was reported. New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Thursday that he expects Thomas to miss the rest of the season due to a toe injury. If Thomas indeed misses the rest...
silverscreenandroll.com

Ray Allen breaks down Matt Ryan’s clutch 3-pointer vs. Pelicans

It’s hard to imagine how much of a whirlwind life has been for Matt Ryan in the hours and days since his improbable shot for the Lakers on Wednesday. While fans of the purple and gold may have been familiar with him, a lot more people found out about him all at once.
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022

The Pelicans host the Warriors in a late battle tonight in New Orleans! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Pelicans prediction and pick. The Warriors are coming off a one-point loss to the Orlando Magic last night. Stephen Curry scored 39 while Klay Thompson scored 27 in the loss. The Dubs are now just (3-6) on the season and will play a second of a back-to-back. Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins will be out for tonight due to rest. The Warriors will be without their top guys so the odds of them winning this game will be slim.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Whenever Kyrie Irving is available, the Lakers have to pass

“This is bigger than basketball,” Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai tweeted after condemning Kyrie Irving’s spreading of an antisemitic documentary. The following night, Irving was still in uniform and scored 35 points in a loss to the Indiana Pacers. Irving’s tweet may have been bigger than basketball, but that didn’t appear to stop him from playing basketball.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS New York

Durant scores 27, leads Nets past Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kevin Durant scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 98-94 on Saturday night, improving to 2-0 since Kyrie Irving's suspension.Cam Thomas added 21 points for the Nets and Nic Claxton had 11 points and nine rebounds.Terry Rozier returned from a seven-game absence and led Charlotte with 25 points on six 3-pointers. P.J. Washington and Kelly Oubre Jr. each had 18 points for the Hornets, who've lost four straight since beating the defending champion Golden State Warriors.The Nets followed a romp in Washington by...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 114, Warriors 105

Pelicans (5-3), Warriors (3-7) Based on who wasn’t available Friday for the visitors, a Western Conference game between Golden State and New Orleans seemed like a mismatch on paper, but the Warriors had no interest in making it an easy night for the Pelicans. Shorthanded Golden State battled for three-plus quarters, before the hosts ultimately pulled away, notching a victory in the Smoothie King Center.
ATLANTA, LA

