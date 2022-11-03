Read full article on original website
Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”
Lakers fans were pissed as they saw their 2-game winning run come to an end against the Utah Jazz.
Golden State Warriors Have 3 Of The Worst Players In The NBA, According To Advanced Stats
The Golden State Warriors' James Wiseman, JaMychal Green, and Jordan Poole are currently 3 of the worst players in the league.
Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season
The veteran, formerly with the Brooklyn Nets, pipped Andre Drummond and Otto Porter to be the player with the biggest pay cut.
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
How former Pistons star Vinnie Johnson turned his $5m NBA earnings into a staggering $400m fortune
VINNIE JOHNSON might not have been a standout NBA superstar - but he's transformed his $5m career earnings into a fortune to rival Shaquille O'Neal. The two-time NBA champion, 66, was known as "The Microwave" for his ability to score quick points off the bench. Johnson was one of the...
Kevin Love Was Warned By His Trainer When A Cavaliers Executive Pissed Off LeBron James: "Don't Be Surprised If He Has 25 Points This Quarter."
In the 2020-21 NBA season Kevin Love got a warning from his trainer after a Cavs executive pissed off LeBron James.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reveals Whether Or Not Matt Ryan Buzzer Beater Was Planned
It was one of the better shots and plays the Lakers have had in a long time.
NOLA.com
The Saints are about to get a versatile defender back from injured reserve
More reinforcements are on the way for the New Orleans Saints defense. Defensive back P.J. Williams, who has not played since the Saints' Week 4 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London, practiced with the team Thursday afternoon, signaling he will be designated to return from injured reserve. Williams initially went on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury.
Nicolas Claxton Directly Tells Brooklyn Nets He Wants To Leave The Team
Nicolas Claxton has had enough of the drama and wants out of the Brooklyn Nets.
Lakers’ LeBron James sends most ironic tweet of the year to Kyle Kuzma
The Los Angeles Lakers won an NBA Championship two seasons ago and the franchise has gone downhill since. Rob Pelinka has a laundry list of mistakes that he has made in the front office, proving that he did not understand why the Lakers were championship-worthy in the first place. It...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokić’s Wife, Natalija Maćešić
This year is proving to be a good one for Nikola Jokić. The Serbian signed the richest deal in NBA history with a $264.0 million supermax contract extension after winning his second MVP award and breaking a triple-double record this season. In addition to his professional success, the basketball star is a freshly minted dad. Nikola Jokić’s wife, Natalija Maćešić, gave birth to their first child shortly after his MVP honor, but that news slipped under the radar. The couple is very low-key and don’t often share much about their personal lives. But fans have seen Maćešić at her husband’s games and want to know more about who she is. So we reveal her background in this Natalija Maćešić wiki.
Old Michael Thomas tweet resurfaces after toe injury news
An old tweet from Michael Thomas resurfaced on Thursday after the injury news about the wide receiver was reported. New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Thursday that he expects Thomas to miss the rest of the season due to a toe injury. If Thomas indeed misses the rest...
The most impressive player on the Lakers roster hasn’t even been close
The Los Angeles Lakers started the season off on a horrible foot, losing each of the team’s first five games of the season. However, back-to-back wins have boosted the morale in Los Angeles as fans are confident that there is at least something here with the team to be excited about.
silverscreenandroll.com
Ray Allen breaks down Matt Ryan’s clutch 3-pointer vs. Pelicans
It’s hard to imagine how much of a whirlwind life has been for Matt Ryan in the hours and days since his improbable shot for the Lakers on Wednesday. While fans of the purple and gold may have been familiar with him, a lot more people found out about him all at once.
NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022
The Pelicans host the Warriors in a late battle tonight in New Orleans! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Pelicans prediction and pick. The Warriors are coming off a one-point loss to the Orlando Magic last night. Stephen Curry scored 39 while Klay Thompson scored 27 in the loss. The Dubs are now just (3-6) on the season and will play a second of a back-to-back. Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins will be out for tonight due to rest. The Warriors will be without their top guys so the odds of them winning this game will be slim.
Murray, Young lead Hawks past Pelicans 124-121 in OT
ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, Trae Young added 34 points and 10 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 124-121 in overtime on Saturday night. Clint Capela added 21 points and 19 rebounds for Atlanta, which improved to...
silverscreenandroll.com
Whenever Kyrie Irving is available, the Lakers have to pass
“This is bigger than basketball,” Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai tweeted after condemning Kyrie Irving’s spreading of an antisemitic documentary. The following night, Irving was still in uniform and scored 35 points in a loss to the Indiana Pacers. Irving’s tweet may have been bigger than basketball, but that didn’t appear to stop him from playing basketball.
Durant scores 27, leads Nets past Hornets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kevin Durant scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 98-94 on Saturday night, improving to 2-0 since Kyrie Irving's suspension.Cam Thomas added 21 points for the Nets and Nic Claxton had 11 points and nine rebounds.Terry Rozier returned from a seven-game absence and led Charlotte with 25 points on six 3-pointers. P.J. Washington and Kelly Oubre Jr. each had 18 points for the Hornets, who've lost four straight since beating the defending champion Golden State Warriors.The Nets followed a romp in Washington by...
LeBron James Thinks This Pelicans Player Is 'On The Verge Of Being Great'
Do you agree with LeBron's assessment?
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 114, Warriors 105
Pelicans (5-3), Warriors (3-7) Based on who wasn’t available Friday for the visitors, a Western Conference game between Golden State and New Orleans seemed like a mismatch on paper, but the Warriors had no interest in making it an easy night for the Pelicans. Shorthanded Golden State battled for three-plus quarters, before the hosts ultimately pulled away, notching a victory in the Smoothie King Center.
