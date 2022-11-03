Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
CoinTelegraph
What is Humanode human-powered blockchain?
Humanode is the first human-powered crypto-biometric network, where 1 human = 1 node = 1 vote. Humanode is a new-age decentralized crypto-biometric network that integrates pioneering cryptography with private biometrics and blockchain technology. The project aims to create a strong and sustainable decentralized system that is grounded on the existence of unique human beings.
CoinTelegraph
Musk continues Twitter overhaul, Instagram to host NFT tools and JPMorgan makes public blockchain trade: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 30-Nov. 5
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. JPMorgan executes first...
dailyhodl.com
Payments Giant MoneyGram Enables Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) Trading on App
Payments company MoneyGram is rolling out a new service that allows consumers to buy, sell and hold crypto assets using the company’s mobile app. In a statement, the money transfer giant says the MoneyGram app’s crypto trading feature will support Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) and is now available to customers in nearly all US states and the District of Columbia.
tipranks.com
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to aid Defense Giant Raytheon’s Digital Transformation
Microsoft has collaborated with Raytheon Technologies for its Digital Transformation initiatives by offering Raytheon’s employees with cloud-based tools to optimize its business operations. Technology giant Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) has collaborated with aerospace and defense conglomerate Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) to provide the latter’s employees with cloud-based tools, technologies,...
CNBC
Chinese tech giants' push into U.S., Europe's markets sets up potential clash with Amazon
Pinduoduo and TikTok owner ByteDance have launched international cross-border e-commerce websites in the last few months, aiming to take a crack at selling Chinese products to foreign buyers. The move sets the two Chinese tech firms up for a clash with Amazon as they expand overseas. ByteDance launched a fashion...
NEWSBTC
Cryptocurrencies To Watch In 2023: Solana, Ripple, and BudBlockz
2022 has been a stellar year for cryptocurrencies as the crypto market touched new highs in terms of trading volumes and prices. Cryptocurrencies have become an integral part of investor portfolios across the world. Their popularity has also paved the way for blockchain assets, like non-fungible assets and meme coins, to carve a niche for themselves. If you want to find a reliable way to figure out promisingcryptocurrencies to invest in, you should start by researching some of the top names like Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and BudBlockz (BLUNT).
Crypto Whale Moves $1.58B In Bitcoin, Where The BTC Is Now Being Stored
According to data shared on Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency whale has moved crypto from a wallet that had accumulated over 74,105 Bitcoin BTC/USD worth over $1.58 billion. The BTCs were moved to wallets of unknown origin. In a separate transaction, the whale moved 50,562 BTC, worth nearly $1.08 billion; in another transaction, 23,542 BTC were moved, worth about $505 million.
u.today
Justin Sun, Who Predicted Every Ethereum Top, Now Transferred $50 Million to Binance
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Gamespot
Get 3 Months Of Xbox PC Game Pass With Purchase Of Twitch Subs
Twitch and Xbox are teaming up to offer a Game Pass subscription deal: Purchase two new Twitch subs of any tier--for yourself or as gift subs--and get three months of Xbox Game Pass on PC for free. The deal lasts from November 3-11 and is only valid for new PC Game Pass subscribers.
u.today
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
dailyhodl.com
Under-the-Radar Ethereum Oracle Project Skyrockets 146% in One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Pop
A low-cap decentralized oracle crypto project is skyrocketing this week after it rolled out a major upgrade proposal. Band Protocol (BAND), a cross-chain data oracle platform, is trading at $2.88 at time of writing. The 230th-ranked crypto asset by market cap is up more than 5% in the past 24...
dailyhodl.com
Digital Asset Exchange Crypto.com Rolls Out Support for Under-the-Radar DeFi Altcoin
Singapore-based digital asset exchange Crypto.com is adding support for another low-cap decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin. The exchange’s customers can now trade the native token of Ribbon Finance (RBN), a suite of DeFi protocols that aims to help users access crypto-structured products. RBN is trading at $0.34 at time of...
u.today
SEC v. Ripple: Crypto Blogger BitBoy on His Part in Case as XRP Holder
Blogger and crypto influencer Ben Armstrong, also known as BitBoy, has expressed his contentment at participating in a class action lawsuit by XRP holders against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Recall that the lawsuit was initiated by pro-XRP lawyer and founder of CryptoLaw firm, John Deaton. More than 70,000...
Benzinga
Best DeFi Platforms on Ethereum
Want to jump straight to the best DeFi Platforms on Ethereum? First you will need some ETH which you can buy on eToro, Uphold and WeBull. Ethereum (ETH) is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and the most well-known altcoin in the crypto space. As a Layer 1 blockchain, Ethereum...
dallasexpress.com
Largest Chip Manufacturer Suspends Work for Chinese Startup
To comply with regulations limiting certain chipmaking technology transfers to China, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), has suspended its production of advanced silicon for the Chinese startup Biren Technology, according to Bloomberg News. Announced by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security...
Ethereum Whale Moves 17,000 ETH Off Bitstamp
What happened: An Ethereum ETH/USD whale sent $26,931,579 worth of Ethereum off Bitstamp. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
cryptobriefing.com
Santander Will Block Users From Buying Crypto
Santander will block real-time payments to cryptocurrency exchanges starting in 2023. Yesterday, the bank announced limits on payments to exchanges that will take effect on November 15. Customers are still permitted to make withdrawals from, and receive funds sent by, crypto exchanges. The U.K. bank Santander will prevent its customers...
Gamespot
Multiplayer Co-Op Saves Get A Brilliant Reimagining With Grounded's Shared Worlds System
Playing online games with friends can be a frustrating experience. If the game is hosted on a server, you have to depend on that server being up and stable. If the game is hosted peer-to-peer, the host might have to be actively playing the game, or have a machine in their home they can use to host a server. Obsidian's Grounded, however, has found a genius way around all of this--and it's something other developers should look to replicate where possible.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Scammers made millions, thanks to the word ‘Merge’
It has been a little over seven weeks since Ethereum made the landmark transition from its energy-intensive proof-of-work consensus protocol to the environment-friendly proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. So far, the outcome of this much-anticipated merge has been debatable. The gas fees have not seen a significant reduction and ETH has been...
Comments / 0