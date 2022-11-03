ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Comments / 1

Related
rsvplive.ie

We tried the bed sheet hack and it dried our clothes in half the time

Irish households are looking at over six months of drying your clothes indoors before the weather warms up again. Relying on your tumble dryer is an expensive choice, with many people preferring cheaper options to cut back on energy bills. We might have found the perfect trick, as we tried...
BBC

Cost of living: 'My children have no idea we're here to keep warm'

Many people who are struggling to heat their homes and unable to afford trips out are turning to their local libraries for support and warmth this winter. Alexandra Mitchell, 28, says Chelmsford Library has become her sanctuary. It is one of the only places she can take her two children, aged three and one.
Tyla

23-year-old woman with 42 kids says it’s not easy

A young mum has spoken out about the realities of having 42 children to take care of. Now, I don't know about you, but I can barely look after myself and my dog, let alone having a human baby to take care of - so I can't even begin to imagine the willpower and determination it must take to not only raise one, but a whopping 42 children.
Tyla

Mum says she saves thousands by buying Christmas presents second hand

A mum has admitted that she saves thousands of pounds by purchasing many of her Christmas gifts second hand. As you can see from the video below, second-hand gifts would be an absolute joy to some folks. Whilst some might recoil at the very suggestion, when you think about it...
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsStimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's...
Ingram Atkinson

The Conjoined Twins that had over 21 children

Despite their condition, the Bunker twins made the most of their situation. The Cheng and Eng Bunker twins were conjoined twins who were famous in their time, and again in modern times due to their unique condition. Conjoined twins are very rare and so the understanding of them is still quite limited. Cheng and Eng were born in 1811 in Siam, now Thailand. They were connected by a chest ligament with their livers fused together, sharing a liver. This made them constant companions for life. The twins moved to America at the age of 21 after being exhibited as a sideshow attraction.
decoholic.org

Clean Bathroom Hacks: How to Clean Your Bathroom In 5 Minutes

Of all the simple pleasures of life, a clean bathroom is up there with anything you can think of really. The problem is, the bathroom is arguably everyone’s least favorite room to clean. That’s especially the case if you are strapped for time. So, how can you keep things...
Tyla

People are only just realising why women's buttons are on the left hand side

People are only just realising why women’s buttons are on the left hand side when men’s are on the right, joking: “Haven’t they suffered enough?!”. You may have noticed that buttons on women’s clothing tend to be on the left hand side, and the holes on the right, while it’s the other way round for men.
Ingram Atkinson

Doctors were surprised to find a tree 'growing' in a man's lungs

Doctors have removed various objects from people's bodies, but a tree is unheard of. What happened to this man was something only told in stories. A 28 year old Russian man, Sidorkin, was scheduled for a surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. He told the doctors that he had excruciating chest pain and had been coughing up blood. The doctors came to the conclusio One of the doctors on staff at the time of the surgery, Vladimir Kamashev, began operations as normal.
Tyla

Tyla

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy