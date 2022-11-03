ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevallo, AL

thecutoffnews.com

Lewis' Record Setting Day Leads Birmingham-Southern Over Colonels

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Falcons Volleyball Drops Five-Set Match at Mississippi College

MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Miles Golden Bears Fall In Double Overtime

FAIRFIELD, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Five Football Teams From The Cutoff Make The Playoffs - Playoff Picture & Wrap-up For Week 11 - October 27 & 28, 2022 (Highlights, Standings, Pics & Videos)

HUEYTOWN, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Men's Basketball Falls to WKU in Exhibition

MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

The Cutoff News High School Football Scores Fri., Nov 4, 2022 (AHSAA Rd 1 Playoffs & Rd 2 Pairings - Two Teams From The Cutoff Advance)

HUEYTOWN, AL
thecutoffnews.com

WOTM TV to show Benjamin Russell vs. Hueytown As AHSAA TV Network Round 1 Playoff Game of the Week

HUEYTOWN, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Meet Ontario Tillman, Democratic Candidate For Alabama State House of Representatives For District 56, On November 8, 2022 - Paid For by the Committee To Elect Ontario Tillman State House District 56

Meet Ontario Tillman, Democratic Candidate For Alabama State House of Representatives For District 56, On November 8, 2022 - Paid For by the Committee To Elect Ontario Tillman State House District 56 P.O. Box 813, Bessemer, Al 35021. I am Attorney Ontario J. Tillman. Born and raised on the south-side...
BESSEMER, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Meet Incumbent District Attonery Lynneice O. Washington, Democratic Candidate Seeking Re-Election For District Attorney for the Tenth Judicial Circuit of Jefferson County, Bessemer Cutoff Division On November 8, 2022 - Paid For by the Committee to Re-Elect DA Lynneice O. Washington

Meet Incumbent District Attonery Lynneice O. Washington, Democratic Candidate Seeking Re-Election For District Attorney for the Tenth Judicial Circuit of Jefferson County, Bessemer Cutoff Division On November 8, 2022 - Paid For by the Committee to Re-Elect DA Lynneice O. Washington P.O. Box 763 McCalla, AL 35111. Lynneice O. Washington...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

City Of Bessemer To Swear In New Officials On Monday, November 7, 2022

The city of Bessemer will hold an Inauguration Ceremony for Elected Officials on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 9 a.m. at the Bessemer Civic Center. The Civic Center is located at 1130 9th Avenue Southwest. The event is open to the public. The following officials will be sworn-in during the...
BESSEMER, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Meet Bill Veitch, Republican Candidate For District Attorney for the Tenth Judicial Circuit of Jefferson County, Bessemer Cutoff Division On November 8, 2022 - Paid For By Committee To Elect Bill Veitch District Attorney

Meet Bill Veitch, Republican Candidate For District Attorney for the Tenth Judicial Circuit of Jefferson County, Bessemer Cutoff Division On November 8, 2022 - Paid For By Committee To Elect Bill Veitch District Attorney 1714 4th Ave N Bessemer, AL 35020. Bill Veitch has a Record of Fighting Crime. Bill...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

