FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Lewis' Record Setting Day Leads Birmingham-Southern Over Colonels
Montevallo Falcons Volleyball Drops Five-Set Match at Mississippi College
Miles Golden Bears Fall In Double Overtime
Five Football Teams From The Cutoff Make The Playoffs - Playoff Picture & Wrap-up For Week 11 - October 27 & 28, 2022 (Highlights, Standings, Pics & Videos)
Montevallo Men's Basketball Falls to WKU in Exhibition
The Cutoff News High School Football Scores Fri., Nov 4, 2022 (AHSAA Rd 1 Playoffs & Rd 2 Pairings - Two Teams From The Cutoff Advance)
WOTM TV to show Benjamin Russell vs. Hueytown As AHSAA TV Network Round 1 Playoff Game of the Week
Meet Ontario Tillman, Democratic Candidate For Alabama State House of Representatives For District 56, On November 8, 2022 - Paid For by the Committee To Elect Ontario Tillman State House District 56
Meet Ontario Tillman, Democratic Candidate For Alabama State House of Representatives For District 56, On November 8, 2022 - Paid For by the Committee To Elect Ontario Tillman State House District 56 P.O. Box 813, Bessemer, Al 35021. I am Attorney Ontario J. Tillman. Born and raised on the south-side...
Meet Jared Hudson, Republican Candidate For Sheriff of Jefferson County, Alabama On November 8, 2022 - Paid For By Jared Hudson For Sheriff
Meet Jared Hudson, Republican Candidate For Sheriff of Jefferson County, Alabama On November 8, 2022 - Paid For By Jared Hudson For Sheriff 3524 Decatur Highway Ste 300B Fultondale, AL 35068. WHY JARED HUDSON IS RUNNING FOR SHERIFF. My name is Jared Hudson, and I am running for Jefferson County...
Meet Incumbent District Attonery Lynneice O. Washington, Democratic Candidate Seeking Re-Election For District Attorney for the Tenth Judicial Circuit of Jefferson County, Bessemer Cutoff Division On November 8, 2022 - Paid For by the Committee to Re-Elect DA Lynneice O. Washington
Meet Incumbent District Attonery Lynneice O. Washington, Democratic Candidate Seeking Re-Election For District Attorney for the Tenth Judicial Circuit of Jefferson County, Bessemer Cutoff Division On November 8, 2022 - Paid For by the Committee to Re-Elect DA Lynneice O. Washington P.O. Box 763 McCalla, AL 35111. Lynneice O. Washington...
City Of Bessemer To Swear In New Officials On Monday, November 7, 2022
The city of Bessemer will hold an Inauguration Ceremony for Elected Officials on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 9 a.m. at the Bessemer Civic Center. The Civic Center is located at 1130 9th Avenue Southwest. The event is open to the public. The following officials will be sworn-in during the...
Meet Bill Veitch, Republican Candidate For District Attorney for the Tenth Judicial Circuit of Jefferson County, Bessemer Cutoff Division On November 8, 2022 - Paid For By Committee To Elect Bill Veitch District Attorney
Meet Bill Veitch, Republican Candidate For District Attorney for the Tenth Judicial Circuit of Jefferson County, Bessemer Cutoff Division On November 8, 2022 - Paid For By Committee To Elect Bill Veitch District Attorney 1714 4th Ave N Bessemer, AL 35020. Bill Veitch has a Record of Fighting Crime. Bill...
