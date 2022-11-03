ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State Journal

Two families settle with PacifiCorp over Archie Creek fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Electric company PacifiCorp has entered a settlement with two families who were victims of the catastrophic Labor Day fires in southern Oregon in 2020, according to attorneys representing the families, the Oregonian reports. The confidential settlement avoids a jury trial that was set to start...
