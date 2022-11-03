Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kiow.com
Operation Green Light Begins Monday
Area residents are being encouraged during the week of Veteran’s Day to show their support for those that have served and are serving in the military by illuminating their residence with a green light. Mary Lou Kleveland with the Winnebago County Veterans Affairs says this idea began last year in New York.
kchanews.com
Marble Rock Fire Started While Burn Ban Was Violated
Multiple outbuildings were destroyed and two neighboring garages sustained minor damages following a fire in Marble Rock Wednesday night. In a Facebook post, the Marble Rock Fire Department says that, “Upon MRFD’s arrival there were three outbuildings on fire as well as garages on two neighboring properties receiving heat damage. The fire was under control shortly after our arrival and crews spent around an hour performing overhaul and putting out hotspots.”
stormlakeradio.com
Sac City Man Involved in Hamilton County Collision
A Sac City man was involved in a two-vehicle accident in rural Hamilton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the collision happened shortly before 3pm on Thursday two miles east of Webster City. 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha was driving a 2008 Toyota Yaris. Eivins failed to yield to the right of way, and broadsided a Peterbilt semi that was driven by 55-year-old Donald Bruce of Sac City.
kchanews.com
Charles City Schools to Lose Over Half Million Dollars in State Funding Next School Year
The Charles City School District is looking at a drop of over a half million dollars in state education funding for next school year. Interim Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist gave the School Board a report recently outlining the budget shortage due to a decline in this year’s K-12 enrollment.
kiow.com
Jay M. Knudtson,
Jay M. Knudtson, age 63 of Forest City, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. Visitation for Jay will take place from 4 – 7 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Schott Funeral Home, Forest City, IA, and will continue one hour prior to the service the following day at church.
KAAL-TV
Mason City Police accepting holiday packages to prevent theft
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) is once again partnering with the community this holiday season in an effort to prevent theft. Residents can have their holiday packages delivered to MCPD through December 22. MCPD says they want to avoid thefts by porch pirates especially from people who may not be home when a package is delivered.
algonaradio.com
Kanawha Man Injured in Crash Near Webster City
–A Hancock County man had to be transported by Air Ambulance following a two-vehicle accident in rural Hamilton County Thursday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha was traveling northbound on McMurray Avenue in a 2008 Toyota Yaris, about 6 miles NE of Webster City just before 3 PM Thursday.
KIMT
Clear Lake apartment manager pleads not guilty to burglary
MASON CITY, Iowa – An apartment complex manager is pleading not guilty to burglary. Cassie Lee Miller, 40 of Mason City, is charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, two counts of check forgery, and fourth-degree theft. Investigators say Miller used her master key to a Clear Lake...
kiow.com
Guys and Dolls is This Weekend in Forest City
The Forest City High School production of Guys and Dolls is this weekend at the Boman Fine arts Theater. Josh Spargrove is the director of the upbeat and fun musical. Spargrove had a number of shows that he could have chosen, but this production stood out as the best possibility.
Cresco Times
Suspect runs vehicle through wet concrete
HOWARD COUNTY - On Friday, Oct. 21 around 8 p.m., a vehicle drove around the barricades and onto James Ave. south of Chester, which was in the process of being paved. The vehicle came upon some wet concrete south of 25th street and drove into the wet concrete. The driver turned around and drove back north. At some point, the front passenger tire was damaged. The driver then returned to Chester.
myaustinminnesota.com
Clarks Grove man injured in two-vehicle accident on Highway 13 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon
A Clarks Grove man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 13 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2007 Freightliner tractor being driven by 62-year old Timmothy Lee Friedrichs of Waseca was northbound on Highway 13 at approximately 1:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon, while a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup being driven by 33-year old Jordan Reid Knudsen of Clarks Grove was westbound on 733rd Avenue. The State Patrol reported that the two vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads.
KEYC
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Wells man died in a single vehicle crash late Friday night on Highway 22 in Faribault County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 11:40 Friday night at the intersection of Highway 22 and 540th Avenue, that’s about halfway between Wells and Minnesota Lake.
superhits1027.com
Time to review winter driving skills with possible snow on the way
MASON CITY — Parts of western Iowa could get snow late tonight and into Saturday, with some forecast models showing the potential for several inches of accumulation. While snow is not mentioned in the north-central Iowa forecast, conditions can change quickly and Iowa Department of Transportation Mason City office spokesman Pete Hjelmstad says if there’s frost or snow covering your vehicle’s windows, it should be a no-brainer that you clear them off before trying to drive. “Unfortunately, many times, when I’m driving to work at 6:45 in the morning and I see people driving down the road and I really don’t know how they can see when I see their windshields,” Hjelmstad says. “You also see reports on social media a lot of times of the State Patrol or Motor Vehicle Enforcement or county sheriff’s or local city police departments pulling people over because their windows are not cleaned off.”
New Restaurant Opening In Town About 20 Minutes From Rochester
Some big changes are happening in Southeast Minnesota for a few small towns not far from Rochester, Minnesota. Sadly, one business is closing by the end of 2022. It's not all sad news though because when that door closes for a final time, a new business will be getting closer to opening.
kiow.com
Winnebago County Addresses Election Integrity
Since 2016, elections across the country have been fraught with accusations from both major political parties of election fraud. Even some theorists have published books, articles, movies, made speeches in order to cash in on the trend. No one has actually addressed the local true voting process. KIOW has sent...
superhits1027.com
Iowa National Guard Company To Hold Send Off In Mason City
What: Approximately 160 Soldiers from the 1133rd Transportation Company, headquartered in Mason City with a detachment in Iowa City, will deploy to Poland in support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. When: Sunday, Nov. 6 at 9 a.m. Where: North Iowa Events Center, All Seasons Building at 3700 4th...
Man killed in pickup truck rollover crash in southern Minnesota
A 46-year-old driver was killed when he rolled his pickup truck in southern Minnesota Friday night. The crash was reported at around 11:40 p.m. on Highway 22 in Minnesota Lake Township, about 30 miles northwest of Albert Lea. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jason Neubauer, of Wells, Minnesota, was...
knuj.net
Wells Man Dies in One Vehicle Crash
A fatal crash was reported Friday night around 11:38pm on Highway 22 and 540th Avenue, Minnesota Lake Township, Faribault county. The driver of a GMC Sonoma was southbound on Highway 22 when it went off the roadway and rolled. The driver 46 year old Jason John Neubauer of Wells was unbelted and killed in the accident. Faribault county sheriff’s office, Wells Police and Fire, and Minnesota Lake Police and Ambulance assisted the state patrol.
KIMT
Albert Lea woman sent to prison for selling meth
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman is going to prison for selling methamphetamine. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35 of Albert Lea, was arrested in October 2020. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says that between July 27, 2020, and August 6, 2020, Lopez sold meth to a confidential informant on five occasions.
Comments / 0