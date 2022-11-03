Read full article on original website
Related
Facebook probably has your phone number, even if you never shared it. Now it has a secret tool to let you delete it.
Meta's apps have almost 3 billion daily users. It's scooped up unknown numbers of email addresses and phone numbers for people who never signed up.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: WhatsApp’s new discussion groups offer end-to-end encryption and support up to 1,024 users
Oh heeeey! How are you doing today? We’ve had a pretty busy day on the site today, with a veritable cornucopia of news spilling all over the internet. We’ve selected some of the most interesting slices for you below. Enjoy (as far as you can enjoy another day of news about cutbacks and whispered advice to try and panic as little as possible). — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: Twitter chaos, Mastodon grows and WhatsApp launches Communities
Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has decreased. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
WhatsApp Finally Rolls Out Communities, 32 Person Video Calls
The world's most popular messaging platform, WhatsApp, is rolling out new additions, including its Communities feature and larger video calls. Check it out.
WhatsApp Communities is rolling out to everyone, supercharging all your group chats
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. WhatsApp has been hard at work on adding new features to its platform. The Meta-owned service has lagged behind Telegram and other messaging services in terms of features but has been looking to change that by aggressively rolling out new additions and enhancements. In April this year, WhatsApp announced Communities, a way to manage multiple groups better. Over six months later, the company is officially rolling out Communities globally, though the feature will take a few months to show up for everyone.
Cult of Mac
5 iOS 16.1 features to try right away
Although Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC22 and released it on September 12, not all promised features made their way into the first public build. With iOS 16.1, which just became available Monday, Apple delivered many such promised features. Once you install it on your iPhone, check out the five iOS 16.1 features you should try right away.
geekwire.com
Amazon’s new reality: Where the tech giant is doubling down and cutting back in tough times
Amazon has grown dramatically over the past decade, surpassing 1.5 million employees and extending its reach into nearly every corner of commerce and society. Now, the turbulent economy is forcing the tech giant to make a series of difficult decisions, cutting back in some areas while making strategic bets in others.
Android Headlines
Google brings Lens image search to its home page
Google has recently added a Lens button to the home page, allowing users to rely on Len’s advanced image recognition and searching technology. Google Lens has become an integral part of the company’s services in recent years. In 2017, Lens was a Pixel-exclusive feature, but it was later released to other Android and iOS devices as a standalone app. Now, it has come to Google’s homepage to help users with its advanced image-searching capabilities.
TechCrunch
Musk blames ‘activist groups’ for major advertisers pausing spending on Twitter
Musk bemoaned the activist efforts, claiming that “nothing has changed with content moderation” on Twitter. But recent developments tell a different story. Sarah Personette, Twitter’s chief customer officer, who managed the company’s relationships with advertisers, resigned from the company late last Friday. According to Bloomberg, Twitter shut off employee access to certain content moderation and policy enforcement tools, prompting workers to cite concerns about misinformation ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. (Musk later agreed to restore access to the tools.) And as a part of the layoffs today, Twitter eliminated its curation team, which was responsible for providing factual context — and corrections, if necessary — to trending terms and conversations on the platform.
How to make your Facebook profile, photos and posts private
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
TechCrunch
Meet Budibase, a low-code open-source web app builder with automations
A quick peek across the recent funding landscape shows little sign of the no-code / low-code movement slowing. In 2022 alone we’ve seen the likes of Webflow draw in $120 million for a no-code website builder; Softr raise a $13.5 million Series A to help companies build apps on top of Airtable databases; Appsmith secure a $41 million Series B to power customized internal business apps; Retool attract a $45 million cash injection for a similar proposition; and Thunkable lock down a $30 million investment for a no-code mobile app development platform.
New Gmail feature makes sure you don't lose track of your package
Gmail has a new feature that allows you to track the status of your shipment without having to dig through tracking details in your inbox.
laptopmag.com
400 vicious Android, iOS apps are hijacking Facebook accounts — delete them before you're next
In case you missed it, Meta recently published a spine-tingling report regarding 400 malicious apps plaguing Android and iOS devices. Masquerading as innocuous software, these vicious apps are designed to steal users' Facebook login information and hijack their accounts. Unfortunately, some of these apps evaded detection and slipped into the...
WhatsApp would really, really, pretty-please like you to enable 2FA
In the US, Google is heavily pushing Apple to adopt RCS for iMessage to deliver a better messaging experience for Android and iPhone users. However, WhatsApp dominates the messaging market in Europe, Asia, and other parts of the world. The popularity of the Meta-owned service makes it a prime target for hackers and scammers who are always looking for ways to gain unauthorized access to your account. For additional security, WhatsApp provides two-factor authentication so you can further secure your account using a PIN. But not everyone uses or knows about two-factor authentication, and the messaging service wants to change that.
knowtechie.com
Google Lens is now directly in Search: here’s how to use it
Google has integrated Google Lens into its homepage search bar. Now all you need to search through the internet is an image or the URL of an image you’ve found online. That expands the number of devices you can use Google Lens on dramatically. The visual search assistant started...
ZDNet
How to enable end-to-end encryption for Facebook Messenger chats
Recently, I was chatting with someone via Facebook Messenger on MacOS when I received a warning that the messages couldn't be encrypted in Safari and I should use a different browser or the Facebook Messenger app. Naturally, this piqued my curiosity. I was using the latest version of Safari on...
knowtechie.com
How to delete a WhatsApp account
Should you delete your WhatsApp account? Billions of people use WhatsApp to connect and interact via chats, voice messages, and video calls. It’s one of the most popular networks out there. However, a day may come when you decide to call it quits and delete your WhatsApp account for...
New Google feature lets you scrub personal information from search results
A quick online search can reveal personal details on just about anyone. Now, a new tool from Google seeks to help.
The 6 best encrypted messaging apps
As a general rule of thumb, chat apps that utilize end-to-end 256-bit AES, enterprise-level encryption are considered the holy grail when it comes to privacy. With end-to-end encryption, each message you send is scrambled and encoded directly on your phone, and only decoded by intended recipient after delivery. This process of encryption is important as it allows only you and the receiver to read your conversation, thus stopping malicious actors from reading the content of your chats, even in the unfortunate case they manage to intercept them while the data is in-transit.
TechCrunch
Watch Rocket Lab attempt a mid-air Electron rocket booster recovery live
Update: After a nominal launch and payload deployment, Rocket Lab was unable to attempt a mid-air catch with the helicopter. Instead, the company will recover the booster from the ocean when it splashes down, as it’s done before. We’ll provide more information on why the helicopter was unable to make the attempt when it’s provided.
Comments / 0