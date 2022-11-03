Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. WhatsApp has been hard at work on adding new features to its platform. The Meta-owned service has lagged behind Telegram and other messaging services in terms of features but has been looking to change that by aggressively rolling out new additions and enhancements. In April this year, WhatsApp announced Communities, a way to manage multiple groups better. Over six months later, the company is officially rolling out Communities globally, though the feature will take a few months to show up for everyone.

3 DAYS AGO