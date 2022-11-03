Read full article on original website
thenewscrypto.com
Google Cloud Now Running a Validator on Solana Blockchain
The price of Solana (SOL) increased by 12% on the announcement. Google Cloud would add its Blockchain Node Engine to the Solana chain in 2023. On Saturday, Google stated that its cloud computing company, Google Cloud, was running a validator on the Solana blockchain. And will be adding capabilities to accommodate Solana developers and node operators in the near future. The price of Solana (SOL) increased by 12% on the announcement, and it is now trading at $36.80.
TechCrunch
Treasury management startup Vesto wants to help other startups put their idle cash to work
One of his more recent ventures was based in Berlin, and at the time of its founding in 2019, Germany actually had negative interest rates — meaning that the company was paying back 50 basis points, or half a percent for each euro that was in its account. “That...
TechCrunch
Iron Ox lays off 50, amounting to nearly half its staff
Bay Area-based Iron Ox has certainly had no shortage of supporters. The agtech firm has raised north of $100 million, culminating with a $53 million Series C announced in September of last year. But earlier this week, the robotic agtech startup instituted widespread layoffs. All told, 50 jobs were cut this week, a figure that amounts to nearly half of the company’s staff of “just over 100 people.”
TechCrunch
VCs decipher the recent fintech layoffs — and why they’re happening now
The Stripe news closely follows Chime confirming this week that 12% of its employees would be laid off and Brex revealing last month that it was cutting 11% of its workforce. So what the heck is going on here? Well, according to Spiros Margaris, a fintech venture capitalist and founder of Margaris Ventures, the current layoffs by some of these larger fintech companies were “caused by the challenging geopolitical market environment and inflationary pressures. It affects the whole fintech startup industry — and globally all industries — since the prominent players have a strategic ripple effect on the smaller players.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Ant Group Digital Technologies Introduces Storage Engine LETUS
Ant Group Digital Technologies, a digital technology provider under Ant Group, unveiled its blockchain storage engine “LETUS” (Log-structured Efficient Trusted Universal Storage) at the Apsara Conference 2022 in Hangzhou. LETUS, which was developed and designed by the AntChain team, will “increase the effectiveness and lower the storage costs...
getnews.info
Augmented Analytics Market Size to reach USD 32.64 Billion by 2027 | Industry Forecast, Growth and Share
The global augmented analytics market size reached US$ 8.27 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 32.64 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23.50% during 2022-2027. Augmented Analytics Market Overview. The latest research study “Augmented Analytics Market: Global...
TechCrunch
Meet Budibase, a low-code open-source web app builder with automations
A quick peek across the recent funding landscape shows little sign of the no-code / low-code movement slowing. In 2022 alone we’ve seen the likes of Webflow draw in $120 million for a no-code website builder; Softr raise a $13.5 million Series A to help companies build apps on top of Airtable databases; Appsmith secure a $41 million Series B to power customized internal business apps; Retool attract a $45 million cash injection for a similar proposition; and Thunkable lock down a $30 million investment for a no-code mobile app development platform.
zycrypto.com
ZoidPay Gets $75M Investment From GEM Digital To Revolutionize The Web 3 Space
ZoidPay, a leading Web 3.0 architecture provider, has received $75 million from GEM Digital Limited (GEM) to develop the go-to open architecture for building the next generation of Web3 financial services. As per the announcement, this funding will also help ZoidPay develop a to-go open architecture for scaling the first...
TechCrunch
Starlink adds a 1TB monthly soft cap for residential users
Starlink sent out an email to users across the U.S. and Canada on Friday outlining the new so-called “Fair Use” policy, which describes how residential users will start out each month with “Priority Access,” and then continue to receive coverage with “Basic Access” for the remainder of the monthly billing period if they cross that 1TB threshold.
TechCrunch
Ledger, Tezos and Chainalysis talk web3 security at TC Sessions: Crypto
According to Immunefi’s Crypto Losses Q3 2022 report, crypto losses have declined for the past three quarters in a row, but it’s not clear whether that trend will continue for the rest of the year. And as more people become crypto-curious or continue to build in this space,...
TechCrunch
Connecting the dots: SaaS and alts
As much as I like spotting new trends, it is just as important to get confirmation on previous predictions we made or heard. This week brought us some fodder in that regard, on two sectors that are pretty high on my radar: SaaS and alts. Let’s explore. — Anna.
TechCrunch
Dataloop secures cash infusion to expand its data annotation tool set
The trouble is, annotation is a manual and labor-intensive process that’s historically been assigned to gig workers on platforms like Amazon Mechanical Turk. But with the soaring interest in AI — and in the data used to train that AI — an entire industry has sprung up around tools for annotation and labeling.
TechCrunch
FlowForge nabs $7.2M to help companies integrate IoT using Node-RED
Node-RED, for the uninitiated, is a low-code, visual programming tool developed inside IBM for connecting APIs, hardware and related assets that constitute the broader Internet of Things (IoT) — it’s all about enabling IoT developers to build applications at speed, while addressing the sheer number of IoT devices, manufacturers and protocols they have to contend with.
invezz.com
Elrond Transforms Into MultiversX, Launches 3 New Metaverse Products
Elrond, the startup building internet scale blockchain technology, announces its transformation into MultiversX. The company thus expands its mission of building the new internet economy to include the digital meta-space frontier. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today. The metaverse-forward company introduces...
getnews.info
GreenLivingshk Launches Wholesale Plant-Based Loofah Sponge & Back Scrub for B2B Business
GreenLivingshk is proud to announce that it has made its first major introduction into the loofah sponge business. With decades of experience in manufacturing and bulk wholesale, GreenLivingshk ensures that it will be able to provide businesses with first-rate loofah sponge at a reasonable price. GreenLivingshk has already begun amassing...
TechCrunch
6 key metrics that can help SaaS startups outlast this downturn
SaaS companies are in a better position than most because they have access to the data that can guide these decisions. They inherently know not only that a customer bought a product, but who is using it, how they’re using it and how often. Management teams should pay close attention to this data for signs of changing customer behavior and watch their sales pipeline for clues about where to target spend and where to cut costs.
Customer Engagement in the Post-digital Transformation Period
Online sales picked up during the pandemic, but now that customers are back to shopping in stores, retailers need to think through their entire shopping journey, according to Kevin Fried, industry director of retail at Google. Fried, during his presentation at the summit, titled “Navigating Through the Next Phase of Digital Transformation,” showed a chart related to online sales growth and said, “what you’ll also notice in that spike is that it’s returned back to the originally projected numbers pre-COVID[-19]. Meaning people have returned to stores.”More from WWDThe Breast Cancer Research Foundation New York Symposium and Awards LuncheonInside Fendi's Pop...
PC Magazine
Developers Can Now Integrate DALL-E 2 Image Generator Into Their Apps
Developers can now integrate image generator DALL-E 2 directly into their apps and products using the beta API released this week by OpenAI. DALL-E 2 creates art by interpreting words you enter into a prompt (with filters for hate symbols and gore). More than 3 million people are already using the program, which currently produces 4 million-plus visuals per day. Now, "developers can start building with this same technology in a matter of minutes," OpenAI says.
TechCrunch
Port internal development platform gives visibility into DevOps architecture
Port, an early-stage Israeli startup, wants to help by offering a portal of sorts where DevOps engineers can get visibility into the current state of the architecture, while deploying new resources when needed, all from a single window. Traditionally, this kind of functionality was only available to large engineering organizations...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: TAM tough love, ‘building in public,’ 6 key SaaS metrics
Startup pitching has become an existential drama, in part because so many founders exaggerate the size of the total addressable market (TAM) in which they hope to compete. At TechCrunch Disrupt, I spoke to three investors about how they use TAM to guide their decision-making. Everyone agreed that the number itself is far less important than the process that produced it.
