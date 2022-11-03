Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc16.com
Colorado Interim Coach previews matchup with Oregon
Colorado football had a horrendous start to the season. Four straight losses, none of the games were even close. So, the decision was made to fire Head Coach Karl Dorrell and make offensive coordinator Mike Sanford the Interim Head Coach for the rest of the season. There hasn't been much...
nbc16.com
Oregon uses a wide variety of playmakers in 49-10 victory
BOULDER, Colo. — An offensive lineman scoring the first points of the game. A quarterback with a touchdown reception. A linebacker with a rushing touchdown. Oregon football could do no wrong Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder, putting 49 points on the board and allowing just one touchdown as the Ducks start the month of November with a lopsided pac-12 victory over Colorado.
nbc16.com
No. 8 Ducks whip Colorado 49-10 in Pac-12 football
BOULDER, Colo. — The Oregon football team extended its winning streak to eight games Saturday, and the Ducks had some fun doing it, University of Oregon Athletics reported. But in the race to reach the Pac-12 Championship Game, things are about to get serious. Bo Nix accounted for five...
nbc16.com
Altman expects at least 5 players to be out opening night due to injuries
EUGENE, Ore. — All four teams will be in action Monday including Dana Altman's new men's squad. The Ducks Men’s Basketball Team will be the main course of the night in Eugene. But due to injuries through camp, and the offseason, Altman expects at least five players to...
nbc16.com
Festival of Bands returns to Eugene after 3 year absence
EUGENE, Ore. — High school students from all over the Pacific Northwest made their way to Autzen Stadium Saturday to participate in the first Festival of Bands competition since 2019. 29 bands from Oregon and Washington competed at this weekend’s event. Bands participated in a preliminary round before...
nbc16.com
Oregon Horse Center builds indoor mountain trail for competitive, non-competitive riders
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Horse Center in Eugene is gearing up for the National Indoor Mountain Trail championship Thursday through Sunday. The regular horse arenas have been transformed into forest wonderlands with trees, a mountain, a trail and even a waterfall and stream with a walking bridge. Contestants...
nbc16.com
Gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson visits with Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The topic of downtown Springfield's revitalization came up during coffee between gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson and Springfield mayor Sean VanGordon Thursday morning. This is part of Johnson's state tour to meet Oregonians and talk about local government, which Johnson says is vital information for lawmakers in...
nbc16.com
Senior dogs flown from California to Oregon in search of new homes
EUGENE, Ore. — Pet Rescue Pilots, a California-based non-profit, began Adopt a Senior Shelter Pet Month by flying 20 senior dogs 856 miles, all the way from Los Angeles to Eugene. The flight was funded by The Grey Muzzle Organization, a nonprofit organization that wants to ensure that senior...
nbc16.com
Autzen hosts Festival of Bands after two year absence
EUGENE, Ore. — The Ducks might be in Colorado Saturday, but Autzen will still host some fierce competition. After taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Marching Band's annual Festival of the Bands, a competition that hosts high school bands from all over the Pacific Northwest, will return.
nbc16.com
Roseburg Fire announces Tyler Christopherson promoted to Fire Chief
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Tyler Christopherson has been promoted to Fire Chief, the Roseburg Fire Department announced in a news release. Christopherson assumed the role November 1. He replaces retired Chief Monte Bryan who retired on June 30. According to the Roseburg Fire Department,. Chief Christopherson was born and raised...
nbc16.com
Cold weather shelter options in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Night-time temperatures are dropping steadily and looking ahead to the start of next week there are several days where overnight temperatures are forecasted to be at, or below 30 degrees. We've told you about the need for volunteers at St. Vincent De Paul, as they...
nbc16.com
Sheldon Pool reopens after closure for renovations
EUGENE, Ore. — The Sheldon Community Center has reopened its newly renovated pool in the Cal Young neighborhood in Eugene. The 55-year-old pool closed in late spring 2021 and recently reopened at the end of September with funding from a Parks and Recreation bond measure passed in the 2018 primary election.
nbc16.com
ODOT announces pedestrian safety construction in three areas; drivers may see delays
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is alerting drivers of possible delays as they make pedestrian safety and other improvements in three areas. On Thursday, November 3, ODOT started work on OR 99 that will restrict traffic to one lane in each direction. ODOT will add striping for the lanes of travel in each direction. Striping is weather-dependent, so work may be delayed in the event of rain.
nbc16.com
Public Works crews prepare for stormy weather
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Public Works are on standby this weekend, prepared to respond to any storm-related damage. Public Works officials say strong winds and heavy rains could lead to clogged storm drains, broken branches and fallen trees. "So, we're going to areas that we know historically where we've...
nbc16.com
LTD encourages bus riders to 'Be Seen' in darker mornings after Daylight Savings Time ends
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Transit District (LTD) is reminding bus riders to take steps to make themselves more visible to bus drivers and other motorists as Daylight Savings Time ends Sunday, November 6 and mornings get darker with more rain and fog. LTD is encouraging bus passengers and bike...
nbc16.com
Tickets available for Eugene Ballet's "The Sleeping Beauty"
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Ballet is kicking off their 2022-2023 season with "The Sleeping Beauty" at the Hult Center's Silva Concert Hall this weekend. The show features sets that Artistic Director Toni Pimble describes as "eye candy." Plus, brand new costumes like tutus and tiaras. Thirty young performers from...
nbc16.com
Lane County Elections to live stream ballots processing
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With less than a week until Election Day, Lane County Elections is introducing its YouTube channel, which will live stream ballots being processed on the big night to increase transparency and educate voters. Voters will be able to watch from the comfort of their own...
Comments / 0