Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
Criminal Minds Revival Releases Chilling First Trailer
Criminal Minds was one of the most chilling series when it aired for 15 seasons on CBS. In its move to Paramount+ for Criminal Minds: Evolution, it looks like the series is embracing a darker tone than before as the gang joins forces all over again. Paramount+ today released the...
TV Fanatic
Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 7 Spoilers: Archer's Son is in Danger!
It was bound to happen sooner or later. Archer's been estranged from his son for years, and their last conversation in the prison visiting room did not go well. Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 7 spoilers suggest the next chapter of Archer and Sean's relationship is going to be tragic; Sean lands in the ED after another inmate stabs him in the neck.
TV Fanatic
Manifest Season 4 Episode 6 Review: Relative Bearing
Talk about a complicated web of lies. Manifest Season 4 Episode 6 kicked off with everyone feeding the media and the cops a story with more holes than the lifeboat. Their backs were against the wall, so there was no way they could get out of the explosion at Adrian's supposed safe haven unscathed.
TV Fanatic
SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 8 Review: Aces and Eights
SEAL Team will never be the same again, and in hindsight, we should have seen it coming. SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 8 said goodbye to Max Thieriot as Clay Spenser, and it was a rollercoaster of emotions. Meeting Ben in the dead of night was never going to lead...
TV Fanatic
Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 6 Review: Controlled Burn
Is there a separate justice system for the super-rich?. Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 6 certainly thought so. A story about a Wall Street IT manager's rape devolved into a wealthy woman's crusade to rid the city of men. Lena was arrested, only to ditch an ankle monitor...
TV Fanatic
Blockbuster Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Blockbuster Daddy
If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that parenting is hard. On Blockbuster Season 1 Episode 2, Timmy embraces the role of "Blockbuster Daddy" while Eliza and Percy struggle with their teenage daughters. Carlos mourns a quasi-father figure, Hollywood Harold, and the staff worries about who will...
TV Fanatic
Watch Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5 Online
On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5, Frank deals with a bunch of unruly protesters that keep harassing Henry in public about a controversial unit. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5 revolves around protesters using questionable tactics. Henry is saying goodbye to some friends from his senior group when a...
TV Fanatic
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5 Review: Homefront
Excuse me while I wipe my eyes. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5 started as a typical story, but Frank's ending speech got me. I'm with Frank -- the tradition of coming together for family meals with a side of tough conversations should never be lost. He had one of the most challenging weeks in his career, but his tribute to the Sunday dinner tradition almost made up for it.
TV Fanatic
CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 6 Review: There's the Rub
Having a body frozen to death in a city near the Nevada desert was an enjoyable twist. Added to that was the victim, a chef that many who knew him had reason to want dead on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 6. Then there were all the possible causes of...
TV Fanatic
Station 19 Season 6 Episode 5 Review: Pick Up the Pieces
Jason George got to direct Station 19 Season 6 Episode 5, which was a heck of an installment for him to take on, with some significant moves taking place professionally and personally for our station. Marina took some steps forward only to fall back again, and Jack was back but...
TV Fanatic
The Peripheral Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Jackpot
Flynne went through a lot emotionally and physically on The Peripheral Season 1 Episode 4. Jackpot proved to be a "jackpot" for The Peripheral, as it painted a bleak picture but also made for the best episode of the season. The level of intrigue turned to a hundred as we...
TV Fanatic
Westworld Canceled After Four Seasons at HBO
It's game over for Westworld. HBO has canceled the fantasy drama after four seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The cancellation comes almost three months following the airing of the fourth season finale. “Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the...
TV Fanatic
What to Watch: The Crown, Dangerous Liaisons, The Calling
Ho, ho, ho! If you didn't know it was Christmas season already, you sure will after this week!. The Crown Season 5 drops this week, The Handmaid's Tale season finale is upon us, and Prime Video premieres a bloody new series titled The English. Find out what we recommend you...
TV Fanatic
Fate: The Winx Saga Canceled: Franchise Creator Planning Spinoff & Movie
Netflix officially pulled the plug on Fate: The Winx Saga after two seasons earlier this week. However, the franchise may not be dead yet. Winx franchise creator Iginio Straffi revealed this week that the Netflix cancellation "is for a bigger reason." “Fate has been an exciting adventure, a great achievement,...
TV Fanatic
The Watchful Eye: Freeform Thriller Sets Early 2023 Premiere Date
Freeform has an exciting new thriller on tap for early 2023. The young-skewing cabler revealed The Watchful Eye will launch Monday, Jan. 30, with a double episode premiere at 9 p.m. before moving to its regular 10 p.m. timeslot. The series follows Elena Santos, played by Mariel Molino, a young...
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: One Chicago, Survivor All Drop Against World Series Game 4
The World Series Game 4 took a bite out of the broadcast networks on Wednesday. The game averaged 10 million viewers and a 2.3 rating in the demo. Over on NBC, Chicago Med (6.4 million/0.5 rating) and Chicago P.D. (5 million viewers/0.5 rating) both came down in the demo and total viewers.
TV Fanatic
The Strong Women Of Dangerous Liaisons: Carice Van Houten, Colette Dalal Tchantcho & Kosar Ali
Dangerous Liaisons, STARZ's racy new prequel series, features many strong, richly-varied women in a wealth of complex roles. The show is so highly anticipated that it's already been renewed for a second season. At a recent press event, we had the pleasure of speaking to three women whose characters are...
TV Fanatic
Degrassi Reboot Canceled at HBO Max
The reboot of Degrassi will not be moving forward at HBO Max. A new report from Wall Street Journal on Thursday revealed that the highly anticipated reboot had been shelved. Warner Bros. Discovery has been in cost-cutting mode since the merger earlier this year. Many projects have been canceled entirely...
TV Fanatic
Tristen J. Winger Talks So Help Me Todd & The Impact of Insecure
From Insecure to his current hit, So Help Me Todd, Tristen J. Winger is making his mark on Hollywood with a warm presence that shines through whenever he’s on-screen. Tristen’s career continues to ascend, and we’re all lucky to witness it. We got a chance to jump...
TV Fanatic
Gary Goldstein Talks Lights, Camera, Christmas, the Novelty of Novel Writing
Every couple of years, we catch up with screenwriter Gary Goldstein to talk about one of his Christmas movies. For 2022, Gary has written Lights, Camera, Christmas, which stars Kimberley Sustad as Kerry, an owner of a boutique who gets caught up with the filming of a holiday movie in her small town when she's unexpectedly asked to work as its costumer.
Comments / 0