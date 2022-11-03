Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Madison man to serve more than 3 years in prison for multi-state string of thefts
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced Thursday to three-and-a-half years in prison for transporting more than $5,000 in stolen goods across state lines after stealing from stores in several different states. Ahmeeshadye Curtis, 36, was indicted in June 2020 for his role in the thefts, which included burglaries in seven states between Nov. 28 and Dec. 24, 2019....
Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’
A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
Authorities arrest Wisconsin homicide suspect in Loveland
Authorities arrested a Wisconsin homicide suspect in Loveland Saturday morning and uncovered what they say was an illegal marijuana operation, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.
WISN
Hartland police investigating email sent moments before family murder-suicide
HARTLAND, Wis. — 12 News has obtained a mysterious email that Hartland police confirms is a part of their Oct. 21 murder-suicide investigation. It's time-stamped at 5:10 a.m., one minute before police were first called to an apartment fire on Mansfield Court near Oxford Drive in Hartland where they found six people shot dead.
2 Iowa County men charged in 2021 murder of Dodgeville woman
DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Two Iowa County men have been charged with a Dodgeville woman’s death dating back to the summer of 2021. Aric Way, 51, and Philip Schmidt-Way, 28, are both charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime for allegedly killing a Dodgeville woman in July 2021. State officials said the victim was...
nbc15.com
Defense attorney says teenager accused of attempted homicide will receive treatment
FALL RIVER, Wis. (WMTV) - The attorney for Dylan Lenz released a statement on Tuesday, saying Lenz will be receiving treatment while he’s out of jail on cash bond. Dylan Lenz is the 17-year-old accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam on Oct. 15. His attorney Chris Van Wagner released the statement to remind people of Lenz’s age and saying we have a justice system where the accused are innocent until proven guilty.
nbc15.com
Suspect took own life after Lafayette Co. deputy fired at him during chase
BROWNTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The man who died late last month during a confrontation in which a Lafayette Co. deputy fired a shot took his own life, state law enforcement officials determined. In an update released Thursday morning, the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice (DOJ) stated its Division of Criminal Investigation...
Dane County Sheriff’s Office talks ’48 Hours’ Halderson episode
MADISON, Wis. — Two Dane County Sheriff’s Office detectives will be featured in an episode of 48 Hours airing this weekend on CBS covering the disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson. The lead detectives on the case were interviewed by 48 Hours correspondent Erin Moriarty for the episode, which will tell the story of the couple’s disappearance over the Fourth...
nbc15.com
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Fitchburg man arrested for 7th OWI
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 35-year-old Fitchburg man was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly driving under the influence for the seventh time, according to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office. Rock Co. officials said they pulled the man over for speeding around 11:40 p.m. near West Highway 14 and North...
veronapress.com
Three arrested in Nov. 3 traffic operation
Three men were arrested, stolen property was recovered and a “significant” amount of controlled substances seized during a traffic operation coordinated by county and federal law enforcement agencies on Thursday, Nov. 3. According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release, the four-hour, joint “proactive traffic operation” involved...
nbc15.com
‘Serial burglar’ sentenced to over 3 years in federal prison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A “serial burglar” was sentenced in federal court after being convicted of conspiring to transport and transporting stolen goods worth over $5,000 across state lines, the U.S. Department of Justice stated Thursday. Ahmeeshadye Curtis, 36, will serve 42 months in federal prison for the...
wearegreenbay.com
Man leads Wisconsin authorities on a multi-county chase, taken into custody three counties over
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A chase that originally started in Dane County ended three counties north, just west of Fond du Lac on Thursday. According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:00 a.m., authorities in Green Lake County received notification of a pursuit in Columbia County heading toward Green Lake County.
WIFR
Wisconsin man faces nearly 48 years for Beloit shooting
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A Wisconsin man faces nearly 48 years in prison for a May 2022 shooting in Beloit. Kewane Spence, 29, was found guilty Friday, October 21, of three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Prosecutors...
Scammers show up in person to collect money in bail scam, police say
Madison Police are asking for the public's help in finding a person they say scammed an elderly couple out of several thousand dollars after showing up to their doorstep and claiming their daughter was in jail.
fox47.com
Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator
MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.”. Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday.
nbc15.com
Man arrested after alleged vehicle chase through multiple counties
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old man that led officials on a vehicle chase through multiple counties was arrested Thursday morning in Green Lake County, the sheriff’s office stated. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it learned that a pursuit happening with a driver, who was believed to...
DOJ: Man died of self-inflicted gunshot following multi-county chase
BROWNTOWN, Wis. — Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice have determined that a man who died following a multi-county vehicle chase died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation said a Lafayette County sheriff’s deputy fired their weapon during the incident as the man was driving toward the deputy, though officials did not say...
Wisconsin man who wore Hitler costume fired from children’s museum
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Madison Children’s Museum has fired a Wisconsin man with cognitive disabilities after he wore an Adolf Hitler costume over the Halloween weekend. The museum said the man believed he was making a mockery of the Nazi Party’s leader when he wore the costume on a busy street near the University […]
nbc15.com
Dane County agencies conduct joint stolen vehicle operation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from other local and state agencies, conducted a joint operation Thursday that targeted vehicle thefts and resulted in three arrests. The agencies conducted several traffic stops during the four-hour operation. The operation resulted in the...
Jewish Federation of Madison voices concern about recent local, national anti-Semitic incidents
MADISON, Wis. — A local Jewish organization is voicing concern about a recent series of high-profile anti-Semitic incidents locally and nationally. Both Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, have made anti-Semitic comments that attracted significant backlash at the national level. “We’re profoundly concerned about the increase in anti-Semitic acts and acts of...
Comments / 0