ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison man to serve more than 3 years in prison for multi-state string of thefts

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced Thursday to three-and-a-half years in prison for transporting more than $5,000 in stolen goods across state lines after stealing from stores in several different states. Ahmeeshadye Curtis, 36, was indicted in June 2020 for his role in the thefts, which included burglaries in seven states between Nov. 28 and Dec. 24, 2019....
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Defense attorney says teenager accused of attempted homicide will receive treatment

FALL RIVER, Wis. (WMTV) - The attorney for Dylan Lenz released a statement on Tuesday, saying Lenz will be receiving treatment while he’s out of jail on cash bond. Dylan Lenz is the 17-year-old accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam on Oct. 15. His attorney Chris Van Wagner released the statement to remind people of Lenz’s age and saying we have a justice system where the accused are innocent until proven guilty.
BEAVER DAM, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane County Sheriff’s Office talks ’48 Hours’ Halderson episode

MADISON, Wis. — Two Dane County Sheriff’s Office detectives will be featured in an episode of 48 Hours airing this weekend on CBS covering the disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson. The lead detectives on the case were interviewed by 48 Hours correspondent Erin Moriarty for the episode, which will tell the story of the couple’s disappearance over the Fourth...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Fitchburg man arrested for 7th OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 35-year-old Fitchburg man was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly driving under the influence for the seventh time, according to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office. Rock Co. officials said they pulled the man over for speeding around 11:40 p.m. near West Highway 14 and North...
FITCHBURG, WI
veronapress.com

Three arrested in Nov. 3 traffic operation

Three men were arrested, stolen property was recovered and a “significant” amount of controlled substances seized during a traffic operation coordinated by county and federal law enforcement agencies on Thursday, Nov. 3. According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release, the four-hour, joint “proactive traffic operation” involved...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

‘Serial burglar’ sentenced to over 3 years in federal prison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A “serial burglar” was sentenced in federal court after being convicted of conspiring to transport and transporting stolen goods worth over $5,000 across state lines, the U.S. Department of Justice stated Thursday. Ahmeeshadye Curtis, 36, will serve 42 months in federal prison for the...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Wisconsin man faces nearly 48 years for Beloit shooting

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A Wisconsin man faces nearly 48 years in prison for a May 2022 shooting in Beloit. Kewane Spence, 29, was found guilty Friday, October 21, of three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Prosecutors...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Man arrested after alleged vehicle chase through multiple counties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old man that led officials on a vehicle chase through multiple counties was arrested Thursday morning in Green Lake County, the sheriff’s office stated. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it learned that a pursuit happening with a driver, who was believed to...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DOJ: Man died of self-inflicted gunshot following multi-county chase

BROWNTOWN, Wis. — Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice have determined that a man who died following a multi-county vehicle chase died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation said a Lafayette County sheriff’s deputy fired their weapon during the incident as the man was driving toward the deputy, though officials did not say...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
WGN News

Wisconsin man who wore Hitler costume fired from children’s museum

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Madison Children’s Museum has fired a Wisconsin man with cognitive disabilities after he wore an Adolf Hitler costume over the Halloween weekend. The museum said the man believed he was making a mockery of the Nazi Party’s leader when he wore the costume on a busy street near the University […]
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane County agencies conduct joint stolen vehicle operation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from other local and state agencies, conducted a joint operation Thursday that targeted vehicle thefts and resulted in three arrests. The agencies conducted several traffic stops during the four-hour operation. The operation resulted in the...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Jewish Federation of Madison voices concern about recent local, national anti-Semitic incidents

MADISON, Wis. — A local Jewish organization is voicing concern about a recent series of high-profile anti-Semitic incidents locally and nationally. Both Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, have made anti-Semitic comments that attracted significant backlash at the national level. “We’re profoundly concerned about the increase in anti-Semitic acts and acts of...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy