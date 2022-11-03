ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Letter: Voting no on Proposal 3

By Submitted
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FfAia_0iwslOHI00

I am writing in response to Judith Hammerle's editorial ("Vote yes on Proposal 3," Oct. 16). I am a Catholic and every one of my Catholic friends is standing in unison with our priest and bishop on voting no on Proposal 3. Even the ones who support an abortion in the case of rape or incest will be voting no because the proposal would allow a baby who is full term to be aborted. How anyone can not see that this is murder is beyond me. This is not just Catholics protesting against this mutilation of human life. I've seen signs at the Church of the Nazarene, St. John Lutheran and Hope Lutheran, just to name a few. All kinds of different churches are united as one on this proposal.

I looked up to see exactly what happens to a baby when they are aborted. One method is by suction. The baby's arms, legs and head are ripped from his/her little body. They have sonograms showing the babies wailing in pain. What a horrendous death. Or how about the type of abortion where the doctor makes a slit in the back of the baby's neck, drains its brains until the skull collapses and the remains are yanked from the mother's womb. Growth in a baby starts at the moment of conception. Nerves are developing by 2 weeks old. It's no wonder that babies can feel what's happening.

Women and, yes, unfortunately even girls that become pregnant because of the violence of some scumbag will need help to overcome what they've been through. There are organizations such as Catholic Charities, churches, Community Mental Health out there to help them through this. Care Pregnancy Center does a great job helping women and girls who are pregnant. As for me, I would rather have my tax-paying dollars go for more of these than for the killing of innocent lives. A woman or young girl can come out stronger and build a life for herself and with her baby or she can give him/her up for adoption. But once you abort a baby, there's no coming back from that. You can't bring the baby back.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says that they will fight like hell for women's rights. We say we will fight like heaven for the rights of the unborn.

I am a Catholic, I am a woman, and me and my friends vote no on Proposal 3.

Diane Denny

Adrian

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Toledo voters consider issue 21 ahead of election Nov. 8

TOLEDO, Ohio — Issue 21 in Toledo makes a number of changes to the city charter, but maybe the most eye-catching is the extension of term limits for the mayor. There are 12 other provisions, including removing a city residency requirement for employees and the ability to use capital funds to improve roads.
TOLEDO, OH
WNEM

Former students taking legal action against University of Michigan

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Genesee County prosecutor gives advice ahead of election day. What you should be aware of regarding voter intimidation on election day... Social "U" Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Learn more about Social "U". Lung...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

3 Michigan communities see upcoming election through different lenses

LAKE CITY, Mich. — Brad Seger knows this northern Michigan town inside and out.  A former mayor with roots that go back a generation, Seger can talk about logging in the area and the best time to tap the trees for syrup. He can go into the history of the church on the corner. And when the conversation turns to politics, he can explain how and why Republican Tudor Dixon will win this county in a landslide...
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

AG Nessel Intervenes in Wayne County Guardianship Case, Reminding Attorneys and Professional Guardians of Their Responsibility to Safeguard Vulnerable Adults

LANSING – Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a notice to intervene on behalf of the people of the State of Michigan in a Wayne County guardianship case. This action comes three years after the first intervention in a Macomb County guardianship case. In October 2021, Patricia Dudek was appointed...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

TPS launches investigation after students were terrified on bus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Public Schools parents are outraged after their children had a terrifying experience on the bus on Monday. After a bus driver drove past a “drop off” site – near Devonshire – for more than an hour. Parents said the district failed to notify them that the bus would be late. Now the district has launched an investigation.
TOLEDO, OH
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy