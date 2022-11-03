Plains, new project of Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield and Jess Williamson, played Scoot Inn Tuesday on their maybe-only-one-time duo tour. After Asheville's MJ Lenderman, Plains' "Abilene" catchphrase "Texas in my rearview, Plains in my heart" kicked off audience sing-along. Also off new I Walked With You a Ways, "Bellafatima" marks the album's only guest pen by Lockhart's Hoyt Van Tanner – who joined the stellar group harmonies (including prolific indie touring bassist Eliana Athayde) and soloed a verse onstage. Alongside Williamson, who launched her career in Austin, Alabaman Crutchfield said the sixpiece band realized their covers were "all iconic Texan songs." Waylon & Willie's "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" and Terry Allen's "Amarillo Highway" followed, where Williamson gave a perfect diva point with the line "I'm [as] big a Texan as you are." Just like pop-country predecessors the Chicks last month at ACL Fest, Plains wrapped their variety show – of oldie odes, new duo material, and respective solo favorites – with "Goodbye Earl." – Rachel Rascoe.

