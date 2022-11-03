Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
Austin Chronicle
Low Turnout, the Fight for Voting Rights, and More Election News
Voting rights are still under threat in Texas, with the Texas Legislature creating brand-new barriers to the democratic process. But it was hardly more than 100 years ago that suffragists were rallying at Wooldridge Square for women's right to vote. On Friday, Oct. 28, the city unveiled a new historical marker at that park once marred by heaps of city garbage – that monument is one of a couple hundred roadside markers like it across the country to elevate little-known stories of the struggle for equality.
Austin Chronicle
Little Hope for Expanding Texas Medicaid in the Coming Year
Open enrollment for health insurance on the Affordable Care Act marketplace began Nov. 1, and a trio of local political leaders joined staff at the Foundation Communities Prosper Center in South Austin to encourage Texans to get covered between now and mid-January. It's a big task. Texas is one of...
Austin Chronicle
Five Celebrations of the Cinematic Diaspora at the Austin Jewish Film Festival
From dissections of comedy to the complexities of history. L'chaim! It's time to celebrate the return of the Austin Jewish Film Festival, and what more suitable way than with the huzzah that Tevye gave in Fiddler on the Roof - the groundbreaking movie musical that is subject of one of this year's selections.
Austin Chronicle
Crosstalk: Plains Brings Out Hoyt Van Tanner, DIA on Día Centers Live Music Funds, and Black Pumas' Eric Burton Teases His "Own Work"
Plains, new project of Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield and Jess Williamson, played Scoot Inn Tuesday on their maybe-only-one-time duo tour. After Asheville's MJ Lenderman, Plains' "Abilene" catchphrase "Texas in my rearview, Plains in my heart" kicked off audience sing-along. Also off new I Walked With You a Ways, "Bellafatima" marks the album's only guest pen by Lockhart's Hoyt Van Tanner – who joined the stellar group harmonies (including prolific indie touring bassist Eliana Athayde) and soloed a verse onstage. Alongside Williamson, who launched her career in Austin, Alabaman Crutchfield said the sixpiece band realized their covers were "all iconic Texan songs." Waylon & Willie's "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" and Terry Allen's "Amarillo Highway" followed, where Williamson gave a perfect diva point with the line "I'm [as] big a Texan as you are." Just like pop-country predecessors the Chicks last month at ACL Fest, Plains wrapped their variety show – of oldie odes, new duo material, and respective solo favorites – with "Goodbye Earl." – Rachel Rascoe.
Austin Chronicle
Review: Broadway in Austin’s Chicago
At the top of the second act of the touring Chicago, hoofer-turned-femme fatale Velma Kelly (Texas State University's own Logan Floyd) greets the audience with the salutation, "Hello, suckers!" Suckers we are, but not just because we've paid full price for a non-Equity, streamlined staging of the revival of the...
Austin Chronicle
Austin Restaurants Celebrate World Vegan Month With Plant-Based Options
Austin is already pretty vegan-friendly, but for the month of November, it’ll be even easier to find plant-based meals around town. Nonprofit Planted Society, in partnership with the city’s Office of Sustainability, is holding a month-long Plant-Based for the Planet challenge to encourage Austinites to reduce their carbon footprint by eating more plants. Twenty-eight local restaurants have signed on and are offering a variety of discounts, specials, and featured menu items throughout the month.
Comments / 0