Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fan Favorite Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tasty New Sub-Sandwich Shop Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant Fails Inspection, Still Feeds Unsuspecting CustomersGreyson FTucson, AZ
Your Grocery Bill Is About To SkyrocketGreyson FTucson, AZ
Winter Coffee Flavors Ushering In The Holiday SpiritGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
realestatedaily-news.com
Institutional Property Advisors Brokers Sale and Arranges Financing for Two Multifamily Assets in Tucson
Nov.4, 2022 – Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced the sale of two multifamily properties in Tucson, Arizona: La Mirada, a 201-unit asset built in 1973, and 258-unit Sierra Vista, constructed in 1976. The properties sold for a combined total of $65.15...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Ziegler Arranges Bond Financing for La Posada CCRC Owner Near Tucson
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Ziegler has arranged bond financing for La Posada, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) owner in metro Tucson. La Posada was incorporated in 1996 to acquire the CCRC known as La Posada at Park Centre in Green Valley, approximately 30 miles south of Tucson. Originally constructed in 1987, Park Centre has grown to include 490 independent living apartments, 34 freestanding Park Centre homes, 17 freestanding Pavilion homes and 135 assisted living apartments.
Tucson rent rising monthly while national rents drop
A recent report shows that rents are dropping across the nation but continue to rise in Tucson. The Old Pueblo has seen a steady incline every month since November of last year.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
La Encantada welcoming new tenants
La Encantada is revving up to welcome several new tenants — True Food Kitchen and the apparel retailers Tecovas, Levi’s and Psycho Bunny. Marking its first Tucson location, True Food Kitchen will begin serving its seasonally inspired dishes and natural beverages in late-summer 2023 on the second level.
Dutch Bros and Starbucks building locations off Sandario Road in Marana
Two new locations of popular chain coffee shops are coming soon to the town of Marana, off Sandario Road near I-10.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix, Tucson rank among Top 5 airports for largest price increases
Rising costs of jet fuel, delays, cancellations and inflation have created headaches for travelers this year. And, as a result, consumers are seeing much higher airfare prices across the country. With holiday travel around the corner, SmartAsset investigated the airports where airfare has increased the most and least. Research found that Phoenix Sky Harbor and Tucson International Airport both rank among the Top 5 airports for largest price increases.
Glimpses Into Our Past: O’Donnell Canyon
O’Donnell Canyon in Canelo runs northeast from the Canelo Hills and is adjacent to Sycamore Gulch. It is most likely named after brothers Anthony and Patrick O’Donnell whose ranch is identified on Roskruge’s 1893 Official Map of Pima County. Neighboring ranchers included James McCarty, Victor Igo, Fernando Martinez, J. Rice, T. Rice, and Samuel Hunter.
Pima County: Only three of nine constable positions currently filled
A shortage of constables is having an impact on the overall workload, putting Pima County behind on serving evictions.
thisistucson.com
A giant list of dog-friendly places and things to do in Tucson 🐶
Cooler weather in Tucson right now means it’s the perfect time to have your furry friend tag along with you for all of your outdoor (and a few indoor) adventures. Here are a few pet-friendly places in Tucson to explore with your doggos. *Remember to follow these locations' policies...
KOLD-TV
Thousands of students descend upon Kino Sports Complex for Southern Arizona Construction Career Days
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 2-3, students in southern Arizona will get a first-hand look at what it’s like to be in construction. The Southern Arizona Construction Career Days comes as there is a need for construction workers more than ever. According to the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity construction jobs in the U.S. took a massive dip in September 2020 and slowly have been rebounding since.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Casas Adobes brings back its rummage sale
Casas Adobes Congregational Church’s rummage sale will return on 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5, after a pandemic-dictated break. The sale features affordably priced items, such as electronics, books, home furnishings and décor, baby and children’s items, jewelry, sports equipment, kitchen gadgets/small countertop appliances, kitchen bowls/pots/pans, bedding, towels, linens, men, women, children and infant clothing, holiday décor and office supplies.
thisistucson.com
Tucson's annual All Souls Procession is back this weekend
An estimated 150,000 people gathered in the streets on Tucson’s west side in 2021 to participate in the collective mourning, honoring and remembering of lost loved ones as part of the annual All Souls Procession. As the first in-person procession to take place since the start of the COVID-19...
allsportstucson.com
Arizona couldn’t get out of the way of itself in big loss to Utah
It was a dark and stormy night for the Arizona football team. It only got worse from there. Fumbles, miscues, poor play and the rain drops that kept falling on their heads all contributed to Arizona’s 45-20 loss to host Utah in Salt Lake City. The game wasn’t even that close.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Tucson, AZ
Known for its yearly birthday parties called La Fiesta de San Agustin, Tucson offers plenty for families with kids. Tucson is the seat of Pima County, Arizona. The Hohokam Indians lived in Tucson for 4,000 years before the Spanish arrived and turned it into a Spanish Presidio. Tucson is in...
Arizona Couple Spots Mountain Lion Right Outside Their House
The whole thing was caught on camera.
Crowds, Rain Mark Artisan Market in Patagonia
This year’s Sky Islands Fall Artisan Market was well attended despite the unexpected October rains. The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance (SAACA) along with the Sky Islands Tourism Association (SITA) partnered again this year to sponsor the event. Now, in its 32nd year, the market can attract more than 15,000 visitors to Patagonia’s lovely tree-shaded park in the center of town.
$50K-winning Powerball ticket sold at Tucson convenience store
A Tucson convenience store sold a Powerball ticket worth $50,000. According to Arizona Lottery, the ticket was sold at the QuikTrip at 2245 W. Valencia Road.
Tucson, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Tucson. The Mountain View High School - Mesa football team will have a game with Salpointe Catholic High School on November 04, 2022, 18:45:00.
A new addition to San Xavier Mission
As restoration efforts continues at San Xavier Mission near Tucson, a pair of area artists are now building gates to be installed in front of the historic church.
KOLD-TV
Pima County Attorney’s Office reacts to scrutiny in UA shooting case
Political polls just snapshot in time, not prediction on who will win. Polling has come under criticism in recent years as it has become less accurate, especially for midterm elections. ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Tucson woman spreading love to shelter cats, dogs. Updated: 8 hours ago. Teri Bambauer has...
Comments / 0