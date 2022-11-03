ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Ziegler Arranges Bond Financing for La Posada CCRC Owner Near Tucson

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Ziegler has arranged bond financing for La Posada, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) owner in metro Tucson. La Posada was incorporated in 1996 to acquire the CCRC known as La Posada at Park Centre in Green Valley, approximately 30 miles south of Tucson. Originally constructed in 1987, Park Centre has grown to include 490 independent living apartments, 34 freestanding Park Centre homes, 17 freestanding Pavilion homes and 135 assisted living apartments.
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

La Encantada welcoming new tenants

La Encantada is revving up to welcome several new tenants — True Food Kitchen and the apparel retailers Tecovas, Levi’s and Psycho Bunny. Marking its first Tucson location, True Food Kitchen will begin serving its seasonally inspired dishes and natural beverages in late-summer 2023 on the second level.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix, Tucson rank among Top 5 airports for largest price increases

Rising costs of jet fuel, delays, cancellations and inflation have created headaches for travelers this year. And, as a result, consumers are seeing much higher airfare prices across the country. With holiday travel around the corner, SmartAsset investigated the airports where airfare has increased the most and least. Research found that Phoenix Sky Harbor and Tucson International Airport both rank among the Top 5 airports for largest price increases.
PHOENIX, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

Glimpses Into Our Past: O’Donnell Canyon

O’Donnell Canyon in Canelo runs northeast from the Canelo Hills and is adjacent to Sycamore Gulch. It is most likely named after brothers Anthony and Patrick O’Donnell whose ranch is identified on Roskruge’s 1893 Official Map of Pima County. Neighboring ranchers included James McCarty, Victor Igo, Fernando Martinez, J. Rice, T. Rice, and Samuel Hunter.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
thisistucson.com

A giant list of dog-friendly places and things to do in Tucson 🐶

Cooler weather in Tucson right now means it’s the perfect time to have your furry friend tag along with you for all of your outdoor (and a few indoor) adventures. Here are a few pet-friendly places in Tucson to explore with your doggos. *Remember to follow these locations' policies...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Thousands of students descend upon Kino Sports Complex for Southern Arizona Construction Career Days

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 2-3, students in southern Arizona will get a first-hand look at what it’s like to be in construction. The Southern Arizona Construction Career Days comes as there is a need for construction workers more than ever. According to the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity construction jobs in the U.S. took a massive dip in September 2020 and slowly have been rebounding since.
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Casas Adobes brings back its rummage sale

Casas Adobes Congregational Church’s rummage sale will return on 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5, after a pandemic-dictated break. The sale features affordably priced items, such as electronics, books, home furnishings and décor, baby and children’s items, jewelry, sports equipment, kitchen gadgets/small countertop appliances, kitchen bowls/pots/pans, bedding, towels, linens, men, women, children and infant clothing, holiday décor and office supplies.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Tucson's annual All Souls Procession is back this weekend

An estimated 150,000 people gathered in the streets on Tucson’s west side in 2021 to participate in the collective mourning, honoring and remembering of lost loved ones as part of the annual All Souls Procession. As the first in-person procession to take place since the start of the COVID-19...
TUCSON, AZ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Tucson, AZ

Known for its yearly birthday parties called La Fiesta de San Agustin, Tucson offers plenty for families with kids. Tucson is the seat of Pima County, Arizona. The Hohokam Indians lived in Tucson for 4,000 years before the Spanish arrived and turned it into a Spanish Presidio. Tucson is in...
TUCSON, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

Crowds, Rain Mark Artisan Market in Patagonia

This year’s Sky Islands Fall Artisan Market was well attended despite the unexpected October rains. The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance (SAACA) along with the Sky Islands Tourism Association (SITA) partnered again this year to sponsor the event. Now, in its 32nd year, the market can attract more than 15,000 visitors to Patagonia’s lovely tree-shaded park in the center of town.
PATAGONIA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County Attorney’s Office reacts to scrutiny in UA shooting case

Political polls just snapshot in time, not prediction on who will win. Polling has come under criticism in recent years as it has become less accurate, especially for midterm elections. ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Tucson woman spreading love to shelter cats, dogs. Updated: 8 hours ago. Teri Bambauer has...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy