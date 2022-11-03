Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Election Day ballot guide with candidates, policies for Penn State students, State College residents
As Election Day draws nearer, ballots in State College and for the Penn State community will host a variety of different candidates to choose from. In this midterm election, students and residents will vote for a candidate for a U.S. Senate seat, Pennsylvania governor and representatives in two districts depending on their residence.
Digital Collegian
Penn State community rallies to 'amplify [their] voices' after cancellation of Center for Racial Justice
The Committee of Concerned Penn State Faculty hosted a rally on the steps of Old Main to protest the cancellation of the Center for Racial Justice and the arrest made during the protests at a scheduled on-campus event hosted by Uncensored America. The rally began Thursday afternoon as organizers distributed...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football defense swarms Indiana with program-record 16 tackles for loss, 6 sacks
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- When Manny Diaz took the job as Penn State’s defensive coordinator back in December, it led to plenty of discussion about the “aggressive” nature of his units, which lived and died by tackles for loss and turnovers. Through nine weeks, Penn State had forced...
Digital Collegian
Kaytron Allen, No. 15 Penn State football dominate Indiana in blowout fashion
BLOOMINGTON, In. — Penn State’s Week 10 win against Indiana was once tied at 7-7. However, consecutive Kaytron Allen touchdowns put the Nittany Lions in the driver's seat for the remainder of the contest. Allen led the team in both rushing and receiving yards, with 86 rush yards...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football announces 3:30 p.m. kickoff time for Maryland game
Penn State will play in back-to-back 3:30 p.m., games as it announced that its Week 11 home game against Maryland will kick off at that time. The Nittany Lions just beat Indiana 45-14 on a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday, and they’ll be hoping that’s the case against the 6-3 Terrapins as well.
Digital Collegian
Game Grades | Grading Penn State’s performance in its win at Indiana
Penn State rolled to victory with ease in its Week 10 win at Indiana, defeating the Hoosiers 45-14. The Nittany Lions offense did some nice things but it was really the defense that shined brightest Saturday afternoon. Here are game grades for each of Penn State’s units. Offense: A.
Digital Collegian
Penn State students, UHS ‘offer advice’ on what works for them to avoid seasonal illnesses
With the flu, coronavirus and other illnesses spreading through the streets of State College, it's safe to say with an undergraduate student body of more than 40,000 people, Penn State University Health Services has its work cut out. For many students, life on campus can be hectic and stressful, which...
Digital Collegian
Kaytron Allen's 'fire' leads to explosive performance in No. 15 Penn State football's win over Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, In. — On one of the first days of winter workouts, true-freshman running back Kaytron Allen put his hands on his knees, which apparently isn’t allowed at Penn State. Sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford and fifth-year senior Ji’Ayir Brown went over and talked to the youngster. Allen,...
Digital Collegian
90-year-old ‘local legend’ David Kurtz still slalom kayaking, coaching after world class career
A small stream called Spring Creek runs right through the heart of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. About half of a mile downstream, a 90-year-old man weaves his fiberglass kayak in and out of slalom gates hanging over the water. Pedestrians and fly fishermen walking along the banks wave to him, and he smiles and waves back.
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | Penn State overtakes Indiana in 45-14 win in Bloomington
Collegian football editor Max Ralph and football reporter Zach Allen give an overview of what they took away from Saturday’s game against Indiana. Allen recounts back-to-back touchdowns from running back Kaytron Allen, and Ralph continues with an analysis of quarterbacks Sean Clifford’s and Drew Allar’s performances. The...
Digital Collegian
'Nothing had changed' | Sean Clifford starts again for Penn State football while Drew Allar plays in 2nd half
Despite the looming prospect that freshman Drew Allar could take over as Penn State’s starting quarterback, it was sixth-year senior Senior Clifford who fielded the team’s first snap Saturday, just as he’s done over the past four seasons. Some fans have called for Allar to replace Clifford...
Digital Collegian
Downtown State College Improvement District readies an evergreen tree for Light Up Night
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown State College. The holiday season is quickly approaching, and State College is already getting in the spirit with decorations and cheerful festivities. The Downtown State College Improvement District is preparing for its annual holiday tradition — lighting an evergreen...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football’s offensive line holds steady despite absence of 3 starters, extends young players' roles
BLOOMINGTON, In. — Penn State’s offensive line was missing three starters in its road game against Indiana. That’s not something any team wants to hear. Left tackle Olu Fashanu, left guard Landon Tengwall and right tackle Caedan Wallace were all ruled out due to injury in the 45-14 win, but viewers might not have been able to tell based on the offensive line’s performance.
Digital Collegian
Big Ten Tournament favorite Penn State field hockey gets bounced by Michigan in semifinals
With a chance to go onto the Big Ten championship on the line, Michigan punched its ticket after beating Penn State 2-1. The No. 4 Wolverines advanced to the semifinals after upsetting No. 3 Iowa by a score of 3-0 on Thursday. Being the No. 1 seed, the Nittany Lions had a first round bye.
Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information as Penn State football travels to Indiana
Week 10 of the college football season brings a new slate of spreads for Penn State, this time against Indiana. The visiting Nittany Lions open as 14-point favorites against the 3-5 Hoosiers, a spread that is even for both teams. According to DraftKings, the odds for Penn State to cover are currently listed at -110 to the Hoosiers’ -110 odds.
Digital Collegian
Behind the Scenes: What it's like to work across State College on game days
Saturdays are for Penn State football — but not for all students. Some students, like Rendell Shipp, work to keep services on campus running. For Shipp (senior-sociology), who works at the Paterno Library Starbucks, working on game days is not challenging, but he said it can be disappointing because of “missed opportunities of enjoying [his] last year here at Penn State.”
Digital Collegian
No. 13 Penn State men’s hockey’s comeback bid falls short in overtime against No. 1 Michigan
Penn State moved to 9-1 on the season after failing to complete the series sweep of No. 1 Michigan on Saturday, losing 4-3 in a hard-fought conference battle at Pegula Ice Arena. A night after failing to find the back of the net, the Wolverines opened the scoring just before...
Digital Collegian
No. 13 Penn State men’s hockey blanks No. 1 Michigan behind Liam Souliere’s stout goaltending
For the first time in Guy Gadowsky’s tenure behind the bench for Penn State, his group knocked off the No. 1 team in the nation in shutout fashion. Heading into Friday’s matchup, the blue and white last defeated the Wolverines 9-5 during an early season battle of the 2020-21 season. Since that barnburner victory, it’d suffered four consecutive losses against the conference rival.
Digital Collegian
No. 13 Penn State men’s hockey upsets No. 1 Michigan in decisive fashion
After a perfect 8-0 start to its season, Penn State faced its most daunting challenge to date, playing host to the No. 1 ranked Michigan Wolverines on Friday. The No. 13 Nittany Lions responded to this task with clear resolve, blanking the opposition 3-0. With this major rival in the...
Digital Collegian
Scouting report | Pass-happy Indiana unsure at quarterback spot ahead of matchup with Penn State football
Penn State dominated Indiana in shutout fashion last season, avenging its upset loss against the Hoosiers in the 2020 season opener. Despite finishing No. 12 in the country in 2020, Indiana has since fallen off dramatically, finishing 2-10 last season and currently donning a 3-5 record as it prepares for its matchup with the Nittany Lions on its home turf.
