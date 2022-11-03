Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
‘Lots of laughter, lots of silliness and lots of noise’ | Goat Yoga takes State College by storm
While some Penn State students are looking for relaxation during this point of the semester, including meditation and yoga, there is one animal-oriented activity for the community to try: goat yoga. Nittany Meadow Farm, located just minutes from Penn State in Boalsburg, offers both public and private goat yoga sessions....
Digital Collegian
'Nothing had changed' | Sean Clifford starts again for Penn State football while Drew Allar plays in 2nd half
Despite the looming prospect that freshman Drew Allar could take over as Penn State’s starting quarterback, it was sixth-year senior Senior Clifford who fielded the team’s first snap Saturday, just as he’s done over the past four seasons. Some fans have called for Allar to replace Clifford...
Digital Collegian
Behind the Scenes: What it's like to work across State College on game days
Saturdays are for Penn State football — but not for all students. Some students, like Rendell Shipp, work to keep services on campus running. For Shipp (senior-sociology), who works at the Paterno Library Starbucks, working on game days is not challenging, but he said it can be disappointing because of “missed opportunities of enjoying [his] last year here at Penn State.”
Digital Collegian
Penn State football’s offensive line holds steady despite absence of 3 starters, extends young players' roles
BLOOMINGTON, In. — Penn State’s offensive line was missing three starters in its road game against Indiana. That’s not something any team wants to hear. Left tackle Olu Fashanu, left guard Landon Tengwall and right tackle Caedan Wallace were all ruled out due to injury in the 45-14 win, but viewers might not have been able to tell based on the offensive line’s performance.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football announces 3:30 p.m. kickoff time for Maryland game
Penn State will play in back-to-back 3:30 p.m., games as it announced that its Week 11 home game against Maryland will kick off at that time. The Nittany Lions just beat Indiana 45-14 on a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday, and they’ll be hoping that’s the case against the 6-3 Terrapins as well.
Digital Collegian
How to watch Penn State football's road test at Indiana
After a week on FOX, Penn State is back on ABC for the third time this year. The Nittany Lions’ 3:30 p.m. kickoff against Indiana will be broadcast on ABC with a broadcast crew of Bob Wischusen on the play-by-play and former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky on the color commentary.
Digital Collegian
Kaytron Allen's 'fire' leads to explosive performance in No. 15 Penn State football's win over Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, In. — On one of the first days of winter workouts, true-freshman running back Kaytron Allen put his hands on his knees, which apparently isn’t allowed at Penn State. Sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford and fifth-year senior Ji’Ayir Brown went over and talked to the youngster. Allen,...
Digital Collegian
Despite little off-puck movement from Michigan, Penn State men's hockey mostly struggles to find net
After returning to Pegula Ice Area fresh off of a shoutout win against No. 1 Michigan, Penn State struggled in Game 2 to keep the momentum. Winning the first puck drop, though, the blue and white kicked things off with hard-nosed offense, staying in Michigan’s third for nearly the entire first minute of Period 1.
Digital Collegian
Kaytron Allen, No. 15 Penn State football dominate Indiana in blowout fashion
BLOOMINGTON, In. — Penn State’s Week 10 win against Indiana was once tied at 7-7. However, consecutive Kaytron Allen touchdowns put the Nittany Lions in the driver's seat for the remainder of the contest. Allen led the team in both rushing and receiving yards, with 86 rush yards...
Digital Collegian
Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award names Penn State football's Abdul Carter as semifinalist
Add another Penn State player to the midseason semifinalist list. Linebacker Abdul Carter was named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. Carter has shot out of a rocket in his first season with the Nittany Lions, currently ranking third on the team with 2.5 sacks and 35 tackles, and second with 4.5 tackles for loss.
Digital Collegian
Game Grades | Grading Penn State’s performance in its win at Indiana
Penn State rolled to victory with ease in its Week 10 win at Indiana, defeating the Hoosiers 45-14. The Nittany Lions offense did some nice things but it was really the defense that shined brightest Saturday afternoon. Here are game grades for each of Penn State’s units. Offense: A.
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | Penn State overtakes Indiana in 45-14 win in Bloomington
Collegian football editor Max Ralph and football reporter Zach Allen give an overview of what they took away from Saturday’s game against Indiana. Allen recounts back-to-back touchdowns from running back Kaytron Allen, and Ralph continues with an analysis of quarterbacks Sean Clifford’s and Drew Allar’s performances. The...
Digital Collegian
Late 3rd-period rally nearly saves Penn State men's hockey in overtime loss to No. 1 Michigan
A miracle comeback came up just short for Penn State on Saturday. After defeating No. 1 Michigan a day earlier, the Nittany Lions suffered a tough 4-3 loss in overtime against their Big Ten rival. However, this loss came with an explosive third-period performance from Guy Gadowsky’s team. The...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey drops conference game to Mercyhurst, breaks 5-game winning streak
Penn State played host to conference foe Mercyhurst in hopes of extending its winning streak to six games. The Nittany Lions were defeated by their in-state rival 3-1 on Saturday afternoon in Pegula Ice Arena. In the first period, the shot totals were relatively even, with both teams shooting their...
Digital Collegian
Weather forecast and information for No. 15 Penn State football's road trip to Indiana
Penn State is going to have a nice day for its first road game since early October. The Nittany Lions’ 3:30 p.m. kickoff against Indiana in Bloomington will have a high of 76 degrees and will be partly cloudy, according to Accuweather. There’s just a 2% chance of precipitation.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football defense swarms Indiana with program-record 16 tackles for loss, 6 sacks
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- When Manny Diaz took the job as Penn State’s defensive coordinator back in December, it led to plenty of discussion about the “aggressive” nature of his units, which lived and died by tackles for loss and turnovers. Through nine weeks, Penn State had forced...
Digital Collegian
Duo of experienced transfers lead Penn State men's hockey in dominant win over No. 1 Michigan
In the first game of the series, No. 13 Penn State looked to prove itself in a big test with No. 1 Michigan. Going into a high-pressure game like Friday’s, teams tend to lean on their veteran guys to get it done, which is exactly what the Nittany Lions did. In the matchup, it was the transfers’ experience that led their team to victory.
Digital Collegian
No. 13 Penn State men’s hockey’s comeback bid falls short in overtime against No. 1 Michigan
Penn State moved to 9-1 on the season after failing to complete the series sweep of No. 1 Michigan on Saturday, losing 4-3 in a hard-fought conference battle at Pegula Ice Arena. A night after failing to find the back of the net, the Wolverines opened the scoring just before...
Digital Collegian
Downtown State College Improvement District readies an evergreen tree for Light Up Night
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown State College. The holiday season is quickly approaching, and State College is already getting in the spirit with decorations and cheerful festivities. The Downtown State College Improvement District is preparing for its annual holiday tradition — lighting an evergreen...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey continues strong defensive play despite loss to Mercyhurst
In a tight battle, Penn State fell to Mercyhurst at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday. The Nittany Lions lost 3-1, but managed to split the two-game series against the Lakers as they finished off four straight conference matches. Kiara Zanon scored the lone goal for the blue and white during...
