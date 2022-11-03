ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Collegian

Behind the Scenes: What it's like to work across State College on game days

Saturdays are for Penn State football — but not for all students. Some students, like Rendell Shipp, work to keep services on campus running. For Shipp (senior-sociology), who works at the Paterno Library Starbucks, working on game days is not challenging, but he said it can be disappointing because of “missed opportunities of enjoying [his] last year here at Penn State.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football’s offensive line holds steady despite absence of 3 starters, extends young players' roles

BLOOMINGTON, In. — Penn State’s offensive line was missing three starters in its road game against Indiana. That’s not something any team wants to hear. Left tackle Olu Fashanu, left guard Landon Tengwall and right tackle Caedan Wallace were all ruled out due to injury in the 45-14 win, but viewers might not have been able to tell based on the offensive line’s performance.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

How to watch Penn State football's road test at Indiana

After a week on FOX, Penn State is back on ABC for the third time this year. The Nittany Lions’ 3:30 p.m. kickoff against Indiana will be broadcast on ABC with a broadcast crew of Bob Wischusen on the play-by-play and former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky on the color commentary.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Rapid Reaction | Penn State overtakes Indiana in 45-14 win in Bloomington

Collegian football editor Max Ralph and football reporter Zach Allen give an overview of what they took away from Saturday’s game against Indiana. Allen recounts back-to-back touchdowns from running back Kaytron Allen, and Ralph continues with an analysis of quarterbacks Sean Clifford’s and Drew Allar’s performances. The...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

