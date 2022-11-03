Read full article on original website
Mike Perry of Arlee named Superintendent of the Year
Superintendent of Arlee Public Schools Dr. Mike Perry, who has spent 25 years in education, was recently named Superintendent of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year by the Montana Association of School Superintendents. “It takes a group of educated individuals to be successful," he said of the honor. "We have a great staff, and that helps with my success.” In addition to his position in Arlee, Perry also serves as adjunct faculty at the University of Montana in Missoula where he had previously earned his bachelor’s degree in Arts in Secondary Education. He also earned his master’s and doctorate in...
Legals for November, 2 2022
NOTICE OF SALE Department of Natural Resources & Conservation Timber Sale The Low Lion Timber Sale is located within Sections Section 12, 24, 35 & 36 T23N-R18W on the State’s Swan Unit. Approximately 6,149 tons, consisting of mixed conifer sawlogs, are offered for sale. Sealed bids will be opened at the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, 2705 Spurgin Road, Missoula, Montana on November 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Bids may be hand delivered or mailed and will be accepted any time prior to the bid opening. DNRC recommends that bidders contact the Trust Land Management Division (406-542-4300) prior to the bid...
Floyd W. “Smitty” Smith
Floyd W. “Smitty” Smith, born Oct. 27, 1939, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022 in Polson. He was an army veteran and lived in Polson 35 years of his life. He is survived by his daughter, Susan, his son, Joe, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Smith, daughter Barbara Martinez and son David Smith.
K Lynn Earl
K Lynn Earl, 82, of Polson, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at home of natural causes. He was born Jan. 7, 1940, in Alton, Kan., to Lucille and Cleatis Earl. As a young man he worked on the family farm and had an aptitude for mechanical repairs, which made him a valuable asset to neighboring farmers. As a young adult he moved to Denver and owned and operated several successful gas station franchises. During the late 1970s, Lynn moved to Polson and opened Village Sporting Goods. In 1986 he became a City of Polson Police officer and rose to...
Colleen Rhea Kelley
Colleen Rhea Kelley, also known to her friends as “KK,” died Oct. 20 in a car accident outside of Polson. Colleen was born on June 12, 1960, in Portland, Ore. She grew up in Missoula, attending Hellgate High School. As an adult she spent time in Vermont, California and the Washington, D.C., area. Returning to Montana, Colleen settled in Polson where she became a devoted employee of Delaney’s Nursery and Landscaping for over 25 years. She loved her work and enjoyed finding her customers the perfect trees and shrubs for their property. Energetic and competitive, kind and generous, Colleen was...
Administrator gives election tips
Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 8, and as of this Monday, 45% of around 14,000 absentee ballots have been returned to the election office in Polson. The county has an estimated 21,294 registered voters in 22 precincts stretching from Arlee to Swan Lake. Lake County Election Administrator Toni Kramer offers the following tips for voters who haven’t cast ballots yet: • Check voter registration status and locate your polling location at the Montana Secretary of State’s My Voter Page, https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo/ or call the election office at 406-883-7268. • To avoid lines, she recommends registering prior to Election Day if possible. •...
Work begins on U.S. 93, Ronan-North project
Expect traffic delays as work begins this week on a section of U.S. Highway 93 from Lake’s Corner south to Round Butte Road in Ronan. The project, which adds two lines and a bike trail, was initially slated to start last spring. According to Bob Vosen, Missoula District administrator for the Montana Department of Transportation, the reconstruction was postponed due to the challenges of acquiring right of ways and finalizing agreements with other government agencies. Work began this week on relocating utilities and removing topsoil and a 54-inch irrigation pipe. Traffic disruption this fall could include some speed limits and...
Yellow Bay club hosts wildfire talk, potluck
The Yellow Bay Community Club will host a free talk by Allen Branine of the Lake County Conservation District on ways for homeowners to reduce wildfire risk around their property. The event will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Yellow Bay Clubhouse, 23429 MT Highway 35. The club will also host a dinner potluck at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 to introduce ideas for encouraging community participation and to meet interested community members. Admission is $5 per person (children under 5 free) and a dish of any kind to share. Coffee, tea, and tableware are provided and all are welcome.
Marvin Fred Bauer
Marvin Fred Bauer went home to our Lord and Savior on Oct. 19 at the age of 93. He was born on the family farm in Grant County, ND, to Fred and Sophie Bellon-Bauer on Jan. 22, 1929. Marvin’s parents joined two households together, making him the youngest of 11 children. During the Great Depression, Marvin and his parents moved to Montana for better opportunities, leasing a farm just a few miles southwest of Ronan. Only two short years later, Marvin’s father passed away and left him to run the farm. Marvin married the love of his life, Della Gene...
Polson Senior Center: Your vote is your voice
Set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Nov. 5. Register and vote at Linderman gym on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Your vote is your voice. Exercise your franchise, report threats and celebrate democracy in action. After you vote, or before, come to the Senior Center for a Safeway-sponsored clinic to get flu and/or pneumonia shots, available from 10 a.m. until noon, and stay for lunch! Veteran’s Day is Nov. 11. You know their story. Those here and those lost, we are in your debt. Those with proof of armed forces service will receive a $2 rebate on the...
City offers custom email subscriptions
Tyler Baker, the City of Polson’s special projects manager, is in the process of improving the city’s website at www.cityofpolson.com. “One of the main goals is to have a better connection to the community,” he says. Among the new amenities, available at the end of this week, is the option for citizens to select email subscriptions tailored to their interests. Users may customize subscriptions based on categories, such as job openings, upcoming meetings, etc. The subscription is completely free to users, says Baker, and should help reduce “annoying spam.” For more information on setup email specialprojectsmanager@cityofpolson.com or call City Hall at 406-883-8201.
Museum offers free admission to veterans
The Miracle of America Museum in Polson will honor all veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, by offering them free admission to the museum, along with their spouses. First celebrated as Armistice Day, the celebration marked the end of World War I, which came in 1918 on the “11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month.” The name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all veterans who served in our nation’s armed forces. While the museum has a wide and diverse collection, veterans often review the extensive military display that helps tell their own...
Ronan Middle School spends week learning about the perils of addiction
Around 500 students and teachers, grades 5-8, circled the track at Ronan High last Friday in the final flourish of Red Ribbon Week. Some strolled, some ran, and some gleefully chased each other, clearly relishing the crisp fall afternoon. The fun walk, and an awards ceremony that followed in the high school gym, culminated a week of presentations about the perils of drug and alcohol abuse and the paths kids can choose to build healthier lives. Tomy Parker, a Marine veteran who had his legs amputated after an IED exploded under his feet in Afghanistan 12 years ago, was among those...
Brenden James Welch
Brenden James Welch was born Oct. 14 at the St. Luke New Beginnings Birth Center in Ronan to Jeremiah Welch and Ashten Hadley of Arlee. He weighed 8 lbs., 2 oz. His paternal grandmother is Melinda Welch of St. Ignatius and maternal grandmother is Nicole Hadley of Arlee. Brenden joins sibling Eliza.
Claradelle Jade Rockwell Madman
Claradelle Jade Rockwell Madman was born Oct. 15 at St. Luke Community Healthcare in Ronan to George Madman and Adeleene Rockwell of St. Ignatius. She weighed 9 lbs., 2 oz. Paternal grandparents are William Little Plume and Cheryl Madman of Browning; maternal grandparents are David and Nancy Rockwell of Dixon. Claradelle joins siblings Kayci and Fallyn.
City Hall caught in signage brouhaha
Polson city manager Ed Meece found himself in an unanticipated hot seat last week, after both Republicans and Democrats accused the city and each other of confiscating their respective campaign signs. The issue, he discovered, had to do with a new employee who had worked for the city’s street department under a previous administration, when the policy regarding campaign signs was to remove any that appeared to be in the public right-of-way. “He was out doing what he does and sees political signs in the right-of-way and starts grabbing these things and putting them in the back of his pickup truck,”...
Apprentice Polson electrician highlighted for National Disability Employment Awareness Month
In celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Governor Greg Gianforte joined the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and the Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) to highlight a Polson resident who is an apprentice in Montana’s Registered Apprenticeship Program. “Tray Lichtenberg is a shining example of what’s possible when you set your mind to something, and he’s now on his way to becoming an electrician,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Employers like All Electric, LLC help make these success stories possible, and I appreciate their partnership to help young Montanans achieve their dreams.” First enrolling in the DPHHS Pre-Employment...
Rancher running write-in campaign for county commission
Although his name won’t appear on the November ballot, Paul Guenzler, a Ronan-area cattle rancher and chairman of the Flathead Irrigation District, is a write-in candidate for District 2 county commissioner. He’s running against incumbent Steve Stanley. Guenzler decided to file as a write-in candidate in early September after a contentious town hall meeting on Aug. 30 between county commissioners and irrigators, who were largely opposed to the commissioners’ resolution to quit billing, collecting and dispersing operation and maintenance fees for the Flathead Irrigation Project. That resolution, which would have gone into effect for the 2022 tax year, was amended a...
Polson Senior Center: Get ready to fall back
Another time change is coming up on Nov. 6 so remember to “fall back” to “Montana” Standard Time at 2 a.m. or set your clocks back an hour on Saturday so you can stay up an hour later. I wish we could have a time zone that is the same all year round. Some new time pieces on the market change the time for you. I still own a clock that runs on gravity and inertia. As the song goes: “The grandfather clock was too tall for the shelf so it stood 90 years on the floor.” Vote Nov. 8 –...
We are WÖR: Fresh take on 18th century music
The Mission Valley Live! season continues next week with the Belgian folk quintet We are WÖR (pronounced ‘were’), performing at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Ronan Performing Arts Center. The fivesome blends curiosity, passion and talent into stunning contemporary arrangements. With their finely textured arrangements, WÖR injects new energy into 18th-century melodies from the Flanders region of Belgium. Their music shines an inventive spotlight, with a modern twist, on the melodies in these manuscripts. The members are each accomplished musicians, coaxing fantastic sounds from their saxophones, violin, bagpipes, accordion and guitar. Get ready to be surprised by their hip, catchy and original brew with clear influences from Celtic, jazz, and pop music. Tickets are $15 for adults and free for ages 18 and under (ages 12 and under must be accompanied by ticketed adult), and available at the door and online at missionvalleylive.com.
