Ronan passes animal ordinance
The City of Ronan recently passed Animal Ordinance 2022-05 in response to what Mayor Chris Adler describes as “our loose and vicious dog problem within the city limits.” The ordinance is designed to ensure the safety of citizens, define the rights of animal owners and provide a clear outline to law enforcement and court officials on how to handle dog complaints. The city is also working with Lake County, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Mission Valley Animal Shelter and other local governments “towards a single agreement that we all recognize valley-wide,” Adler says. A copy of the animal ordinance may be obtained from Ronan City Hall. Adler urges people to contact their local officials with input or concerns.
Missoula outdoor homeless camp to remain closed
The Missoula City Council voted to set aside a minority push to secure more funding to keep an outdoor homeless camp open through the winter.
Administrator gives election tips
Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 8, and as of this Monday, 45% of around 14,000 absentee ballots have been returned to the election office in Polson. The county has an estimated 21,294 registered voters in 22 precincts stretching from Arlee to Swan Lake. Lake County Election Administrator Toni Kramer offers the following tips for voters who haven’t cast ballots yet: • Check voter registration status and locate your polling location at the Montana Secretary of State’s My Voter Page, https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo/ or call the election office at 406-883-7268. • To avoid lines, she recommends registering prior to Election Day if possible. •...
Bertha the beloved moose burglarized by law school
Law students at the University of Montana have stolen Bertha, the moose head from the forestry school, after the tradition was put off for a few years. “I talked to a lot of lawyers in town and they were like ‘Are you taking the moose?’” Student Bar Association President Paul Hutton said. “People get really jazzed about it.”
City offers custom email subscriptions
Tyler Baker, the City of Polson’s special projects manager, is in the process of improving the city’s website at www.cityofpolson.com. “One of the main goals is to have a better connection to the community,” he says. Among the new amenities, available at the end of this week, is the option for citizens to select email subscriptions tailored to their interests. Users may customize subscriptions based on categories, such as job openings, upcoming meetings, etc. The subscription is completely free to users, says Baker, and should help reduce “annoying spam.” For more information on setup email specialprojectsmanager@cityofpolson.com or call City Hall at 406-883-8201.
Polson Senior Center: Your vote is your voice
Set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Nov. 5. Register and vote at Linderman gym on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Your vote is your voice. Exercise your franchise, report threats and celebrate democracy in action. After you vote, or before, come to the Senior Center for a Safeway-sponsored clinic to get flu and/or pneumonia shots, available from 10 a.m. until noon, and stay for lunch! Veteran’s Day is Nov. 11. You know their story. Those here and those lost, we are in your debt. Those with proof of armed forces service will receive a $2 rebate on the...
Legals for November, 2 2022
NOTICE OF SALE Department of Natural Resources & Conservation Timber Sale The Low Lion Timber Sale is located within Sections Section 12, 24, 35 & 36 T23N-R18W on the State’s Swan Unit. Approximately 6,149 tons, consisting of mixed conifer sawlogs, are offered for sale. Sealed bids will be opened at the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, 2705 Spurgin Road, Missoula, Montana on November 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Bids may be hand delivered or mailed and will be accepted any time prior to the bid opening. DNRC recommends that bidders contact the Trust Land Management Division (406-542-4300) prior to the bid...
A leader who doesn’t need a lawyer
In response to Larry and Dorothy Ashcraft’s letter in the Lake County Leader on Oct. 22: Many of the condemnations of Monica Tranel are actually positives in our book. She worked for Montana Sen. Conrad Burns, a Republican. She truly supports bipartisanship not an “us against them” mentality which now threatens our democracy. Gun violence: Mass shootings are out of control and most everyone except Zinke wants common sense solutions like universal background checks, banning sale of AK-15-style weapons or holding manufacturers accountable for marketing and selling military-grade weapons to young people. What other industry is granted wholesale immunity for...
Yellow Bay club hosts wildfire talk, potluck
The Yellow Bay Community Club will host a free talk by Allen Branine of the Lake County Conservation District on ways for homeowners to reduce wildfire risk around their property. The event will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Yellow Bay Clubhouse, 23429 MT Highway 35. The club will also host a dinner potluck at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 to introduce ideas for encouraging community participation and to meet interested community members. Admission is $5 per person (children under 5 free) and a dish of any kind to share. Coffee, tea, and tableware are provided and all are welcome.
“Game changer”: Polson commission approves grant for Main St. renovation
The Polson City Commission held a special meeting last Tuesday to consider two applications for Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district grants, including a major renovation of the old Gambles building on Main Street. Jeff Blodgett, owner of Blodgett’s Creamery, recently purchased the building, located at 310 Main St. Karen Dunwell, chair of the Polson Redevelopment Agency, described the empty building as “long derelict” and said the remodeling project “is truly reflective of the background push of the redevelopment agency to eliminate blight in the area.” Blodgett is renovating the dilapidated mold-ridden structure in three phases at a total project cost estimated...
