City Hall caught in signage brouhaha
Polson city manager Ed Meece found himself in an unanticipated hot seat last week, after both Republicans and Democrats accused the city and each other of confiscating their respective campaign signs. The issue, he discovered, had to do with a new employee who had worked for the city’s street department under a previous administration, when the policy regarding campaign signs was to remove any that appeared to be in the public right-of-way. “He was out doing what he does and sees political signs in the right-of-way and starts grabbing these things and putting them in the back of his pickup truck,”...
A leader who doesn’t need a lawyer
In response to Larry and Dorothy Ashcraft’s letter in the Lake County Leader on Oct. 22: Many of the condemnations of Monica Tranel are actually positives in our book. She worked for Montana Sen. Conrad Burns, a Republican. She truly supports bipartisanship not an “us against them” mentality which now threatens our democracy. Gun violence: Mass shootings are out of control and most everyone except Zinke wants common sense solutions like universal background checks, banning sale of AK-15-style weapons or holding manufacturers accountable for marketing and selling military-grade weapons to young people. What other industry is granted wholesale immunity for...
Polson Senior Center: Your vote is your voice
Set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Nov. 5. Register and vote at Linderman gym on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Your vote is your voice. Exercise your franchise, report threats and celebrate democracy in action. After you vote, or before, come to the Senior Center for a Safeway-sponsored clinic to get flu and/or pneumonia shots, available from 10 a.m. until noon, and stay for lunch! Veteran’s Day is Nov. 11. You know their story. Those here and those lost, we are in your debt. Those with proof of armed forces service will receive a $2 rebate on the...
Mike Perry of Arlee named Superintendent of the Year
Superintendent of Arlee Public Schools Dr. Mike Perry, who has spent 25 years in education, was recently named Superintendent of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year by the Montana Association of School Superintendents. “It takes a group of educated individuals to be successful," he said of the honor. "We have a great staff, and that helps with my success.” In addition to his position in Arlee, Perry also serves as adjunct faculty at the University of Montana in Missoula where he had previously earned his bachelor’s degree in Arts in Secondary Education. He also earned his master’s and doctorate in...
City offers custom email subscriptions
Tyler Baker, the City of Polson’s special projects manager, is in the process of improving the city’s website at www.cityofpolson.com. “One of the main goals is to have a better connection to the community,” he says. Among the new amenities, available at the end of this week, is the option for citizens to select email subscriptions tailored to their interests. Users may customize subscriptions based on categories, such as job openings, upcoming meetings, etc. The subscription is completely free to users, says Baker, and should help reduce “annoying spam.” For more information on setup email specialprojectsmanager@cityofpolson.com or call City Hall at 406-883-8201.
Gregory Earle Mason
Gregory Earle Mason, 71, of Polson, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022. Greg was born on July 12, 1951, to Mary Mason in Washington, D.C. After graduating from Santa Clara High School in California he went on to Ventura County College where he obtained an Associate’s Degree and then went on to study business at San Diego State University. While there he enjoyed a successful football career for the SDSU Aztecs and went on to play for the Southern California Suns in the World Football League in 1974 and 1975. After his football career Greg started a lasting career for the...
Rancher running write-in campaign for county commission
Although his name won’t appear on the November ballot, Paul Guenzler, a Ronan-area cattle rancher and chairman of the Flathead Irrigation District, is a write-in candidate for District 2 county commissioner. He’s running against incumbent Steve Stanley. Guenzler decided to file as a write-in candidate in early September after a contentious town hall meeting on Aug. 30 between county commissioners and irrigators, who were largely opposed to the commissioners’ resolution to quit billing, collecting and dispersing operation and maintenance fees for the Flathead Irrigation Project. That resolution, which would have gone into effect for the 2022 tax year, was amended a...
SAFE Harbor honors community heroes
Heroes in the movies often appear larger than life. They have special abilities and wear some outrageous outfits. Not to mention teleportation, mind melding, and all the rest. Local heroes might not have the same fashion sense or unusual skills, but they do share a dedication to helping others have a better life. In recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month (NDVAM), SAFE Harbor, the victim services agency for the Flathead Reservation and Lake County, recognized individuals making a difference for those dealing with violence. The 2022 NDVAM Community Honorees include Polson Police Officer Aaron Sutton, SAFE Harbor advocate Jolene...
Work begins on U.S. 93, Ronan-North project
Expect traffic delays as work begins this week on a section of U.S. Highway 93 from Lake’s Corner south to Round Butte Road in Ronan. The project, which adds two lines and a bike trail, was initially slated to start last spring. According to Bob Vosen, Missoula District administrator for the Montana Department of Transportation, the reconstruction was postponed due to the challenges of acquiring right of ways and finalizing agreements with other government agencies. Work began this week on relocating utilities and removing topsoil and a 54-inch irrigation pipe. Traffic disruption this fall could include some speed limits and...
Yellow Bay club hosts wildfire talk, potluck
The Yellow Bay Community Club will host a free talk by Allen Branine of the Lake County Conservation District on ways for homeowners to reduce wildfire risk around their property. The event will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Yellow Bay Clubhouse, 23429 MT Highway 35. The club will also host a dinner potluck at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 to introduce ideas for encouraging community participation and to meet interested community members. Admission is $5 per person (children under 5 free) and a dish of any kind to share. Coffee, tea, and tableware are provided and all are welcome.
Mack Days anglers have two weeks left to reel in lake trout
With just two weeks left in the 2022 Fall Mack Days, 12,654 lake trout have been turned in for this year’s event. Blustery fall weather came in and the breezy winds were off and on most of the weekend with especially rough waters on Sunday. Friday’s tally was 497 lake trout; Saturday’s total came to 376; and Sunday’s anglers brought in 256. These resilient anglers continue to add to their totals as the days go by while helping to restore native fish populations in Flathead Lake. Up to $200,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded at the conclusion...
Museum offers free admission to veterans
The Miracle of America Museum in Polson will honor all veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, by offering them free admission to the museum, along with their spouses. First celebrated as Armistice Day, the celebration marked the end of World War I, which came in 1918 on the “11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month.” The name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all veterans who served in our nation’s armed forces. While the museum has a wide and diverse collection, veterans often review the extensive military display that helps tell their own...
Apprentice Polson electrician highlighted for National Disability Employment Awareness Month
In celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Governor Greg Gianforte joined the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and the Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) to highlight a Polson resident who is an apprentice in Montana’s Registered Apprenticeship Program. “Tray Lichtenberg is a shining example of what’s possible when you set your mind to something, and he’s now on his way to becoming an electrician,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Employers like All Electric, LLC help make these success stories possible, and I appreciate their partnership to help young Montanans achieve their dreams.” First enrolling in the DPHHS Pre-Employment...
Colleen Rhea Kelley
Colleen Rhea Kelley, also known to her friends as “KK,” died Oct. 20 in a car accident outside of Polson. Colleen was born on June 12, 1960, in Portland, Ore. She grew up in Missoula, attending Hellgate High School. As an adult she spent time in Vermont, California and the Washington, D.C., area. Returning to Montana, Colleen settled in Polson where she became a devoted employee of Delaney’s Nursery and Landscaping for over 25 years. She loved her work and enjoyed finding her customers the perfect trees and shrubs for their property. Energetic and competitive, kind and generous, Colleen was...
“Game changer”: Polson commission approves grant for Main St. renovation
The Polson City Commission held a special meeting last Tuesday to consider two applications for Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district grants, including a major renovation of the old Gambles building on Main Street. Jeff Blodgett, owner of Blodgett’s Creamery, recently purchased the building, located at 310 Main St. Karen Dunwell, chair of the Polson Redevelopment Agency, described the empty building as “long derelict” and said the remodeling project “is truly reflective of the background push of the redevelopment agency to eliminate blight in the area.” Blodgett is renovating the dilapidated mold-ridden structure in three phases at a total project cost estimated...
Proposed open-pit gravel mine controversial among Arlee residents
After a summer of Jocko valley residents' attempts to have their concerns formally heard, it's a waiting game to see if further stages of review will be triggered. A 2021 Montana law regarding open-pit gravel mining, HB 599, has recently drawn criticism from Arlee residents. Opponents of the proposal feel their constitutional rights are being infringed upon by the permitting process of the 157-acre open-pit mine in Arlee. If approved, the operation would take place off of White Coyote Road near the Garden of One Thousand Buddhas. Among other concerns they may see an estimated 80,000 gravel truck loads over 20...
K Lynn Earl
K Lynn Earl, 82, of Polson, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at home of natural causes. He was born Jan. 7, 1940, in Alton, Kan., to Lucille and Cleatis Earl. As a young man he worked on the family farm and had an aptitude for mechanical repairs, which made him a valuable asset to neighboring farmers. As a young adult he moved to Denver and owned and operated several successful gas station franchises. During the late 1970s, Lynn moved to Polson and opened Village Sporting Goods. In 1986 he became a City of Polson Police officer and rose to...
Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 29
Lake County Sheriff's Office will participate in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Lake County Courthouse, 106 4th Ave. East, Polson (main entrance to the courthouse). The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by turning in unneeded medications. According to takebackday.dea.gov the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.3 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 3.3 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 6.2 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2020. The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
Lake County Sheriff’s Office issues scam alert
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports that it is again receiving reports from residents who are getting calls from phone numbers associated with the sheriff’s office or Lake County 911 with demands to pay fines or face arrest. According to law enforcement officials the scams are common and perpetrated by scammers utilizing phone number “spoofing” technology to make it appear they are calling from a legitimate phone number, or a local phone number. “The Lake County Sheriff’s Office or Lake County 911 will never call you demanding payment of fines in this manner. Please do not fall for this scam,” say officials.
