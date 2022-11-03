Read full article on original website
Yellow Bay club hosts wildfire talk, potluck
The Yellow Bay Community Club will host a free talk by Allen Branine of the Lake County Conservation District on ways for homeowners to reduce wildfire risk around their property. The event will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Yellow Bay Clubhouse, 23429 MT Highway 35. The club will also host a dinner potluck at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 to introduce ideas for encouraging community participation and to meet interested community members. Admission is $5 per person (children under 5 free) and a dish of any kind to share. Coffee, tea, and tableware are provided and all are welcome.
City offers custom email subscriptions
Tyler Baker, the City of Polson’s special projects manager, is in the process of improving the city’s website at www.cityofpolson.com. “One of the main goals is to have a better connection to the community,” he says. Among the new amenities, available at the end of this week, is the option for citizens to select email subscriptions tailored to their interests. Users may customize subscriptions based on categories, such as job openings, upcoming meetings, etc. The subscription is completely free to users, says Baker, and should help reduce “annoying spam.” For more information on setup email specialprojectsmanager@cityofpolson.com or call City Hall at 406-883-8201.
SAFE Harbor honors community heroes
Heroes in the movies often appear larger than life. They have special abilities and wear some outrageous outfits. Not to mention teleportation, mind melding, and all the rest. Local heroes might not have the same fashion sense or unusual skills, but they do share a dedication to helping others have a better life. In recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month (NDVAM), SAFE Harbor, the victim services agency for the Flathead Reservation and Lake County, recognized individuals making a difference for those dealing with violence. The 2022 NDVAM Community Honorees include Polson Police Officer Aaron Sutton, SAFE Harbor advocate Jolene...
Museum offers free admission to veterans
The Miracle of America Museum in Polson will honor all veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, by offering them free admission to the museum, along with their spouses. First celebrated as Armistice Day, the celebration marked the end of World War I, which came in 1918 on the “11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month.” The name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all veterans who served in our nation’s armed forces. While the museum has a wide and diverse collection, veterans often review the extensive military display that helps tell their own...
Ronan Middle School spends week learning about the perils of addiction
Around 500 students and teachers, grades 5-8, circled the track at Ronan High last Friday in the final flourish of Red Ribbon Week. Some strolled, some ran, and some gleefully chased each other, clearly relishing the crisp fall afternoon. The fun walk, and an awards ceremony that followed in the high school gym, culminated a week of presentations about the perils of drug and alcohol abuse and the paths kids can choose to build healthier lives. Tomy Parker, a Marine veteran who had his legs amputated after an IED exploded under his feet in Afghanistan 12 years ago, was among those...
“Game changer”: Polson commission approves grant for Main St. renovation
The Polson City Commission held a special meeting last Tuesday to consider two applications for Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district grants, including a major renovation of the old Gambles building on Main Street. Jeff Blodgett, owner of Blodgett’s Creamery, recently purchased the building, located at 310 Main St. Karen Dunwell, chair of the Polson Redevelopment Agency, described the empty building as “long derelict” and said the remodeling project “is truly reflective of the background push of the redevelopment agency to eliminate blight in the area.” Blodgett is renovating the dilapidated mold-ridden structure in three phases at a total project cost estimated...
NBCMontana
Somers-Lakeside School District cancels classes
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lakeside Elementary , Helena Flats and Somers Middle School have canceled classes due to a complete power outage. The following was sent out by Jack Eggensperger, Flathead County Superintendent of Schools:. Somers/Lakeside School District is cancelling school due to a complete power outage. All of the...
Floyd W. “Smitty” Smith
Floyd W. “Smitty” Smith, born Oct. 27, 1939, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022 in Polson. He was an army veteran and lived in Polson 35 years of his life. He is survived by his daughter, Susan, his son, Joe, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Smith, daughter Barbara Martinez and son David Smith.
Polson Senior Center: Get ready to fall back
Another time change is coming up on Nov. 6 so remember to “fall back” to “Montana” Standard Time at 2 a.m. or set your clocks back an hour on Saturday so you can stay up an hour later. I wish we could have a time zone that is the same all year round. Some new time pieces on the market change the time for you. I still own a clock that runs on gravity and inertia. As the song goes: “The grandfather clock was too tall for the shelf so it stood 90 years on the floor.” Vote Nov. 8 –...
City Hall caught in signage brouhaha
Polson city manager Ed Meece found himself in an unanticipated hot seat last week, after both Republicans and Democrats accused the city and each other of confiscating their respective campaign signs. The issue, he discovered, had to do with a new employee who had worked for the city’s street department under a previous administration, when the policy regarding campaign signs was to remove any that appeared to be in the public right-of-way. “He was out doing what he does and sees political signs in the right-of-way and starts grabbing these things and putting them in the back of his pickup truck,”...
Mack Days anglers have two weeks left to reel in lake trout
With just two weeks left in the 2022 Fall Mack Days, 12,654 lake trout have been turned in for this year’s event. Blustery fall weather came in and the breezy winds were off and on most of the weekend with especially rough waters on Sunday. Friday’s tally was 497 lake trout; Saturday’s total came to 376; and Sunday’s anglers brought in 256. These resilient anglers continue to add to their totals as the days go by while helping to restore native fish populations in Flathead Lake. Up to $200,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded at the conclusion...
Ronan passes animal ordinance
The City of Ronan recently passed Animal Ordinance 2022-05 in response to what Mayor Chris Adler describes as “our loose and vicious dog problem within the city limits.” The ordinance is designed to ensure the safety of citizens, define the rights of animal owners and provide a clear outline to law enforcement and court officials on how to handle dog complaints. The city is also working with Lake County, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Mission Valley Animal Shelter and other local governments “towards a single agreement that we all recognize valley-wide,” Adler says. A copy of the animal ordinance may be obtained from Ronan City Hall. Adler urges people to contact their local officials with input or concerns.
We are WÖR: Fresh take on 18th century music
The Mission Valley Live! season continues next week with the Belgian folk quintet We are WÖR (pronounced ‘were’), performing at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Ronan Performing Arts Center. The fivesome blends curiosity, passion and talent into stunning contemporary arrangements. With their finely textured arrangements, WÖR injects new energy into 18th-century melodies from the Flanders region of Belgium. Their music shines an inventive spotlight, with a modern twist, on the melodies in these manuscripts. The members are each accomplished musicians, coaxing fantastic sounds from their saxophones, violin, bagpipes, accordion and guitar. Get ready to be surprised by their hip, catchy and original brew with clear influences from Celtic, jazz, and pop music. Tickets are $15 for adults and free for ages 18 and under (ages 12 and under must be accompanied by ticketed adult), and available at the door and online at missionvalleylive.com.
Gregory Earle Mason
Gregory Earle Mason, 71, of Polson, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022. Greg was born on July 12, 1951, to Mary Mason in Washington, D.C. After graduating from Santa Clara High School in California he went on to Ventura County College where he obtained an Associate’s Degree and then went on to study business at San Diego State University. While there he enjoyed a successful football career for the SDSU Aztecs and went on to play for the Southern California Suns in the World Football League in 1974 and 1975. After his football career Greg started a lasting career for the...
Trunk or Treats galore
At least three “Trunk or Treat” events are on tap this week for young ghosts and goblins. New Life Christian Church in Polson hosts a Pumpkin Patch Bash Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Bring tricks and gather treats from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31 on the lawn at Glacier Bank for the Ronan Trunk or Treat. Hot chocolate and apple cider will be provided to chase away the chills. Allentown Restaurant and Ninepipes Lodge south of Ronan offers a Trunk or Treat at the Pipes, beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 31 (and a Halloween Bash for grown-ups at 9 p.m. Saturday).
Rancher running write-in campaign for county commission
Although his name won’t appear on the November ballot, Paul Guenzler, a Ronan-area cattle rancher and chairman of the Flathead Irrigation District, is a write-in candidate for District 2 county commissioner. He’s running against incumbent Steve Stanley. Guenzler decided to file as a write-in candidate in early September after a contentious town hall meeting on Aug. 30 between county commissioners and irrigators, who were largely opposed to the commissioners’ resolution to quit billing, collecting and dispersing operation and maintenance fees for the Flathead Irrigation Project. That resolution, which would have gone into effect for the 2022 tax year, was amended a...
Apprentice Polson electrician highlighted for National Disability Employment Awareness Month
In celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Governor Greg Gianforte joined the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and the Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) to highlight a Polson resident who is an apprentice in Montana’s Registered Apprenticeship Program. “Tray Lichtenberg is a shining example of what’s possible when you set your mind to something, and he’s now on his way to becoming an electrician,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Employers like All Electric, LLC help make these success stories possible, and I appreciate their partnership to help young Montanans achieve their dreams.” First enrolling in the DPHHS Pre-Employment...
Colleen Rhea Kelley
Colleen Rhea Kelley, also known to her friends as “KK,” died Oct. 20 in a car accident outside of Polson. Colleen was born on June 12, 1960, in Portland, Ore. She grew up in Missoula, attending Hellgate High School. As an adult she spent time in Vermont, California and the Washington, D.C., area. Returning to Montana, Colleen settled in Polson where she became a devoted employee of Delaney’s Nursery and Landscaping for over 25 years. She loved her work and enjoyed finding her customers the perfect trees and shrubs for their property. Energetic and competitive, kind and generous, Colleen was...
K Lynn Earl
K Lynn Earl, 82, of Polson, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at home of natural causes. He was born Jan. 7, 1940, in Alton, Kan., to Lucille and Cleatis Earl. As a young man he worked on the family farm and had an aptitude for mechanical repairs, which made him a valuable asset to neighboring farmers. As a young adult he moved to Denver and owned and operated several successful gas station franchises. During the late 1970s, Lynn moved to Polson and opened Village Sporting Goods. In 1986 he became a City of Polson Police officer and rose to...
