Administrator gives election tips
Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 8, and as of this Monday, 45% of around 14,000 absentee ballots have been returned to the election office in Polson. The county has an estimated 21,294 registered voters in 22 precincts stretching from Arlee to Swan Lake. Lake County Election Administrator Toni Kramer offers the following tips for voters who haven’t cast ballots yet: • Check voter registration status and locate your polling location at the Montana Secretary of State’s My Voter Page, https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo/ or call the election office at 406-883-7268. • To avoid lines, she recommends registering prior to Election Day if possible. •...
City Hall caught in signage brouhaha
Polson city manager Ed Meece found himself in an unanticipated hot seat last week, after both Republicans and Democrats accused the city and each other of confiscating their respective campaign signs. The issue, he discovered, had to do with a new employee who had worked for the city’s street department under a previous administration, when the policy regarding campaign signs was to remove any that appeared to be in the public right-of-way. “He was out doing what he does and sees political signs in the right-of-way and starts grabbing these things and putting them in the back of his pickup truck,”...
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge
Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
6 arrested in Missoula Co. for exploitation, enticement of children
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says six people are in custody accused of exploitation and enticement of children. The arrests are the culmination of an operation by the Montana FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, which started Wednesday and wrapped up late Thursday. “Protecting...
Montana hunter who mistook husky pup for wolf to face legal consequences
A Montana hunter who shot and skinned a Siberian husky she had mistaken for a wolf on a hunting trip, and then boasted about the kill on social media, has been cited for animal cruelty, officials said. Amber Rose Barnes, 36, of Martin City, was cited with animal cruelty –...
Investigation into Clinton homicide continues
Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 5600 block of Donovan Creek Road in Clinton on Sept. 25.
Operation in Missoula leads to arrest of individuals suspected in the exploitation and enticement of children
MISSOULA, Mont. - Several people suspected in the exploitation and enticement of children were arrested in an operation in Missoula. The operation began on Wednesday and six people were arrested Thursday evening. According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the Montana FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force is...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 852 Cases, Three New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,587,274 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,566 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 222,434 doses have been administered and 77,096 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Northwest Montana power outages - Nov. 3, 2022
Flathead Electric Cooperative was reporting that over 14,000 members were without power on Thursday afternoon.
Missoula Crime Report: 26 Cases This Week and Lots of Stolen Cars
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 26 criminal complaints this week, which is 16 more than last week and significantly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, six of those were partner or family member assault cases. “One involved an...
Mustangs gaining popularity in Montana
The interest in wild horses and burros in Montana is growing, as shown by the first Montana Mustang Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge event held this summer in Missoula, Mont. As part of their efforts to adopt out the over 50,000 wild horses and burros that have been removed from...
UM students charged in bank robbery, Montana test scores decline, city delays decision on homeless camp
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UM Police officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
Housing experts: ‘Bonkers’ housing market, interest rates hurting Montanans’ buying power
Soaring and volatile interest rates are hurting many homebuyers in Montana who already face a low supply of homes — a problem that’s expected to be a priority in the 2023 Legislature. “We are seeing a lot of folks being frustrated by the lack of availability and the higher interest rates,” said Karissa Trujillo, deputy […] The post Housing experts: ‘Bonkers’ housing market, interest rates hurting Montanans’ buying power appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Legals for November, 2 2022
NOTICE OF SALE Department of Natural Resources & Conservation Timber Sale The Low Lion Timber Sale is located within Sections Section 12, 24, 35 & 36 T23N-R18W on the State’s Swan Unit. Approximately 6,149 tons, consisting of mixed conifer sawlogs, are offered for sale. Sealed bids will be opened at the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, 2705 Spurgin Road, Missoula, Montana on November 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Bids may be hand delivered or mailed and will be accepted any time prior to the bid opening. DNRC recommends that bidders contact the Trust Land Management Division (406-542-4300) prior to the bid...
Mike Perry of Arlee named Superintendent of the Year
Superintendent of Arlee Public Schools Dr. Mike Perry, who has spent 25 years in education, was recently named Superintendent of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year by the Montana Association of School Superintendents. “It takes a group of educated individuals to be successful," he said of the honor. "We have a great staff, and that helps with my success.” In addition to his position in Arlee, Perry also serves as adjunct faculty at the University of Montana in Missoula where he had previously earned his bachelor’s degree in Arts in Secondary Education. He also earned his master’s and doctorate in...
Montana Hunter Who Killed and Skinned Husky Facing Criminal Charges
The Montana hunter who shot a Siberian Husky and then skinned it has now been charged with a crime. As we reported, Amber Rose Barnes says she mistook the 6-month-old dog for a wolf during a hunting trip back in September. She's been charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty, this according...
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
Additional crews working to restore power in the Flathead
Flathead Electric Cooperative reports some progress is being made in restoring power that was knocked out by Wednesday's storm.
Apprentice Polson electrician highlighted for National Disability Employment Awareness Month
In celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Governor Greg Gianforte joined the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and the Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) to highlight a Polson resident who is an apprentice in Montana’s Registered Apprenticeship Program. “Tray Lichtenberg is a shining example of what’s possible when you set your mind to something, and he’s now on his way to becoming an electrician,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Employers like All Electric, LLC help make these success stories possible, and I appreciate their partnership to help young Montanans achieve their dreams.” First enrolling in the DPHHS Pre-Employment...
