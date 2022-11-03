Read full article on original website
Related
Apprentice Polson electrician highlighted for National Disability Employment Awareness Month
In celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Governor Greg Gianforte joined the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and the Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) to highlight a Polson resident who is an apprentice in Montana’s Registered Apprenticeship Program. “Tray Lichtenberg is a shining example of what’s possible when you set your mind to something, and he’s now on his way to becoming an electrician,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Employers like All Electric, LLC help make these success stories possible, and I appreciate their partnership to help young Montanans achieve their dreams.” First enrolling in the DPHHS Pre-Employment...
Azzopardi cares what’s on voters’ minds
There could not be a bigger difference between the Democrat and Republican candidates running for Montana House District 93. Shirley Azzopardi has shown that she cares what is on the minds of voters in her district. Shirley has personally knocked over 1,000 doors since May. She is currently knocking on doors five nights a week. Her commitment and hard work to connect with voters in her district has shown that she is willing to work for her constituents and Montana. Shirley has not just been knocking select voters’ doors, but all doors, Republican, Democrat and Independents. Whereas her Republican opponent, Joe Read, doesn’t seem to feel he has to work to connect with his voters. Has anyone seen Joe out knocking doors in his district? Does he really believe that a few signs and an “R” by his name are enough to get him back into office? Do voters really want to support a representative that voted for unconstitutional laws that ended up costing the tax payers of Montana millions of dollars to overturn? Vote for Shirley Azzopardi – our Montana way of life depends on it.
Zinke doesn't reflect Seal ethos
Ryan Zinke was a Navy Seal, but his actions do not reflect the standard of the Navy Seal Ethos. The Navy Seal Ethos includes the following statements “My loyalty to country and Team is beyond reproach” – not Ryan Zinke; “I do not advertise the nature of my work, nor seek recognition for my actions,” – not Ryan Zinke; “Uncompromising integrity is my standard. My character and honor are steadfast” – not Ryan Zinke; “I will never quit” – not Ryan Zinke. He was investigated by Navy officials before leaving the Navy. As the Secretary of the Interior under the Trump Administration he left after numerous allegations of wrong doings. He has lied to the Department of Interior ethics officials. As a former Navy combat pilot I know how important it is for our country to have our military and elected officials above reproach and to serve with honor. Not only does Ryan Zinke not meet that standard, but he denigrates the loyal veterans and active duty military. Montana does not need Ryan Zinke as their representative. Please vote for Monica Tranel.
Glacier Country Tourism seeks board applicants
Glacier Country Tourism, the official tourism marketing, management and stewardship organization for western Montana, is seeking applicants for positions on its volunteer board from among the eight counties it represents. Applicants must live in Flathead, Glacier, Lake, Lincoln, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli or Sanders counties, and work in a tourism-related business or organization. “This is an important and dynamic time to be in the tourism industry,” says Racene Friede, Glacier Country president and CEO. “Tourism is one of the top two largest economic sectors in Montana, and hundreds of businesses in the region depend on tourism and visitors for their livelihood.” She also stresses the importance of balancing tourism and sustainability. “Glacier Country is focused on ensuring economic sustainability for the region while preserving the quality of life for residents and quality of place for visitors.” For more information and an online application, visit partners.glaciermt.com/board-of-directors.
Mission Valley FFA sends team to national convention
The Mission Valley FFA Forestry Team will once again represent Montana at the National FFA Convention, Oct. 26-29 in Indianapolis. After winning the state competition last spring, the team of Kyri Uhrich, Dorthy Webster, Everett Lozeau and Josh Hoskinson completed the online version of the contest Oct. 3. On Oct. 25, the team and 13 other chapter members will travel to Indiana to participate in hands-on practicums that include identifying tree species, equipment and disorders, timber cruising, chainsaw safety and troubleshooting, and forestry management. In addition, they will be involved in leadership workshops, agricultural tours and tradeshows while mingling with more...
Only you can change state constitution
It’s election season, also known as the season of misleading information. A prime example is what appears to be Montana Democrats’ main talking point on legislative races: “If the Republicans can flip just two more legislative seats, they’re coming after the constitution.” What the Democrats fail to mention is that the Legislature cannot change Montana’s Constitution. It says right there in the constitution that any proposed amendments have to be voted on by Montana voters. At most, the Legislature can propose amendments for the voters to decide. A good example of that is the proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot...
Montana Farm Bureau holds annual convention in Missoula
The 103rd Montana Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention is slated for Nov. 14-17 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Missoula. Registration is now open, and members can expect to hear top-notch speakers on various topics, discuss policy for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie with farmers and ranchers from across the state. Highlights include talks by Ara Megerdichian, Montana State University, who will address leadership skills; Jordan Levi, Arcadia Management, who will cover bringing cattle producers and feeders to the table; and Roger Rickard, owner of Voices in Advocacy®, who will share techniques to achieving success in advocacy efforts. Workshops...
Candidates no-shows in Voter Guide
The Missoulian published a Voter Guide for 2022 on October 9, 2022, that provided at look at Montana’s Legislative candidates. Each candidate in several western Montana counties was asked to provide a brief bio as well as answer the same five questions. This information gives us, the voters information about our candidates’ background and insight into how they might vote while in office. As I am from Lake County I was interested in the candidates in those districts. Suprisingly, Linda Reksten, the Republican candidate for House District 12, and Joe Read, the Republican candidate for House District 93,...
Azzopardi offers even-handed leadership
There’s no two ways about it: what Republicans are doing in Helena is not only ineffective in addressing Montana’s problems, it’s making them worse or creating new ones. From making voting unnecessarily difficult to mishandling public health to politicizing the judiciary to threatening public lands to interfering with women’s autonomy, the Montana GOP have shown us what they intend to turn this state into. This isn’t speculation – Republicans are telling us what they want to do: one calling the state constitution a “socialist rag,” another voicing his opinion that power outages should be directed toward predominantly-Democratic communities. This kind...
Macman says perch are plentiful
If you weren’t able to get as many whitefish fillets in your freezer as you would like now you have an opportunity to finish the job with perch. I believe the perch fishery is at a tipping point where overpopulation is going to make them very susceptible to a disease. The last time this occurred it took nearly 10 years for their recovery. Everywhere we go where there are weed beds in the lake we are finding an abundance of perch. Good perch management when these conditions exist is to eliminate as many as possible. What you don’t keep because they are...
Zinke will curb spending
There are many reasons to vote for Ryan Zinke. He believes in borders, he knows that this out-of-control spending by Congress and the current administration has to stop, he knows killing fossil fuels is not the answer for the planet, he knows that girls should compete against girls in sports, he knows parents matter in education and he knows Montana. He knows inflation with its high gas prices and high food prices is hardest on those that can least afford it and he knows we can’t afford this crazy increase in the cost of housing. My daughter just built a house. In the five months it took to build the mortgage interest doubled. The cost of building a house has also doubled. How is she going to afford that? The current administration is out of touch and Congress is on a spending spree that won’t stop. While the price of gas eats more and more of our family check book his opponent thinks we are in a perfect place to kill fossil fuels. Ryan believes in a balanced all-of-the-above energy strategy. Sending a Democrat back to Washington D.C. is not the answer. Vote Ryan Zinke. Susan Lake Ronan
Read: Careless with taxpayer money
I’m sure Joe Read is a nice guy, but he also seems pretty good at wasting taxpayer money during his time in Helena. He supported convening a special session this year, an unnecessary expenditure of taxpayer funds since the issues will be considered during the regular session. He voted for unnecessary restrictions to voter registration despite advice that it would likely lose in court (it has, costing Montanans over $1.2 million). Rep. Read sponsored a bill on non-tribal hunting within the Reservation boundaries (HB 241) that, had it passed, would certainly have resulted in losing a lawsuit that Montanans would...
Lake County Leader
Lake County, MT
375
Followers
575
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT
The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.https://leaderadvertiser.com/
Comments / 0