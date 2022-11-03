Read full article on original website
Polson Senior Center: Your vote is your voice
Set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Nov. 5. Register and vote at Linderman gym on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Your vote is your voice. Exercise your franchise, report threats and celebrate democracy in action. After you vote, or before, come to the Senior Center for a Safeway-sponsored clinic to get flu and/or pneumonia shots, available from 10 a.m. until noon, and stay for lunch! Veteran’s Day is Nov. 11. You know their story. Those here and those lost, we are in your debt. Those with proof of armed forces service will receive a $2 rebate on the...
SAFE Harbor honors community heroes
Heroes in the movies often appear larger than life. They have special abilities and wear some outrageous outfits. Not to mention teleportation, mind melding, and all the rest. Local heroes might not have the same fashion sense or unusual skills, but they do share a dedication to helping others have a better life. In recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month (NDVAM), SAFE Harbor, the victim services agency for the Flathead Reservation and Lake County, recognized individuals making a difference for those dealing with violence. The 2022 NDVAM Community Honorees include Polson Police Officer Aaron Sutton, SAFE Harbor advocate Jolene...
Yellow Bay club hosts wildfire talk, potluck
The Yellow Bay Community Club will host a free talk by Allen Branine of the Lake County Conservation District on ways for homeowners to reduce wildfire risk around their property. The event will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Yellow Bay Clubhouse, 23429 MT Highway 35. The club will also host a dinner potluck at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 to introduce ideas for encouraging community participation and to meet interested community members. Admission is $5 per person (children under 5 free) and a dish of any kind to share. Coffee, tea, and tableware are provided and all are welcome.
20 years later Missoula man still filling the world with magic
Twenty years later, Missoula's Evan Disney is still on a mission to fill our world with the wonder of magic in all of its forms.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula aging services giving out 'life changing' tablets with more on the way
MISSOULA, Mont. - With a growing elderly population in Montana, Missoula Aging Services is showing everyone how they're connecting older community members with technology that can be essential to their lives. Through the lifelong connections program, Missoula Aging Services has distributed over 70 tablets, one of them to 74-year-old Corkey...
How About Some Love For Our Local Fast Food Places?
There is a Missoula buzz about new fast-food places popping up, especially Chick-fil-A. Let's not forget about our local quick eats that have been serving up hungry Missoulians for years with amazing food. The options in Missoula when going out to eat seem almost endless. Whether it's a nice sit-down...
City offers custom email subscriptions
Tyler Baker, the City of Polson’s special projects manager, is in the process of improving the city’s website at www.cityofpolson.com. “One of the main goals is to have a better connection to the community,” he says. Among the new amenities, available at the end of this week, is the option for citizens to select email subscriptions tailored to their interests. Users may customize subscriptions based on categories, such as job openings, upcoming meetings, etc. The subscription is completely free to users, says Baker, and should help reduce “annoying spam.” For more information on setup email specialprojectsmanager@cityofpolson.com or call City Hall at 406-883-8201.
Ronan Middle School spends week learning about the perils of addiction
Around 500 students and teachers, grades 5-8, circled the track at Ronan High last Friday in the final flourish of Red Ribbon Week. Some strolled, some ran, and some gleefully chased each other, clearly relishing the crisp fall afternoon. The fun walk, and an awards ceremony that followed in the high school gym, culminated a week of presentations about the perils of drug and alcohol abuse and the paths kids can choose to build healthier lives. Tomy Parker, a Marine veteran who had his legs amputated after an IED exploded under his feet in Afghanistan 12 years ago, was among those...
Rescue and rehabilitation at Montana Raptor Conservation Center
The Montana Raptor Conservation Center not only rehabilitates raptors, but sometimes provides a forever home and educates people on what they should do if they seen an injured raptor.
discoveringmontana.com
12 Hot Springs Near Missoula, MT
Montana is iconic for its outstanding and diverse natural landscape. Here, you’ll find soaring alpine mountains, grassy valleys, dramatic Badlands, and even hot springs. There are several hot springs to visit across the state, many of them within driving distance of Missoula. For those interested in a lavish resort-style getaway, there is an array of luxurious hot springs where you can kick back and indulge.
Missoula outdoor homeless camp to remain closed
The Missoula City Council voted to set aside a minority push to secure more funding to keep an outdoor homeless camp open through the winter.
Chick-fil-A announces opening date in Missoula
Chick-fil-A has announced its Missoula restaurant located at 2800 North Reserve Street will officially open on Nov. 10.
We are WÖR: Fresh take on 18th century music
The Mission Valley Live! season continues next week with the Belgian folk quintet We are WÖR (pronounced ‘were’), performing at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Ronan Performing Arts Center. The fivesome blends curiosity, passion and talent into stunning contemporary arrangements. With their finely textured arrangements, WÖR injects new energy into 18th-century melodies from the Flanders region of Belgium. Their music shines an inventive spotlight, with a modern twist, on the melodies in these manuscripts. The members are each accomplished musicians, coaxing fantastic sounds from their saxophones, violin, bagpipes, accordion and guitar. Get ready to be surprised by their hip, catchy and original brew with clear influences from Celtic, jazz, and pop music. Tickets are $15 for adults and free for ages 18 and under (ages 12 and under must be accompanied by ticketed adult), and available at the door and online at missionvalleylive.com.
Ronan passes animal ordinance
The City of Ronan recently passed Animal Ordinance 2022-05 in response to what Mayor Chris Adler describes as “our loose and vicious dog problem within the city limits.” The ordinance is designed to ensure the safety of citizens, define the rights of animal owners and provide a clear outline to law enforcement and court officials on how to handle dog complaints. The city is also working with Lake County, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Mission Valley Animal Shelter and other local governments “towards a single agreement that we all recognize valley-wide,” Adler says. A copy of the animal ordinance may be obtained from Ronan City Hall. Adler urges people to contact their local officials with input or concerns.
Legals for November, 2 2022
NOTICE OF SALE Department of Natural Resources & Conservation Timber Sale The Low Lion Timber Sale is located within Sections Section 12, 24, 35 & 36 T23N-R18W on the State’s Swan Unit. Approximately 6,149 tons, consisting of mixed conifer sawlogs, are offered for sale. Sealed bids will be opened at the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, 2705 Spurgin Road, Missoula, Montana on November 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Bids may be hand delivered or mailed and will be accepted any time prior to the bid opening. DNRC recommends that bidders contact the Trust Land Management Division (406-542-4300) prior to the bid...
Floyd W. “Smitty” Smith
Floyd W. “Smitty” Smith, born Oct. 27, 1939, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022 in Polson. He was an army veteran and lived in Polson 35 years of his life. He is survived by his daughter, Susan, his son, Joe, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Smith, daughter Barbara Martinez and son David Smith.
Construction delays slow plans to open new Missoula homeless shelter
Missoula officials say they will not meet the November goal to relocate a legal homeless camp to the intersection of Mullan Road and Broadway
Administrator gives election tips
Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 8, and as of this Monday, 45% of around 14,000 absentee ballots have been returned to the election office in Polson. The county has an estimated 21,294 registered voters in 22 precincts stretching from Arlee to Swan Lake. Lake County Election Administrator Toni Kramer offers the following tips for voters who haven’t cast ballots yet: • Check voter registration status and locate your polling location at the Montana Secretary of State’s My Voter Page, https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo/ or call the election office at 406-883-7268. • To avoid lines, she recommends registering prior to Election Day if possible. •...
agupdate.com
Mustangs gaining popularity in Montana
The interest in wild horses and burros in Montana is growing, as shown by the first Montana Mustang Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge event held this summer in Missoula, Mont. As part of their efforts to adopt out the over 50,000 wild horses and burros that have been removed from...
