Gregory Earle Mason
Gregory Earle Mason, 71, of Polson, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022. Greg was born on July 12, 1951, to Mary Mason in Washington, D.C. After graduating from Santa Clara High School in California he went on to Ventura County College where he obtained an Associate’s Degree and then went on to study business at San Diego State University. While there he enjoyed a successful football career for the SDSU Aztecs and went on to play for the Southern California Suns in the World Football League in 1974 and 1975. After his football career Greg started a lasting career for the...
SAFE Harbor honors community heroes
Heroes in the movies often appear larger than life. They have special abilities and wear some outrageous outfits. Not to mention teleportation, mind melding, and all the rest. Local heroes might not have the same fashion sense or unusual skills, but they do share a dedication to helping others have a better life. In recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month (NDVAM), SAFE Harbor, the victim services agency for the Flathead Reservation and Lake County, recognized individuals making a difference for those dealing with violence. The 2022 NDVAM Community Honorees include Polson Police Officer Aaron Sutton, SAFE Harbor advocate Jolene...
Polson Senior Center: Your vote is your voice
Set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Nov. 5. Register and vote at Linderman gym on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Your vote is your voice. Exercise your franchise, report threats and celebrate democracy in action. After you vote, or before, come to the Senior Center for a Safeway-sponsored clinic to get flu and/or pneumonia shots, available from 10 a.m. until noon, and stay for lunch! Veteran’s Day is Nov. 11. You know their story. Those here and those lost, we are in your debt. Those with proof of armed forces service will receive a $2 rebate on the...
Mike Perry of Arlee named Superintendent of the Year
Superintendent of Arlee Public Schools Dr. Mike Perry, who has spent 25 years in education, was recently named Superintendent of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year by the Montana Association of School Superintendents. “It takes a group of educated individuals to be successful," he said of the honor. "We have a great staff, and that helps with my success.” In addition to his position in Arlee, Perry also serves as adjunct faculty at the University of Montana in Missoula where he had previously earned his bachelor’s degree in Arts in Secondary Education. He also earned his master’s and doctorate in...
Marvin Fred Bauer
Marvin Fred Bauer went home to our Lord and Savior on Oct. 19 at the age of 93. He was born on the family farm in Grant County, ND, to Fred and Sophie Bellon-Bauer on Jan. 22, 1929. Marvin’s parents joined two households together, making him the youngest of 11 children. During the Great Depression, Marvin and his parents moved to Montana for better opportunities, leasing a farm just a few miles southwest of Ronan. Only two short years later, Marvin’s father passed away and left him to run the farm. Marvin married the love of his life, Della Gene...
Mack Days anglers have two weeks left to reel in lake trout
With just two weeks left in the 2022 Fall Mack Days, 12,654 lake trout have been turned in for this year’s event. Blustery fall weather came in and the breezy winds were off and on most of the weekend with especially rough waters on Sunday. Friday’s tally was 497 lake trout; Saturday’s total came to 376; and Sunday’s anglers brought in 256. These resilient anglers continue to add to their totals as the days go by while helping to restore native fish populations in Flathead Lake. Up to $200,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded at the conclusion...
Legals for November, 2 2022
NOTICE OF SALE Department of Natural Resources & Conservation Timber Sale The Low Lion Timber Sale is located within Sections Section 12, 24, 35 & 36 T23N-R18W on the State’s Swan Unit. Approximately 6,149 tons, consisting of mixed conifer sawlogs, are offered for sale. Sealed bids will be opened at the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, 2705 Spurgin Road, Missoula, Montana on November 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Bids may be hand delivered or mailed and will be accepted any time prior to the bid opening. DNRC recommends that bidders contact the Trust Land Management Division (406-542-4300) prior to the bid...
Ronan passes animal ordinance
The City of Ronan recently passed Animal Ordinance 2022-05 in response to what Mayor Chris Adler describes as “our loose and vicious dog problem within the city limits.” The ordinance is designed to ensure the safety of citizens, define the rights of animal owners and provide a clear outline to law enforcement and court officials on how to handle dog complaints. The city is also working with Lake County, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Mission Valley Animal Shelter and other local governments “towards a single agreement that we all recognize valley-wide,” Adler says. A copy of the animal ordinance may be obtained from Ronan City Hall. Adler urges people to contact their local officials with input or concerns.
Claradelle Jade Rockwell Madman
Claradelle Jade Rockwell Madman was born Oct. 15 at St. Luke Community Healthcare in Ronan to George Madman and Adeleene Rockwell of St. Ignatius. She weighed 9 lbs., 2 oz. Paternal grandparents are William Little Plume and Cheryl Madman of Browning; maternal grandparents are David and Nancy Rockwell of Dixon. Claradelle joins siblings Kayci and Fallyn.
Museum offers free admission to veterans
The Miracle of America Museum in Polson will honor all veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, by offering them free admission to the museum, along with their spouses. First celebrated as Armistice Day, the celebration marked the end of World War I, which came in 1918 on the “11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month.” The name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all veterans who served in our nation’s armed forces. While the museum has a wide and diverse collection, veterans often review the extensive military display that helps tell their own...
K Lynn Earl
K Lynn Earl, 82, of Polson, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at home of natural causes. He was born Jan. 7, 1940, in Alton, Kan., to Lucille and Cleatis Earl. As a young man he worked on the family farm and had an aptitude for mechanical repairs, which made him a valuable asset to neighboring farmers. As a young adult he moved to Denver and owned and operated several successful gas station franchises. During the late 1970s, Lynn moved to Polson and opened Village Sporting Goods. In 1986 he became a City of Polson Police officer and rose to...
City offers custom email subscriptions
Tyler Baker, the City of Polson’s special projects manager, is in the process of improving the city’s website at www.cityofpolson.com. “One of the main goals is to have a better connection to the community,” he says. Among the new amenities, available at the end of this week, is the option for citizens to select email subscriptions tailored to their interests. Users may customize subscriptions based on categories, such as job openings, upcoming meetings, etc. The subscription is completely free to users, says Baker, and should help reduce “annoying spam.” For more information on setup email specialprojectsmanager@cityofpolson.com or call City Hall at 406-883-8201.
Brenden James Welch
Brenden James Welch was born Oct. 14 at the St. Luke New Beginnings Birth Center in Ronan to Jeremiah Welch and Ashten Hadley of Arlee. He weighed 8 lbs., 2 oz. His paternal grandmother is Melinda Welch of St. Ignatius and maternal grandmother is Nicole Hadley of Arlee. Brenden joins sibling Eliza.
Administrator gives election tips
Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 8, and as of this Monday, 45% of around 14,000 absentee ballots have been returned to the election office in Polson. The county has an estimated 21,294 registered voters in 22 precincts stretching from Arlee to Swan Lake. Lake County Election Administrator Toni Kramer offers the following tips for voters who haven’t cast ballots yet: • Check voter registration status and locate your polling location at the Montana Secretary of State’s My Voter Page, https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo/ or call the election office at 406-883-7268. • To avoid lines, she recommends registering prior to Election Day if possible. •...
Colleen Rhea Kelley
Colleen Rhea Kelley, also known to her friends as “KK,” died Oct. 20 in a car accident outside of Polson. Colleen was born on June 12, 1960, in Portland, Ore. She grew up in Missoula, attending Hellgate High School. As an adult she spent time in Vermont, California and the Washington, D.C., area. Returning to Montana, Colleen settled in Polson where she became a devoted employee of Delaney’s Nursery and Landscaping for over 25 years. She loved her work and enjoyed finding her customers the perfect trees and shrubs for their property. Energetic and competitive, kind and generous, Colleen was...
We are WÖR: Fresh take on 18th century music
The Mission Valley Live! season continues next week with the Belgian folk quintet We are WÖR (pronounced ‘were’), performing at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Ronan Performing Arts Center. The fivesome blends curiosity, passion and talent into stunning contemporary arrangements. With their finely textured arrangements, WÖR injects new energy into 18th-century melodies from the Flanders region of Belgium. Their music shines an inventive spotlight, with a modern twist, on the melodies in these manuscripts. The members are each accomplished musicians, coaxing fantastic sounds from their saxophones, violin, bagpipes, accordion and guitar. Get ready to be surprised by their hip, catchy and original brew with clear influences from Celtic, jazz, and pop music. Tickets are $15 for adults and free for ages 18 and under (ages 12 and under must be accompanied by ticketed adult), and available at the door and online at missionvalleylive.com.
Work begins on U.S. 93, Ronan-North project
Expect traffic delays as work begins this week on a section of U.S. Highway 93 from Lake’s Corner south to Round Butte Road in Ronan. The project, which adds two lines and a bike trail, was initially slated to start last spring. According to Bob Vosen, Missoula District administrator for the Montana Department of Transportation, the reconstruction was postponed due to the challenges of acquiring right of ways and finalizing agreements with other government agencies. Work began this week on relocating utilities and removing topsoil and a 54-inch irrigation pipe. Traffic disruption this fall could include some speed limits and...
City Hall caught in signage brouhaha
Polson city manager Ed Meece found himself in an unanticipated hot seat last week, after both Republicans and Democrats accused the city and each other of confiscating their respective campaign signs. The issue, he discovered, had to do with a new employee who had worked for the city’s street department under a previous administration, when the policy regarding campaign signs was to remove any that appeared to be in the public right-of-way. “He was out doing what he does and sees political signs in the right-of-way and starts grabbing these things and putting them in the back of his pickup truck,”...
Charles Franklin Sanders Jr.
Charles Franklin Sanders Jr., 86 of Arlee, was found deceased on Friday, Sept. 21, in the mountains above his Valley Creek Ranch following a three-day search involving many friends and family. He was out searching for cows and firewood when he had a life-ending fall. The family wants to share that he went quickly, without suffering. He also had his favorite dog by his side who was recovered and is now on the ranch resting in Chuck’s easy chair. Chuck was born near Arlee to Chuck Sanders Sr. and Jessie Dunn Sanders on July 12, 1936. His sister, Joyce Sanders, was born...
Alan John McCoy
Alan John McCoy, age 95, passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter Laurel and son-in-law Scott on Oct. 10, 2022. He was the fourth child born to John Campbell and Ethel Pearl (Mountjoy) McCoy on Oct. 2, 1927, in Camas Prairie, Mont. In 1929, when Alan was 2, the family moved to his grandfather’s (Oscar McCoy) homestead three miles northeast of Lonepine, which had been established in 1914. In 1940 they moved to where the family ranch is today. He went through all 12 grades at the Lonepine School and graduated in 1946. After graduation he was inducted...
