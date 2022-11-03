Read full article on original website
Polson Senior Center: Your vote is your voice
Set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Nov. 5. Register and vote at Linderman gym on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Your vote is your voice. Exercise your franchise, report threats and celebrate democracy in action. After you vote, or before, come to the Senior Center for a Safeway-sponsored clinic to get flu and/or pneumonia shots, available from 10 a.m. until noon, and stay for lunch! Veteran’s Day is Nov. 11. You know their story. Those here and those lost, we are in your debt. Those with proof of armed forces service will receive a $2 rebate on the...
Yellow Bay club hosts wildfire talk, potluck
The Yellow Bay Community Club will host a free talk by Allen Branine of the Lake County Conservation District on ways for homeowners to reduce wildfire risk around their property. The event will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Yellow Bay Clubhouse, 23429 MT Highway 35. The club will also host a dinner potluck at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 to introduce ideas for encouraging community participation and to meet interested community members. Admission is $5 per person (children under 5 free) and a dish of any kind to share. Coffee, tea, and tableware are provided and all are welcome.
Additional progress reported on repairing Flathead power outages
Crews working through Friday night have made additional progress in restoring power to Flathead Electric Cooperative members.
Legals for November, 2 2022
NOTICE OF SALE Department of Natural Resources & Conservation Timber Sale The Low Lion Timber Sale is located within Sections Section 12, 24, 35 & 36 T23N-R18W on the State’s Swan Unit. Approximately 6,149 tons, consisting of mixed conifer sawlogs, are offered for sale. Sealed bids will be opened at the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, 2705 Spurgin Road, Missoula, Montana on November 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Bids may be hand delivered or mailed and will be accepted any time prior to the bid opening. DNRC recommends that bidders contact the Trust Land Management Division (406-542-4300) prior to the bid...
Missoula outdoor homeless camp to remain closed
The Missoula City Council voted to set aside a minority push to secure more funding to keep an outdoor homeless camp open through the winter.
Opening of Missoula’s Chick-fil-A prompts traffic concerns
A new fast food business is creating excitement across the community, but also questions and concerns about increased traffic and traffic safety on North Reserve Street.
“Game changer”: Polson commission approves grant for Main St. renovation
The Polson City Commission held a special meeting last Tuesday to consider two applications for Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district grants, including a major renovation of the old Gambles building on Main Street. Jeff Blodgett, owner of Blodgett’s Creamery, recently purchased the building, located at 310 Main St. Karen Dunwell, chair of the Polson Redevelopment Agency, described the empty building as “long derelict” and said the remodeling project “is truly reflective of the background push of the redevelopment agency to eliminate blight in the area.” Blodgett is renovating the dilapidated mold-ridden structure in three phases at a total project cost estimated...
20 years later Missoula man still filling the world with magic
Twenty years later, Missoula's Evan Disney is still on a mission to fill our world with the wonder of magic in all of its forms.
Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?
Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula and folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve the folks of those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what would you like to see come to your town?
Work begins on U.S. 93, Ronan-North project
Expect traffic delays as work begins this week on a section of U.S. Highway 93 from Lake’s Corner south to Round Butte Road in Ronan. The project, which adds two lines and a bike trail, was initially slated to start last spring. According to Bob Vosen, Missoula District administrator for the Montana Department of Transportation, the reconstruction was postponed due to the challenges of acquiring right of ways and finalizing agreements with other government agencies. Work began this week on relocating utilities and removing topsoil and a 54-inch irrigation pipe. Traffic disruption this fall could include some speed limits and...
‘Ocean to Table’ Seafood Company Lands at Flathead Valley’s Shores
Molly and Steve are the owners and operators of Worthy Seafoods, a family fishing business dedicated to delivering fresh, sustainably caught Alaskan halibut to dinner tables throughout the U.S. While the couple has lived and worked out of Juneau, Alaska since the early 1990s, their Montana ties recently brought them back to Whitefish, where they are expanding their fresh halibut market to the greater Flathead Valley.
Bigfork School District cancels school
BIGFORK, Mont. - Bigfork School District 38 announced school is cancelled Friday due to power problems. Bigfork School District 38 said via Facebook the power issues are resulting in no heat in some school buildings.
UM’s next steps in new dining hall construction adds four-story crane, creates headaches for Craig residents
The University of Montana has been active in an infrastructure renewal that hasn’t happened in generations, which has closed down Knowles Hall and placed the residents of Craig Hall in the middle of a construction site. The construction on the new dining hall, which involved a partial demolition of...
12 Hot Springs Near Missoula, MT
Montana is iconic for its outstanding and diverse natural landscape. Here, you’ll find soaring alpine mountains, grassy valleys, dramatic Badlands, and even hot springs. There are several hot springs to visit across the state, many of them within driving distance of Missoula. For those interested in a lavish resort-style getaway, there is an array of luxurious hot springs where you can kick back and indulge.
Northwest Montana power outages - Nov. 5, 2022
Flathead Electric Cooperative was reporting that over 1,900 members were without power on Saturday morning.
SAFE Harbor honors community heroes
Heroes in the movies often appear larger than life. They have special abilities and wear some outrageous outfits. Not to mention teleportation, mind melding, and all the rest. Local heroes might not have the same fashion sense or unusual skills, but they do share a dedication to helping others have a better life. In recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month (NDVAM), SAFE Harbor, the victim services agency for the Flathead Reservation and Lake County, recognized individuals making a difference for those dealing with violence. The 2022 NDVAM Community Honorees include Polson Police Officer Aaron Sutton, SAFE Harbor advocate Jolene...
Missoula’s median home price remains stable, even with changing market
Homes are still more expensive than they were a year ago. But the Missoula Organization REALTORS® reports competition for homes has cooled as the market is impacted by inflation and higher interest rates. The new 3rd quarter report shows little change in the median price for a Missoula home,...
Museum offers free admission to veterans
The Miracle of America Museum in Polson will honor all veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, by offering them free admission to the museum, along with their spouses. First celebrated as Armistice Day, the celebration marked the end of World War I, which came in 1918 on the “11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month.” The name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all veterans who served in our nation’s armed forces. While the museum has a wide and diverse collection, veterans often review the extensive military display that helps tell their own...
Missoula's Chick-fil-A announces opening date
Chick-fil-A has announced its Missoula restaurant located at 2800 North Reserve Street will officially open on November 10.
