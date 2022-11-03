Read full article on original website
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge
Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
Missoula outdoor homeless camp to remain closed
The Missoula City Council voted to set aside a minority push to secure more funding to keep an outdoor homeless camp open through the winter.
Montana hunter who mistook husky pup for wolf to face legal consequences
A Montana hunter who shot and skinned a Siberian husky she had mistaken for a wolf on a hunting trip, and then boasted about the kill on social media, has been cited for animal cruelty, officials said. Amber Rose Barnes, 36, of Martin City, was cited with animal cruelty –...
Administrator gives election tips
Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 8, and as of this Monday, 45% of around 14,000 absentee ballots have been returned to the election office in Polson. The county has an estimated 21,294 registered voters in 22 precincts stretching from Arlee to Swan Lake. Lake County Election Administrator Toni Kramer offers the following tips for voters who haven’t cast ballots yet: • Check voter registration status and locate your polling location at the Montana Secretary of State’s My Voter Page, https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo/ or call the election office at 406-883-7268. • To avoid lines, she recommends registering prior to Election Day if possible. •...
Construction delays slow plans to open new Missoula homeless shelter
Missoula officials say they will not meet the November goal to relocate a legal homeless camp to the intersection of Mullan Road and Broadway
City Hall caught in signage brouhaha
Polson city manager Ed Meece found himself in an unanticipated hot seat last week, after both Republicans and Democrats accused the city and each other of confiscating their respective campaign signs. The issue, he discovered, had to do with a new employee who had worked for the city’s street department under a previous administration, when the policy regarding campaign signs was to remove any that appeared to be in the public right-of-way. “He was out doing what he does and sees political signs in the right-of-way and starts grabbing these things and putting them in the back of his pickup truck,”...
6 people suspected of exploitation of children arrested in Missoula
A joint law enforcement effort has led to the arrest of six people who are suspected of the exploitation and enticement of children.
Legals for November, 2 2022
NOTICE OF SALE Department of Natural Resources & Conservation Timber Sale The Low Lion Timber Sale is located within Sections Section 12, 24, 35 & 36 T23N-R18W on the State’s Swan Unit. Approximately 6,149 tons, consisting of mixed conifer sawlogs, are offered for sale. Sealed bids will be opened at the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, 2705 Spurgin Road, Missoula, Montana on November 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Bids may be hand delivered or mailed and will be accepted any time prior to the bid opening. DNRC recommends that bidders contact the Trust Land Management Division (406-542-4300) prior to the bid...
SAFE Harbor honors community heroes
Heroes in the movies often appear larger than life. They have special abilities and wear some outrageous outfits. Not to mention teleportation, mind melding, and all the rest. Local heroes might not have the same fashion sense or unusual skills, but they do share a dedication to helping others have a better life. In recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month (NDVAM), SAFE Harbor, the victim services agency for the Flathead Reservation and Lake County, recognized individuals making a difference for those dealing with violence. The 2022 NDVAM Community Honorees include Polson Police Officer Aaron Sutton, SAFE Harbor advocate Jolene...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 852 Cases, Three New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,587,274 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,566 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 222,434 doses have been administered and 77,096 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
20 years later Missoula man still filling the world with magic
Twenty years later, Missoula's Evan Disney is still on a mission to fill our world with the wonder of magic in all of its forms.
Mustangs gaining popularity in Montana
The interest in wild horses and burros in Montana is growing, as shown by the first Montana Mustang Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge event held this summer in Missoula, Mont. As part of their efforts to adopt out the over 50,000 wild horses and burros that have been removed from...
Additional progress reported on repairing Flathead power outages
Crews working through Friday night have made additional progress in restoring power to Flathead Electric Cooperative members.
Opening of Missoula’s Chick-fil-A prompts traffic concerns
A new fast food business is creating excitement across the community, but also questions and concerns about increased traffic and traffic safety on North Reserve Street.
Missoula aging services giving out 'life changing' tablets with more on the way
MISSOULA, Mont. - With a growing elderly population in Montana, Missoula Aging Services is showing everyone how they're connecting older community members with technology that can be essential to their lives. Through the lifelong connections program, Missoula Aging Services has distributed over 70 tablets, one of them to 74-year-old Corkey...
12 Hot Springs Near Missoula, MT
Montana is iconic for its outstanding and diverse natural landscape. Here, you’ll find soaring alpine mountains, grassy valleys, dramatic Badlands, and even hot springs. There are several hot springs to visit across the state, many of them within driving distance of Missoula. For those interested in a lavish resort-style getaway, there is an array of luxurious hot springs where you can kick back and indulge.
Bertha the beloved moose burglarized by law school
Law students at the University of Montana have stolen Bertha, the moose head from the forestry school, after the tradition was put off for a few years. “I talked to a lot of lawyers in town and they were like ‘Are you taking the moose?’” Student Bar Association President Paul Hutton said. “People get really jazzed about it.”
Rescue and rehabilitation at Montana Raptor Conservation Center
The Montana Raptor Conservation Center not only rehabilitates raptors, but sometimes provides a forever home and educates people on what they should do if they seen an injured raptor.
Missoula Crime Report: 26 Cases This Week and Lots of Stolen Cars
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 26 criminal complaints this week, which is 16 more than last week and significantly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, six of those were partner or family member assault cases. “One involved an...
