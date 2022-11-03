ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronan, MT

Comments / 1

Related
Montana Talks

Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge

Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
MONTANA STATE
Lake County Leader

Administrator gives election tips

Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 8, and as of this Monday, 45% of around 14,000 absentee ballots have been returned to the election office in Polson. The county has an estimated 21,294 registered voters in 22 precincts stretching from Arlee to Swan Lake. Lake County Election Administrator Toni Kramer offers the following tips for voters who haven’t cast ballots yet: • Check voter registration status and locate your polling location at the Montana Secretary of State’s My Voter Page, https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo/ or call the election office at 406-883-7268. • To avoid lines, she recommends registering prior to Election Day if possible. •...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Lake County Leader

City Hall caught in signage brouhaha

Polson city manager Ed Meece found himself in an unanticipated hot seat last week, after both Republicans and Democrats accused the city and each other of confiscating their respective campaign signs. The issue, he discovered, had to do with a new employee who had worked for the city’s street department under a previous administration, when the policy regarding campaign signs was to remove any that appeared to be in the public right-of-way. “He was out doing what he does and sees political signs in the right-of-way and starts grabbing these things and putting them in the back of his pickup truck,”...
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

Legals for November, 2 2022

NOTICE OF SALE Department of Natural Resources & Conservation Timber Sale The Low Lion Timber Sale is located within Sections Section 12, 24, 35 & 36 T23N-R18W on the State’s Swan Unit. Approximately 6,149 tons, consisting of mixed conifer sawlogs, are offered for sale. Sealed bids will be opened at the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, 2705 Spurgin Road, Missoula, Montana on November 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Bids may be hand delivered or mailed and will be accepted any time prior to the bid opening. DNRC recommends that bidders contact the Trust Land Management Division (406-542-4300) prior to the bid...
MISSOULA, MT
Lake County Leader

SAFE Harbor honors community heroes

Heroes in the movies often appear larger than life. They have special abilities and wear some outrageous outfits. Not to mention teleportation, mind melding, and all the rest. Local heroes might not have the same fashion sense or unusual skills, but they do share a dedication to helping others have a better life. In recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month (NDVAM), SAFE Harbor, the victim services agency for the Flathead Reservation and Lake County, recognized individuals making a difference for those dealing with violence. The 2022 NDVAM Community Honorees include Polson Police Officer Aaron Sutton, SAFE Harbor advocate Jolene...
POLSON, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 852 Cases, Three New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,587,274 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,566 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 222,434 doses have been administered and 77,096 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
agupdate.com

Mustangs gaining popularity in Montana

The interest in wild horses and burros in Montana is growing, as shown by the first Montana Mustang Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge event held this summer in Missoula, Mont. As part of their efforts to adopt out the over 50,000 wild horses and burros that have been removed from...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula aging services giving out 'life changing' tablets with more on the way

MISSOULA, Mont. - With a growing elderly population in Montana, Missoula Aging Services is showing everyone how they're connecting older community members with technology that can be essential to their lives. Through the lifelong connections program, Missoula Aging Services has distributed over 70 tablets, one of them to 74-year-old Corkey...
MISSOULA, MT
discoveringmontana.com

12 Hot Springs Near Missoula, MT

Montana is iconic for its outstanding and diverse natural landscape. Here, you’ll find soaring alpine mountains, grassy valleys, dramatic Badlands, and even hot springs. There are several hot springs to visit across the state, many of them within driving distance of Missoula. For those interested in a lavish resort-style getaway, there is an array of luxurious hot springs where you can kick back and indulge.
MISSOULA, MT
montanakaimin.com

Bertha the beloved moose burglarized by law school

Law students at the University of Montana have stolen Bertha, the moose head from the forestry school, after the tradition was put off for a few years. “I talked to a lot of lawyers in town and they were like ‘Are you taking the moose?’” Student Bar Association President Paul Hutton said. “People get really jazzed about it.”
MISSOULA, MT
Lake County Leader

Lake County Leader

Lake County, MT
375
Followers
575
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.

 https://leaderadvertiser.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy