We need warrior, not lawyer
Are things better today than they were two years ago? Absolutely not. Monica Tranel is a former Republican who worked on Conrad Burns’ staff in D.C. Monica ran for the Montana Public Service Commission in 2004 and lost as a Republican. Monica changed parties, ran for the PSC in 2020 and lost, again. Monica was hired to get Richard Rigg’s (accused child rapist) guilty conviction overturned. She says it’s a lie but, if you’re interested, check out the website law.justia.com. She fully and openly denies this in her ad. Monica is against short-term rentals in the state of Montana, i.e., AirBnB, yet...
Zinke will curb spending
There are many reasons to vote for Ryan Zinke. He believes in borders, he knows that this out-of-control spending by Congress and the current administration has to stop, he knows killing fossil fuels is not the answer for the planet, he knows that girls should compete against girls in sports, he knows parents matter in education and he knows Montana. He knows inflation with its high gas prices and high food prices is hardest on those that can least afford it and he knows we can’t afford this crazy increase in the cost of housing. My daughter just built a house. In the five months it took to build the mortgage interest doubled. The cost of building a house has also doubled. How is she going to afford that? The current administration is out of touch and Congress is on a spending spree that won’t stop. While the price of gas eats more and more of our family check book his opponent thinks we are in a perfect place to kill fossil fuels. Ryan believes in a balanced all-of-the-above energy strategy. Sending a Democrat back to Washington D.C. is not the answer. Vote Ryan Zinke. Susan Lake Ronan
Only you can change state constitution
It’s election season, also known as the season of misleading information. A prime example is what appears to be Montana Democrats’ main talking point on legislative races: “If the Republicans can flip just two more legislative seats, they’re coming after the constitution.” What the Democrats fail to mention is that the Legislature cannot change Montana’s Constitution. It says right there in the constitution that any proposed amendments have to be voted on by Montana voters. At most, the Legislature can propose amendments for the voters to decide. A good example of that is the proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot...
