Penn State’s new assistant vice provost of educational equity Seria Chatters ‘constantly’ works through barriers to connect with students

Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Digital Collegian
Penn State football defense swarms Indiana with program-record 16 tackles for loss, 6 sacks
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- When Manny Diaz took the job as Penn State’s defensive coordinator back in December, it led to plenty of discussion about the “aggressive” nature of his units, which lived and died by tackles for loss and turnovers. Through nine weeks, Penn State had forced...
Digital Collegian
Election Day ballot guide with candidates, policies for Penn State students, State College residents
As Election Day draws nearer, ballots in State College and for the Penn State community will host a variety of different candidates to choose from. In this midterm election, students and residents will vote for a candidate for a U.S. Senate seat, Pennsylvania governor and representatives in two districts depending on their residence.
Digital Collegian
90-year-old ‘local legend’ David Kurtz still slalom kayaking, coaching after world class career
A small stream called Spring Creek runs right through the heart of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. About half of a mile downstream, a 90-year-old man weaves his fiberglass kayak in and out of slalom gates hanging over the water. Pedestrians and fly fishermen walking along the banks wave to him, and he smiles and waves back.
Digital Collegian
Kaytron Allen, No. 15 Penn State football dominate Indiana in blowout fashion
BLOOMINGTON, In. — Penn State’s Week 10 win against Indiana was once tied at 7-7. However, consecutive Kaytron Allen touchdowns put the Nittany Lions in the driver's seat for the remainder of the contest. Allen led the team in both rushing and receiving yards, with 86 rush yards...
Digital Collegian
Penn State community rallies to 'amplify [their] voices' after cancellation of Center for Racial Justice
The Committee of Concerned Penn State Faculty hosted a rally on the steps of Old Main to protest the cancellation of the Center for Racial Justice and the arrest made during the protests at a scheduled on-campus event hosted by Uncensored America. The rally began Thursday afternoon as organizers distributed...
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | Penn State overtakes Indiana in 45-14 win in Bloomington
Collegian football editor Max Ralph and football reporter Zach Allen give an overview of what they took away from Saturday’s game against Indiana. Allen recounts back-to-back touchdowns from running back Kaytron Allen, and Ralph continues with an analysis of quarterbacks Sean Clifford’s and Drew Allar’s performances. The...
Digital Collegian
Game Grades | Grading Penn State’s performance in its win at Indiana
Penn State rolled to victory with ease in its Week 10 win at Indiana, defeating the Hoosiers 45-14. The Nittany Lions offense did some nice things but it was really the defense that shined brightest Saturday afternoon. Here are game grades for each of Penn State’s units. Offense: A.
Digital Collegian
Duo of experienced transfers lead Penn State men's hockey in dominant win over No. 1 Michigan
In the first game of the series, No. 13 Penn State looked to prove itself in a big test with No. 1 Michigan. Going into a high-pressure game like Friday’s, teams tend to lean on their veteran guys to get it done, which is exactly what the Nittany Lions did. In the matchup, it was the transfers’ experience that led their team to victory.
Digital Collegian
Penn State students, UHS ‘offer advice’ on what works for them to avoid seasonal illnesses
With the flu, coronavirus and other illnesses spreading through the streets of State College, it's safe to say with an undergraduate student body of more than 40,000 people, Penn State University Health Services has its work cut out. For many students, life on campus can be hectic and stressful, which...
Digital Collegian
Late 3rd-period rally nearly saves Penn State men's hockey in overtime loss to No. 1 Michigan
A miracle comeback came up just short for Penn State on Saturday. After defeating No. 1 Michigan a day earlier, the Nittany Lions suffered a tough 4-3 loss in overtime against their Big Ten rival. However, this loss came with an explosive third-period performance from Guy Gadowsky’s team. The...
Digital Collegian
Kaytron Allen's 'fire' leads to explosive performance in No. 15 Penn State football's win over Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, In. — On one of the first days of winter workouts, true-freshman running back Kaytron Allen put his hands on his knees, which apparently isn’t allowed at Penn State. Sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford and fifth-year senior Ji’Ayir Brown went over and talked to the youngster. Allen,...
Digital Collegian
Beaver Stadium security ‘add[s] something new,’ Penn State students get thrifty with removal
On Oct. 27, two days before the Nittany Lions faced the Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Athletics sent an email to student ticket holders informing them of a change to student section entry at Beaver Stadium. Students received a “nontransferable wristband” indicating their student section status. Students were allegedly required...
Digital Collegian
Big Ten Tournament favorite Penn State field hockey gets bounced by Michigan in semifinals
With a chance to go onto the Big Ten championship on the line, Michigan punched its ticket after beating Penn State 2-1. The No. 4 Wolverines advanced to the semifinals after upsetting No. 3 Iowa by a score of 3-0 on Thursday. Being the No. 1 seed, the Nittany Lions had a first round bye.
Digital Collegian
No. 13 Penn State men’s hockey blanks No. 1 Michigan behind Liam Souliere’s stout goaltending
For the first time in Guy Gadowsky’s tenure behind the bench for Penn State, his group knocked off the No. 1 team in the nation in shutout fashion. Heading into Friday’s matchup, the blue and white last defeated the Wolverines 9-5 during an early season battle of the 2020-21 season. Since that barnburner victory, it’d suffered four consecutive losses against the conference rival.
Digital Collegian
'Nothing had changed' | Sean Clifford starts again for Penn State football while Drew Allar plays in 2nd half
Despite the looming prospect that freshman Drew Allar could take over as Penn State’s starting quarterback, it was sixth-year senior Senior Clifford who fielded the team’s first snap Saturday, just as he’s done over the past four seasons. Some fans have called for Allar to replace Clifford...
Digital Collegian
No. 13 Penn State men’s hockey’s comeback bid falls short in overtime against No. 1 Michigan
Penn State moved to 9-1 on the season after failing to complete the series sweep of No. 1 Michigan on Saturday, losing 4-3 in a hard-fought conference battle at Pegula Ice Arena. A night after failing to find the back of the net, the Wolverines opened the scoring just before...
Digital Collegian
Scouting report | Pass-happy Indiana unsure at quarterback spot ahead of matchup with Penn State football
Penn State dominated Indiana in shutout fashion last season, avenging its upset loss against the Hoosiers in the 2020 season opener. Despite finishing No. 12 in the country in 2020, Indiana has since fallen off dramatically, finishing 2-10 last season and currently donning a 3-5 record as it prepares for its matchup with the Nittany Lions on its home turf.
Digital Collegian
'I hear you' | State College Community Oversight Board holds forum, responds to Uncensored America protests
The Community Oversight Board of the State College Police Department hosted a public forum at 6 p.m. Thursday night in the State College Municipal Building to open the floor for public comment on police response to the Uncensored America event protests. The board, SCPD, University Police and Public Safety and...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey looks to stay unbeaten while approaching toughest stretch of season | Opinion
Penn State ranked as the sixth-best team in the Big Ten’s preseason coaches’ poll heading into the 2022-23 season, but expectations have since changed. The Nittany Lions own the No. 13 spot in the latest USCHO poll, trailing four of their conference foes in Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame.
Digital Collegian
No. 13 Penn State men’s hockey upsets No. 1 Michigan in decisive fashion
After a perfect 8-0 start to its season, Penn State faced its most daunting challenge to date, playing host to the No. 1 ranked Michigan Wolverines on Friday. The No. 13 Nittany Lions responded to this task with clear resolve, blanking the opposition 3-0. With this major rival in the...
