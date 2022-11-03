Read full article on original website
Powerball Confirms Three $50,000 Winners in Louisiana
An Acadiana sold ticket is one of three Powerball tickets sold in the state for Saturday's drawing that are worth $50,000. In the bigger picture, there was no jackpot winner for the November 5th Powerball game, which means on Monday night the estimated jackpot will be $1.9 billion dollars. I...
Apply for these Louisiana beautification grants before Dec. 19
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is encouraging stage agencies, parishes, municipalities, and volunteer groups to apply for Keep Louisiana Beautiful grants designed to give communities trash receptacles and help with beautification projects, but the deadline for applying is December 16, 2022.
Even supporters cite confusing language in Louisiana's amendment to remove slavery from constitution
Curtis Davis, executive director of activist group Decarcerate Louisiana, was convicted of second-degree murder in 1990. In 2016, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter after spending 25 years at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, laboring in cotton fields. The plea permitted Davis’ release from prison on a crime he says he didn’t commit.
Powerball: 3 win big in Louisiana Wednesday night; $1.5B prize still up for grabs
It wasn't the coveted billion-dollar prize many people hoped for, but three Louisiana residents still scored big after the Powerball drawing Wednesday night. According to the Louisiana Lottery website, two people won the $50,000 prize and one person won the $100,000 prize. The $100,000 ticket was bought in Vinton. The...
$50,000 lottery ticket sold in Jefferson Parish
MARRERO, La. — Someone in Jefferson Parish went home with $50,000, after selecting a winning lottery ticket on Monday, according to Powerball's Louisiana Lottery website. The winning numbers were bought at Greg's Food Mart on Westwood Drive in Marrero. Louisiana Lottery has not released the name of the winner....
Republicans hammer Democrats on crime; John Bel Edwards says Louisiana proves them wrong
Ahead of next week's midterm elections and with 2023’s governor’s race looming, Louisiana Republicans have sought to stoke voters’ fears about crime by attacking criminal justice reform — part of a messaging strategy employed nationally by GOP candidates up and down ballots. Gov. John Bel Edwards...
In new documentary 'Hollow Tree,' teens come of age amid rising sea levels in Louisiana
Midterm elections are less than a week away! The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate’s editorial page director columnist Stephanie Grace and WRKF Capital Access reporter Paul Braun tell us what to look out for – and give us crucial information on when and how to vote in Louisiana.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) disclosed on November 1, 2022, that on October 22, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged game fish offenses in Iberville Parish. Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs,...
Daylight Saving Ends Nov. 6. Will Louisiana Time Change?
Will Louisiana end Daylight Saving Time like most of the country this year? To answer the question, yes. However, this may be the last year the state will do so. For now, Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states in the nation that have permanent Daylight Saving time. Meaning they don't change their clocks at all.
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Geismar convenience store
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Geismar gas station convenience store on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The winning ticket was sold at Dutchtown Tiger Mart along La. 73 in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana Lottery website. After no one won Wednesday night’s $1.2...
Louisiana still last in US in key home equity stats; Baton Rouge area worst among metros
Louisiana again had highest percent of properties nationwide listed as seriously underwater and lowest listed as equity-rich in the third quarter. The state improved in each category slightly from the previous quarter, but with 10.8% of its properties listed as seriously underwater and only 24.5% of homes listed as equity-rich, the state was well behind the national rate in both categories, according to data released Thursday by ATTOM Data Solutions, a national land and property data organization.
On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere
Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
Stormy Saturday Forecast
NEW ORLEANS — Today, partly to overcast conditions with local temperatures 2-3 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago. Warmer highs expected today from 81-86°, as breezy and gusty southeast winds from 10-20 mph and gusts to 30 mph push humid gulf air across southeast Louisiana. Basically the quiet before the storm. Overnight we have a chance of rain, and a slight chance for storms tracking from Dallas Texas and western Louisiana. A marginal risk (low chance 5%) for damaging winds, but flooding could also be an issue with excessive rain amounts of 1-3" inches falling from 9 am to 3 pm Saturday. Strong winds begin over and Baton Rouge will be the closest area nearest to SELA to have heavy rain and strong storms and potential for damaging winds of 58 mph or greater (again a low chance). By 9:00 AM rain, storms and winds spread over most of Southeast Louisiana tracking west to east. Metro New Orleans will be in the midst of these conditions until 3 pm, so any outdoor events may want to evaluate weather conditions vs safety.
Early voting ends: Here are the final numbers
Statewide, 363,009 of Louisiana's 3,016,626 registered voters cast a ballot early. That's 12 percent.
La. Wildlife and Fisheries warns of avian flu in the state
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Avian flu has been found in waterfowl in South Louisiana and was recently found at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. Migrating birds, such as waterfowl, are bringing the disease to Louisiana. In Southwest Louisiana, 2,3000 apparently “healthy” birds tested positive for avian flu. In Monroe,...
Dumped! Handful of puppies left with no food or water in broken kennel in Louisiana
Five puppies are looking for a new home after they were found inside a broken kennel on Thursday, November 3.
Louisiana Democrats are looking for a gubernatorial candidate. Shawn Wilson might be their guy.
With Louisiana Democrats starved for a standard-bearer in next year’s race, the state transportation secretary has suddenly become a possible candidate. Wilson first publicly expressed interest in a run when he answered a question from Jim Engster on his Baton Rouge talk radio show two weeks ago. Since then,...
Texas Has Three New Professional Football Teams
Three Texas cities (Houston, Arlington, and San Antonio) are the newest homes for three professional football teams. The three teams are in the XFL. The league was the brainchild of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The XFL debut in 2001 and ceased operations at the end of their first season. McMahon brought the league back in 2020, but that was cut short by the COVID pandemic and the XFL had to file for bankruptcy.
