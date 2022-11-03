ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball Confirms Three $50,000 Winners in Louisiana

An Acadiana sold ticket is one of three Powerball tickets sold in the state for Saturday's drawing that are worth $50,000. In the bigger picture, there was no jackpot winner for the November 5th Powerball game, which means on Monday night the estimated jackpot will be $1.9 billion dollars. I...
WWL

$50,000 lottery ticket sold in Jefferson Parish

MARRERO, La. — Someone in Jefferson Parish went home with $50,000, after selecting a winning lottery ticket on Monday, according to Powerball's Louisiana Lottery website. The winning numbers were bought at Greg's Food Mart on Westwood Drive in Marrero. Louisiana Lottery has not released the name of the winner....
107 JAMZ

Daylight Saving Ends Nov. 6. Will Louisiana Time Change?

Will Louisiana end Daylight Saving Time like most of the country this year? To answer the question, yes. However, this may be the last year the state will do so. For now, Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states in the nation that have permanent Daylight Saving time. Meaning they don't change their clocks at all.
brproud.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Geismar convenience store

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Geismar gas station convenience store on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The winning ticket was sold at Dutchtown Tiger Mart along La. 73 in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana Lottery website. After no one won Wednesday night’s $1.2...
NOLA.com

Louisiana still last in US in key home equity stats; Baton Rouge area worst among metros

Louisiana again had highest percent of properties nationwide listed as seriously underwater and lowest listed as equity-rich in the third quarter. The state improved in each category slightly from the previous quarter, but with 10.8% of its properties listed as seriously underwater and only 24.5% of homes listed as equity-rich, the state was well behind the national rate in both categories, according to data released Thursday by ATTOM Data Solutions, a national land and property data organization.
inregister.com

On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere

Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
WDSU

Stormy Saturday Forecast

NEW ORLEANS — Today, partly to overcast conditions with local temperatures 2-3 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago. Warmer highs expected today from 81-86°, as breezy and gusty southeast winds from 10-20 mph and gusts to 30 mph push humid gulf air across southeast Louisiana. Basically the quiet before the storm. Overnight we have a chance of rain, and a slight chance for storms tracking from Dallas Texas and western Louisiana. A marginal risk (low chance 5%) for damaging winds, but flooding could also be an issue with excessive rain amounts of 1-3" inches falling from 9 am to 3 pm Saturday. Strong winds begin over and Baton Rouge will be the closest area nearest to SELA to have heavy rain and strong storms and potential for damaging winds of 58 mph or greater (again a low chance). By 9:00 AM rain, storms and winds spread over most of Southeast Louisiana tracking west to east. Metro New Orleans will be in the midst of these conditions until 3 pm, so any outdoor events may want to evaluate weather conditions vs safety.
KNOE TV8

La. Wildlife and Fisheries warns of avian flu in the state

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Avian flu has been found in waterfowl in South Louisiana and was recently found at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. Migrating birds, such as waterfowl, are bringing the disease to Louisiana. In Southwest Louisiana, 2,3000 apparently “healthy” birds tested positive for avian flu. In Monroe,...
107 JAMZ

Texas Has Three New Professional Football Teams

Three Texas cities (Houston, Arlington, and San Antonio) are the newest homes for three professional football teams. The three teams are in the XFL. The league was the brainchild of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The XFL debut in 2001 and ceased operations at the end of their first season. McMahon brought the league back in 2020, but that was cut short by the COVID pandemic and the XFL had to file for bankruptcy.
