The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 1 boys soccer final between Rochester Adams and Rockford
The Rockford Rams may have had the shorter trip to the Division 1 finals site at Comstock Park, but Rochester Adams certainly had a happier bus ride home, after winning 2-0, to secure the Highlanders’ first state title since 1999.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 4 football district final between Madison Heights Lamphere and OLSM
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s defeated Madison Heights Lamphere, 35-0, Friday night to win the Division 4 district championship at Lamphere High School.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 2 football district final between Birmingham Seaholm and Birmingham Groves
Birmingham Groves defeated Birmingham Seaholm 26-12 in a Division 2 district final on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 5 football district final between Country Day and Notre Dame Prep
Detroit Country Day defeated Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, 35-19, to win the Division 5 district title in the game played on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Country Day.
The Oakland Press
Lakeland repeats championship trifecta with sweep of WL Northern in D1 district final
WEST BLOOMFIELD — Returning a large portion of a team that won the Lakes Valley Conference regular season title, LVC Tournament title and a Division 1 district championship in 2021 meant that the Lakeland volleyball team had big expectations for 2022. Led by a group of seven seniors, the...
The Oakland Press
Long time coming: Adams beats Rockford, 2-0, in D1 title game to claim first state championship since ’99
COMSTOCK PARK — Jackson Craft thought about holding on to the ball. Instead, he decided to hold onto the trophy. The Rochester Adams junior captain was trapped in the corner of the field, with just over four minutes to play in Saturday’s Division 1 championship game against Rockford, but rather than sit on the 1-0 lead, he spun to the end line and delivered a centering pass that Matthew Vostriakov converted into a goal that all but sealed the deal.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 1 volleyball district final between Novi and No. 2 Northville
No. 2-ranked Northville hosted rival Novi for the Division 1 district championship on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, and for the fourth time this season, the Mustangs came out with a victory, winning 25-13, 25-12, 25-18, to repeat as district champs.
MLive.com
Belleville takes down Saline in high-scoring district final
BELLEVILLE — Late in the second quarter, Belleville lost a fumble. Then the Tigers had a drive stopped by halftime. So technically, there’s room for Belleville to improve on offense — just not a lot of room.
The Oakland Press
St. Mary’s shuts down Lamphere to claim D4 district championship
MADISON HEIGHTS — There once was a time where district championships were just an appetizer for the Orchard Lake St. Mary’s football program. But in recent years, the Eaglets have gone hungry when the postseason came around. On Friday night, they got a taste of the good...
Cass Tech football's defense holds potent Southfield A&T offense, wins district final
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — The Cass Tech Technicians (8-3) defeated the Southfield A&T Warriors (8-3) in one of the most anticipated Division I district finals of the weekend. After pitching a second half shutout, the Technicians came away with a 25-14 victory for the title. Cass Tech is set to ...
The Oakland Press
Giehtbrock, Cogan lift Clarkston to five-set win over Lake Orion in D1 district final
CLARKSTON – Despite three wins over Lake Orion during the regular season, dropping only one set out of seven played, the Clarkston volleyball team knew it wasn’t going to be facing the same Dragon team in Thursday’s Division 1 district final. The fourth-ranked Wolves have seen the...
The Oakland Press
Gabe Zeldes’ ‘cycle’ leads Country Day to D5 district title over Notre Dame Prep
BIRMINGHAM — Gabe Zeldes had football’s version of the cycle on Friday night, and Birmingham Detroit Country Day is sure glad he did. The senior scored a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams to lead the Yellowjackets past an outsized, but scrappy, Notre Dame Prep team in a Division 5 district final, 35-19. “He’s a big-time playmaker,” Country Day coach Dan MacLean said of Zeldes. “He’s a kid that sometimes struggles with his focus, but he’s a kid that can do it all when he puts his mind to it. He’s come through with a lot of big plays for us all season.”
HometownLife.com
How Anna Wilds' selfless act inspired Northville volleyball to win a district championship
It was probably the most excited Northville volleyball coach Sarah Lindstrom had looked all Thursday night. Which was saying something because the second-year coach had just finished hoisting the Division 1 district championship trophy following the Mustangs' 3-0 win over rival Novi. "You know what?" Lindstrom said while clapping her...
The Oakland Press
No. 2 Northville doesn’t give Novi a chance to breathe in district title match sweep
NORTHVILLE — Fairly or unfairly, the quality of a volleyball season along Baseline Road is judged by how the final meeting in districts between Northville and Novi plays out. Really, really good teams have been relegated to the back burner of history by coming out on the wrong side...
The Oakland Press
Birmingham Groves scores 26 unanswered points to beat Seaholm for district title
BIRMINGHAM — Five defensive takeaways, plus 26 unanswered points added up to a come-from-behind district championship win for visiting Birmingham Groves Friday, as the Falcons defeated their cross-town rival, Birmingham Seaholm, 26-12. Two second-half touchdowns that nearly stretched the length of the field helped expand Groves’ modest, one-point halftime lead, while its defense found new ways to prevent the Maples from further scoring.
The Oakland Press
Marrogy’s big plays lead Rice past No. 5 Walled Lake Western, 30-22, in D3 district title game
WALLED LAKE — Blake Marrogy made plays with his feet, all night. He made plays with his arm. And, when Birmingham Brother Rice needed it the most, he made a play with his hands, too. With his defense working hard to keep an explosive Walled Lake Western offense in...
MLive.com
Game Day Metro Detroit! See area football district final schedule and Player of the Week winner
The district finals are set and the first trophies of the playoff will be handed out tonight. Before getting into the schedule, it’s time to look at the results of the Metro Detroit Player of the Week poll.
The Oakland Press
After Mott’s offense put the state on notice, Kosmo’s curious what will hit the grapevine after district finals week
Kosmo has to chuckle about how the grapevine works in the digital age. There’s all kinds of information floating around out there, and there are STILL kids like Waterford Mott’s Kalieb Osborne that fly under the radar. Maybe that’s Kosmo’s fault for not trumpeting his skills far and...
Michigan basketball defeats Ferris State in exhibition, 88-75: Game thread replay
Exhibition: Michigan basketball (19-15 in 2021-22) vs. Division II Ferris State (22-9 in 2021-22) When: 7 p.m. Friday Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. TV: Big Ten Network Plus (online-only). ...
Juwan Howard's son Jett goes off in Michigan basketball's exhibition win over Ferris State
Michigan freshman Jett Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard, stole the show during the Wolverines' 88-75 win over Ferris State. Howard poured in a game-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting in just 22 minutes. The former four-star recruit was 6-of-8 from three and 4-of-4 from the free throw line and was second among Wolverines guards with four rebounds.
