Riverview, MI

The Oakland Press

Long time coming: Adams beats Rockford, 2-0, in D1 title game to claim first state championship since ’99

COMSTOCK PARK — Jackson Craft thought about holding on to the ball. Instead, he decided to hold onto the trophy. The Rochester Adams junior captain was trapped in the corner of the field, with just over four minutes to play in Saturday’s Division 1 championship game against Rockford, but rather than sit on the 1-0 lead, he spun to the end line and delivered a centering pass that Matthew Vostriakov converted into a goal that all but sealed the deal.
ROCKFORD, IL
The Oakland Press

Gabe Zeldes’ ‘cycle’ leads Country Day to D5 district title over Notre Dame Prep

BIRMINGHAM — Gabe Zeldes had football’s version of the cycle on Friday night, and Birmingham Detroit Country Day is sure glad he did. The senior scored a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams to lead the Yellowjackets past an outsized, but scrappy, Notre Dame Prep team in a Division 5 district final, 35-19. “He’s a big-time playmaker,” Country Day coach Dan MacLean said of Zeldes. “He’s a kid that sometimes struggles with his focus, but he’s a kid that can do it all when he puts his mind to it. He’s come through with a lot of big plays for us all season.”
BIRMINGHAM, MI
The Oakland Press

Birmingham Groves scores 26 unanswered points to beat Seaholm for district title

BIRMINGHAM — Five defensive takeaways, plus 26 unanswered points added up to a come-from-behind district championship win for visiting Birmingham Groves Friday, as the Falcons defeated their cross-town rival, Birmingham Seaholm, 26-12. Two second-half touchdowns that nearly stretched the length of the field helped expand Groves’ modest, one-point halftime lead, while its defense found new ways to prevent the Maples from further scoring.
BIRMINGHAM, MI

